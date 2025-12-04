Forget Wicker Tree Skirts — This Iconic Design Brand Just Reinvented the Christmas Tree Base, and Now I Can't Think of Any Other Way to Style One

You've read it just right: USM x Buchanan Studio truly is the 2025 collaboration that keeps on giving — and we aren't tired of the Swiss storage brand's ongoing partnership with the London-based design practice of husband-and-wife Angus and Charlotte Buchanan just yet. Why?

Well, after giving fresh flair, texture (read: Teddy, Studio Stripe, and Ticking Rose fabrics), and shades (read: BS Pink) to the iconic USM Haller system with Tessellate, a series of statement furniture pieces and accessories, including the cocktail hour-ready, mid-century modern-inspired Bar Trolley, that launched in May, the two powerhouses' artistic crossover is now injecting style into everyone's favorite holiday with the USM x Buchanan Studio KISS-MAS collection and takeover.

Another aesthete-worthy drop that, spoiler alert, will have you reconsider your choice of Christmas tree stand and, maybe, even spark new ideas for an alternative festive centerpiece.

Inside the USM x Buchanan Studio's "Kiss-Mas" Takeover

Always wanted a wheeled Christmas tree stand, but never managed to find one that's aesthetically pleasing enough? The end to your search may be waiting for you at USM's new Marylebone flagship at 12 Cramer St, London. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear)

Unveiled last week with an exclusive, atmospheric preview night at USM Modular Furniture's new Marylebone store at 12 Cramer St, the KISS-MAS takeover sees the brand's trademark checkerboard aesthetic reinterpreted via Buchanan Studio's playfully stylish eye to spread good looks and joy this Christmas time.

To mark the occasion, some of Buchanan Studio's all-time favorite designs have been juxtaposed with the new products across the flagship in an eye-catching appointment marked by color, branded ephemera, and stripes.

Yes, this could be your own Christmas tree this year. (Image credit: Future)

Comprising a drop of collectible USM x Buchanan Studio trays and multi-use pots and planters, available in the Swiss house's signature Pure White, Graphite Black, Ruby Red colorways, along with selected items featuring the instant hit hue that is the London duo's BS Pink, this second joint release gives the holiday period a boldly sophisticated design treatment.

Plus, while certainly not on the cheaper end of Christmas-themed interior design, "the KISS-MAS series also offers every minimalist decor aficionado a reasonably priced entry point into collecting USM," or so thinks our very own chrome homeware devotee, interiors editor Emma Breislin.

So, Are Wheeled Christmas Stands Cool Now?

Image 1 of 3 USM x Buchanan Studio "KISS-MAS" pots and planters are the hottest way to style your plants indoors this winter, whether using them for a Christmas tree or any other of your leafy home additions. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Essentially stylish and sleek, they are the perfect homeware addition to turn your Christmas tree into a design piece. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) The same applies to any other specimen that might end up in these quirky pots and planters. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear)

Turns out moving, or movable, Christmas trees are in this year. Not only has the hot in-office debate on M&S's 'spinning' Christmas tree — whimsical? weird? unnecessary? — brought over a thousand curious readers and counting to our website in less than a couple of hours, but the USM x Buchanan Studio KISS-MAS pots and planters, too, come with handy wheels that promise to elevate your view of what a Christmas tree stand looks like to designer-approved new heights.

So for 2025, forget all Christmas tree stand hacks: USM x Buchanan Studio's plant-friendly new creations come in different sizes, both small (The Pot) and large (The Planter), whether you intend to use them to make your Christmas tree easier to look after, remove any needles that might have fallen at its base in the meantime, or rearrange in different corners of the house, or, instead, are keen to give every floral arrangement in your house that extra edge.

Meet the Hip, Multi-Use Alternative to the Xmas Centerpiece

Image 1 of 9 A tray for sweets, games, and design addicts — the USM x Buchanan Studio's customizable Square and Kiss Trays are the minimalist take on the Xmas centerpiece we love to see. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) So prep your board games 'cause we are *on*. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Whether for serving breakfast in bed over the holidays or for adding an extra style touch in a corner of your home, the USM x Buchanan Studio's new collectible pieces do this and more. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) They hold your trinkets, treats, and mischiefs. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Store all of your sauces so you don't miss out on flavor. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Turn every at-home night into an even cozier opportunity to snuggle up. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Keep mince pies and all other Christmas bakes at hand. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Whether your choice falls on candies... (Image credit: Alessandro Tear) Or a couple of champagne glasses. (Image credit: Alessandro Tear)

Personally, though, what excites me even more about the latest USM x Buchanan Studio release is the newly unveiled Square or Kiss Trays. Again, these collectible items require a bit of an investment — perhaps a larger one than most can justify in such spendy times.

Still, even once Christmas comes to an end, they'll remain in your house, ready to be pulled out whenever you feel like you want to spice up the way you host a dinner party by throwing a couple of board games, moreish treats, or theatrically served cocktails into the mix. In the meantime, as the festive period gets ready to stage its grand comeback, they'll serve as a quirky-cool, unexpected Christmas table centerpiece.

Available in the collaboration's four distinctive shades and eight different color combinations when paired together, all applied to the brand's characteristic chromed steel frame, the Square Tray is the most compact of USM x Buchanan Studio editions. The Kiss Tray, meanwhile, is available in both small and large designs to best fit the needs — and look — of your day and night.

We said before and we say it again: chrome decor is your gateway to a home that feels effortlessly cool this year. So why else would you wait?

The USM x Buchanan Studio “Kiss-Mas” edit is available exclusively from the USM Marylebone store and via buchanan.studio from November 2025. Prices start from £200.