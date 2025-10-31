As the clock strikes the end of October, it's time to take stock of all the exciting news and new releases announced this month. And there's plenty to look back on. Whether you're looking for a bit of inspiration on new cabinet pulls, curtains, or (dare I say it already?) a Christmas mug, then you've found yourself in the right place.

Rather than a true round-up of October's new-in homewares (which, don't worry, I've also carefully curated for you), this list lends more of a guiding hand to interior news and launches that you don't want to miss. From hand-painted tiles and whimsical furniture to silver-brushed hardware, paint collections, and celebrity-designed furniture, it's equal parts practical and magical.

Ready to explore new must-haves and musings? For the top 11 homeware launches this month that you don't want to miss, read on.

1. Henry Holland's Sculptural Furniture Collection

Unique and interesting furniture is one of the biggest trends this season and adds instant personality to a space. (Image credit: Henry Holland)

Henry Holland Studio, known for its handmade ceramics and unique homeware, has just unveiled its debut furniture collection — and yes, it's as fabulous as you'd expect.

The range includes footstools, chairs, and console tables that blur the boundaries of Brutalist and postmodern design, all while keeping a central focus on the studio's established irregularity of handcrafted pieces.

Each piece is made from materials including patinated bronze, mohair, and glazed earthenware for furniture that looks truly one-of-a-kind. You may even find yourself solely wanting to admire it in your home rather than practically use it, and if you ask me, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

2. MG&Co. Opens a London Store, and Launches Hardware

It's the pieces you use every day, but barely notice, reimagined for contemporary homes. Image credit: MG&Co Image credit: MG&Co

MG&Co.'s whimsical cabinet backplates are what originally drew me to discover the brand, because why be boring when your kitchen pulls can have a bronze bloom or silver star behind them?

But, the British homeware brand has quickly become the place to shop for not just the latest kitchen hardware trends, but all kinds of timeless details that exude style. This month, not only did MG&Co. find its new home in London — a 'Hardware store' in Notting Hill — but it also expanded its hardware range with the new 'Essentials Collection'.

3. Ca’ Pietra's Studio x Divine Savages Collection

These hand-painted tiles can be used in a traditional setting or paired with colorful details to fit more contemporary styles. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra x Divine Savages)

Tile-lovers rejoice, because popular brand, Ca'Pietra, has joined forces with fabric and wallpaper house, Divine Savages, for a promising hand-painted tile collection.

"Divine Savages is a brand we’ve long admired for their fearless use of pattern and their ability to tell stories through design," explains head of creative at Ca'Pietra, Grazzie Wilson. "There’s a shared love of heritage and craftsmanship that made this collaboration feel instinctive from the very beginning."

The capsule spans twelve ceramic wall tiles across two pattern families —The Brambles and Lovebirds — each design translated from Divine Savages' archive prints. It's a delicate blend of the cottage-core aesthetic mixed with the drawn-on decor trend.

The Brambles includes motifs of roses, hydrangeas, and daisies, while Lovebirds pairs gentle florals with lively, characterful birds. Together, they add narrative to the home, whether dotted into a backsplash or used as an accent moment.

4. Nordic Knots' Opens a London Pied-A-Terre and Launches Homewares

Pairing a matching Nordic Knots rug with curtains would be the perfect way to drench a room in both color and texture. Image credit: Maureen Evans. Design: Nordic Knots Sheer curtains bring a room to life by letting a warm glow in while still blocking the light. Image credit: Maureen Evans. Design: Nordic Knots

Truth be told: Anything Nordic Knots does, I am instantly all about. And the best news from this month? The Scandinavian design brand has welcomed a pied-à-terre in the heart of London, as well as making a stylish step into homewares.

The Nordic Knots Home collection includes 62 pieces of everything from headboards to decorative pillows and throws, in the colors and quality materials you already know and love.

As for the London storefront, the interiors are layered, intimate, and unmistakably Nordic Knots: muted tones punctuated by rich accents and textures, sleek silhouettes, and every surface covered in the brand’s signature rugs, curtains, fabrics, and, of course, newly launched bedding and home decor collections.

5. Iittala x Café Kitsuné Mug Collection

A stylish mug always ups your home cafe game. (Image credit: Littala)

You can never have too many coffee mugs entering the cozy season. Especially when they are reminiscent of the warm beverage itself. Insert: Iittala's limited edition collaboration with renowned brand Café Kitsuné (known for blending Parisian style with Japanese simplicity).

Undoubtedly one of the coolest collabs we've seen in a while, this feels playful and fun, yet effortlessly stylish. As if I needed an excuse for another caffeine break...

6. YesColours x J. Adams & Co Limited-Edition Paint Collection

Hockley Taupe from the collection is on the walls of this living room. (Image credit: YesColours)

Luxury British lighting brand J. Adams & Co. and the paint experts at YesColours have teamed up to introduce an exclusive capsule paint collection, which debuted at Decorex International 2025.



YesColours is one of the UK's best paint brands, known for its highly pigmented and stylish color collection. But this new range feels perfectly timed for cozier weather. There are four bespoke colors: Studio Neutral, Foundry Red, Patina Green, and Hockley Taupe, each designed to merge J. Adams & Co.'s heritage of British manufacturing with YesColours' expertise in color creation.

My favorite? The color that parallels the color of the year announcements for 2026 so far: Foundry Red.

7. Yarn Collective x Sister by Studio Ashby

This living room shows how pattern and color can be cozy year-round. (Image credit: Yarn Collective, Studio Ashby)

This October, British textile studio, Yarn Collective, revisits its collaborative collections with Sister by Studio Ashby. The result? A selection of upholstered pieces full of bright colors, the latest pattern trends, and luxurious tactile materials, dubbed the Aurora collection.

The collaboration explores how woven patterns and textures can shape atmosphere and mood, "bridging the line between decorative and architectural," says the team from Yarn Collective.

Expect to see an expansion of the duo's work, featuring two intricate patterns —Paloma and Odessa — and three soulful plains —Sacha, Atlas, and Astro — in dreamy hues like misty teals and saffron yellows.

8. Bella Freud x Marks and Spencer Homewares Collaboration

Image credit: Marks and Spencer Image credit: Marks and Spencer

This month, the latest collaboration between cult British designer Bella Freud and M&S dropped, and to everyone's pure joy, included a selection of homewares on top of the usual clothing range.

Think plates, bowls, table linen, and candles all splashed with her signature slogans. While a lot was quick to sell out, you'll be pleased to hear that, as I write this, some pieces are still available (but I wouldn't sit on them for long).

9. Damson Madder's AW25 Homeware Collection

You can style these products together or sprinkle them into your existing decor. (Image credit: Damson Madder)

This month, Damson Madder dropped its fourth lifestyle range, which features playful, coquette-inspired pieces including oven mitts, aprons, ceramic mugs, and plates. Covered in the trending pale blue and chocolate brown color combination that has dominated the past few months, they're full of charm and character, and perfect timing for Christmas gifting.

A personal favorite is the recipe journal — such a sentimental and nostalgic way to capture family recipes worthy of being handed down generations. It's a collaboration with Papier, and also happens to feature the brown and pale blue color combo I'm obsessed with right now.

10. MADE.COM's Winter 'Enchanting Escape' Collection

Each piece makes a statement on its own, but also blends beautifully together. (Image credit: MADE.COM)

With winter's arrival waiting around the corner, MADE's new winter collection is bringing all the cozy-chic vibes that you need. Aptly named 'Enchanted Escape,' each piece in the collection is designed with craft, eclecticism, and comfort at the forefront. So the cozy cabin in the woods aesthetic can be in the comfort of your own home this season.

There is an earthy color palette that's enhanced with deep, moody hues, as well as plaid patterns and natural textures. It feels cozy, yet timeless and contemporary enough to work in any season.

11. The "Introvert Chair" by Moooi x Robbie Williams

Image credit: MOOOI x Robbie Williams Image credit: Moooi

An email that instantly caught my eye this month was the subject line: 'NOW LIVE // "Introvert Chair" by Moooi x Robbie Williams'. If there is anything more exciting than a new furniture release, it's a new furniture release with a celebrity behind it.

Now, at first glance, the word 'introvert' and 'Robbie Williams' being put side by side felt a tad misleading, but as I read a bit deeper, I discovered the celebrated singer designed the chair (with Moooi) to be 'part sculpture, part sanctuary.' It's designed to provide a space for you to retreat, relax, and fully reset.

And does it work? Turns out, our content director, Lucy Searle, has sat on it while visiting Moco Museum in London for Robbie's 'Radical Honesty' exhibition. "It was in a room surrounded by his artwork, which is quite fun and self-effacing, and the chair itself was very inviting, comfortable, and a good size for an armchair, thanks to the fact it was armless," she says. "It certainly invited you to come sit." And I guess that's an important first step to properly relaxing.



It's been a wonderful month for homeware releases indeed! Until we meet again in November, don't miss our editor, Hugh Metcalf's, October Zeitgeist for a rumination on what's hot (and what's not) in design this month.