Is M&S's New 'Spinning' Christmas Tree Whimsical or Weird? Settle Our Debate

From frosted to fir, and pre-lit to potted pine, navigating the world of Christmas trees can be far from wonderful. And it doesn't help that if you're opting for an artificial variety, you usually intend to keep it for years — if not decades — to come. So, how would you feel if I were to present you with a whole new option to consider: Marks and Spencer's brand new Rotating Christmas Tree?

The Grand Fir comes in both 6ft and 7ft, has pre-lit branches, and yes, you read that right, it slowly rotates. The Livingetc team was instantly divided: "that's weird"; "how magical"; "it's probably a bit too much"; and "whoa, it's kind of giving Nutcracker energy." So, safe to say, it's going to make a statement.

With Christmas just around the corner, if this Christmas tree idea instantly fills you with joy, you're going to want to act fast (next-day delivery is available for just £5.99, until stock sells out). But if you are, understandably, still not quite sure how you feel about it, help us settle the debate. Below, two editors argue why it's whimsical and why it's weird — and then it's over to you to vote.

"It's Whimsical"

Emma Breislin Interiors Editor

A ballerina spinning in her music box, a toy train chugging around its track, a child twisting and twirling with excitement... There is so much magic and whimsy tied up in a simple spin come Christmastime, so why wouldn't that extend to our trees?

I can already see it now: that extra sparkle you'd get in your space as your lights twirled around the room and your Christmas decorations slowly spun in and out of the spotlight. It's enough to imagine your tree was coming to life, like The Snowman taking flight, and what's more whimsical than that?

Plus, there'll be no more arguments about which decorations will be shunned to the back of the tree this year — this way, everyone gets their moment in the spotlight. Although I will concede that it does mean you can't be lazy, and when it comes to decorating your Christmas tree, you have to cover the whole thing rather than just the side that's showing. But imagine how easy that will be thanks to the rotation.

And lastly, ask yourself: would disco balls be as fun if they didn't spin?

Like the idea, but don't want or need to invest in a new tree? Try this £40 Rotating Artificial Christmas Tree Stand from White Stores instead.

"It's Weird"

Hugh Metcalf Editor

The beauty of where I put my Christmas tree, in the living room corner, is that I only have to dress the front of the tree. That means half the decorations, half the time to put it up, half the time to put it away. A rotating Christmas tree would totally scupper my plans.

But that's not the only reason I think this Christmas tree is a little strange. Who is it for? I can imagine it in the middle of some garden center's Christmas shop, helping to display this season's novelty baubles, but in a real home? Forget it.

For one, you'll need full clearance of all the surrounding walls to ensure your ornaments don't come crashing off as it spins, meaning it's not something that makes sense for a small living room, and you'll need to consider how your tree looks from every single angle.

It might be the sort of idea that works when you want your tree in the middle of an open-plan room, but you can already see it from every angle at that point anyway. So, yes, while it might seem magical when you imagine it, when it comes to the reality, you'll use it once, get sick of the (presumably, I've not seen it in real life) mechanical whir in the background, and never switch it on again.