8 Green Marble Bathroom Ideas That Are Bold, Beautiful, and Anything but Basic

Instantly evoking feelings of indulgence and luxury, it’s hard to match the natural beauty of marble — especially in a bathroom. Interior designers have long lusted after the most eye-catching slabs of this stone, and lately, we've seen designers inching away from traditional white and gray styles, instead embracing green marble bathroom ideas in a myriad of different ways.

If you’re considering giving your powder room a makeover, take note. We’ve spoken to the experts and sourced inspiration from some of our favorite global designers. They’ve shared a few of their top green bathroom ideas, which all, of course, star stunning varieties of marble.

Whether your marble bathroom ideas mean investing in a particular type for your floors, or dreaming up a fresh look for your shower enclosure, it's time to consider all of the wonderful possibilities that green marble bathroom ideas can bring to your space.

1. Create a focal point with a wow-factor vanity

The stunning green marble vanity becomes an instant moment in this space, but its curved form softens it for the otherwise neutral scheme. (Image credit: Qreative Design)

This green marble bathroom design turns hand-washing into an art form — who wouldn’t want to linger over a double sink made from such gorgeous green stone? The distinct, veiny green, black and white pattern and trendy scalloped edges make this a stunning design hero.

“This has a timeless elegance,” says the designer Mohamed Alqari, who created the project for Qreative Design. “The green marble creates a bold sense of character, it’s grounding and luxurious, but also organic,” he explains.

The green marble instantly becomes a highlight in an otherwise neutral bathroom. “In this space, the marble brings richness and depth, but we’ve also balanced this with softer, tactile finishes for contrast. The scalloped edge was custom-designed to soften the intensity,” reflects the designer.

2. Drench the same stone across flooring and furniture

In this bathroom, the gently green marble used on the flooring carries up into the cleverly-designed vanity unit. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Todhunter Earle)

If you’re covering your bathroom flooring in green marble but want to use other materials elsewhere in the space, you don’t have to abandon it entirely. This project, created by London-based interior design firm Todhunter Earle, features a tailor-made vanity unit clad in the same marble as the flooring. This proves to be a clever design decision.

“Our clients wanted a jewel-like bathroom in their Kensington home, and Aphrodite marble perfectly suited this request,” the design team shares. “Its distinctive emerald veins weave through a creamy base, offering a luxurious, nature-inspired aesthetic.”

“We chose to artfully clad the vanity to continue this fusion of classic elegance and contemporary style,” the team adds. “It elevates the piece and enriches the haven-like feel of the bathroom overall.”

3. Make green marble your starting point

The green marble came first and the decoration followed for the designer of this elegant bathroom space. (Image credit: Adam Macchia. Design: Rajni Alex Design)

When you find a marble as beautiful as this piece, why not make it the design inspiration for your entire bathroom? Taking your color cues from a striking natural stone allows you to emphasize its beauty while making a real design statement.

“When I found this Cipollino marble, I knew I had to keep its color the focus,” says Rajni Alex, founder of the eponymous interior design studio. “After all, this is the year for brave colors,” she proclaims.

“The marble adds so much drama to the small space, so I color-matched it to the ground of the Kintsugi wallpaper, which is hand-painted by Porter Teleo. The ceiling and moldings had to be painted in the same green color, too,” she adds.

4. Create an immersive feel

Green marble bathrooms can create a luxuriously enveloping feel, especially when the stone is used to create a statement enclosed shower. (Image credit: Drummonds)

Natural materials can help to ‘zone’ a space, sectioning off parts of it effectively. None more dramatically than a dark green marble, as this walk-in shower enclosure idea proves.

“Marbles in rich shades, like dark green, bring color and decorative beauty to a space,” believes Octavia Herdson from the interior design practice Charlton Brown. “In a shower room, it can create an eye-catching statement. Dramatic veining can be bold, but the earthiness of green helps to bring a sense of tranquility and calmness.”

To balance the darkness, consider opting for lighter metal fixtures. “This will pop against the lighter veining, which helps to create a refined, spa-like environment,” explains Octavia.

5. Artfully combine different textures

This stunning modern bathroom idea features elegant marble beside more rustic, similarly-hued Venetian plaster walls. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio)

With a pitch-perfect blend of textures, both in such similar green-blue hues, this bathroom has a powerful effect. The designer, Shona McElroy from Smac Studio enthuses that when you walk into the space, “it feels a bit like an underwater cave.

“Both the green stone and the Venetian plaster play with movement and reflect light in a really subtle way,” she explains.

And there’s history, when it comes to these two materials being used together. “I was aware of ancient Roman and Italian buildings when I paired marble and plaster together,” Shona explains. “It’s all about luxury and depth beside tactility. The matte flatness of the paint really enhances the stone by contrast, making it feel even more special.”

6. Go for a wow-factor tub

This green marble bathtub was custom-made to become the undisputed centerpiece of this bathroom. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Freestanding tubs often become the focal point of a bathroom, but a freestanding tub made from solid green marble? That can become the design highlight of an entire house, as this particular one proves.

“It weighs over a ton, and had to be craned into the property,” reveals Nina Maya Skrzynski, director of Australian design firm Nina Maya Interiors. “It’s such a special piece that we custom-designed and produced in solid marble.”

“The property is surrounded by Avalon Beach, close to Sydney, and I thought it would be so interesting to have such a monolithic, sculptural piece that related to the stunning natural beauty of the landscape,” explains Nina.

Considering something similar? Lusso Stone offer up some showstoppers worth looking at.

7. Use green marble alongside more traditional tones

This green marble bathroom, created by Kelly Wearstler, blends gray, black, and white marble alongside flashes of eye-catching green stone. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms. Design: Kelly Wearstler)

By slotting in smaller slabs featuring the color, many designers are incorporating green marble beside more pared-back versions of the stone. This creates a more layered look, allowing marble as a material to really take center stage.

“Glossy surfaces in tonal shades give bathrooms instant texture,” says Martin Waller, designer and founder of Andrew Martin. “Incorporating shades of green, though, adds luxury and creates a more contemporary feel to the marble,” he adds.

“Adding green marble as an accent gives a space more of an overall organic, earthy texture, and the addition of polished chrome here really creates a sleek, modern look,” he says.

8. Use green marble as an accent

Less really can be more: the use of green marble in this bathroom creates an elegant look that enlivens the simple white cabinetry. (Image credit: Ryan Linnegar. Design: March Twice Interiors)

“This green-hued marble created the perfect moment of contrast,” says Lori Murray, the Principal Interior Designer at March Twice Interiors. “Our studio tends to use color subtly, allowing materials to speak for themselves, and that’s what the stone does here.”

The studio decided to use the same marble on a pillar opposite. “This allows the material to feel integrated and balanced, rather than simply isolated to the vanity. It extends the visual impact without overwhelming the space,” Lori explains.

“For us, using standout materials in a restrained way often gives them more presence and longevity.”

FAQs

Is green marble more expensive compared to other hues?

Marble is an investment, no matter the color — as a baseline, though, expect to pay more for green marble than you would for common white varieties but less than you would for white Calacatta.

It’s generally the rarity and practical accessibility of the stone that affects price, rather than the precise shade of it. For example, Verde Alpi (a dark green marble quarried in the Alps) is expensive compared to the more widely available Rajasthan Green (which comes from India).

Does green marble fade in bathrooms?

Like other kinds, green marbles can fade over time. Avoid using in areas where there’s consistent sunlight, as UV exposure will fade darker colors.

As with other types of marble, it’s important to maintain the material properly — gentle, regular cleaning using pH-neutral cleaners will help to maintain the color. Proper sealing is essential, as green marble is particularly sensitive to moisture which can cause staining.

And if you do get a mark, knowing how to remove stains from marble is key.

What are the different types of green marble?

Many different types of marble are available in this gorgeous hue for you to consider in using in your next bathroom project. Here are a few of our favorites:

Cipollino Verde: This beautiful, veiny marble features a number of green-y hues and is known for its prominent white veins. It tends to come from quarries in Italy and Greece.

This beautiful, veiny marble features a number of green-y hues and is known for its prominent white veins. It tends to come from quarries in Italy and Greece. Julian Jade: This rich green stone, primarily quarried in China and other parts of Asia, has a timeless quality that makes it perfect for luxe bathrooms.

This rich green stone, primarily quarried in China and other parts of Asia, has a timeless quality that makes it perfect for luxe bathrooms. Rainforest Green: A product of India, this marble is dominated by its lush green color. There are very few white veins on the surface, making it a good choice for wrap-around impact.

A product of India, this marble is dominated by its lush green color. There are very few white veins on the surface, making it a good choice for wrap-around impact. Verde Aver: This ‘wow’ dark green marble has prominent white veins, giving it something of a gemstone quality. It comes from Italy and is known as a design statement.

This ‘wow’ dark green marble has prominent white veins, giving it something of a gemstone quality. It comes from Italy and is known as a design statement. Ming Green: A paler, grassier take on green marble, this Chinese stone has a tranquil, iridescent quality. A good choice for creating calm.



The latest modern bathroom trends can count a new look emerging into their ranks: gorgeous green marbles. These projects prove that not only can a green marble bathroom look beautiful, but it can be a powerful design choice that can completely impact the way a space feels.

