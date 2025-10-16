'Oh Happy Day' — The Bella Freud x M&S Homewares Collaboration Has Landed, and Prices Start From Just £10
Items are selling out as we speak...
Oh, happy day, indeed — the latest Bella Freud x Marks & Spencer collaboration has dropped, and this time, it includes a number of homewares by the cult British designer, with prices starting at just £10.
With slogan plates and pillows a popular design trend this season, it feels particularly fitting to see the designer's signature catchphrases gracing the likes of ceramic plates, throw blankets, glassware, and home fragrances. But, of course, the wider collection also includes her signature jumpers and some seriously comfy-looking pajamas, as well as a toiletries bag, silk eye mask, and cashmere socks (which we're happily classifying as 'homewares').
The last collaboration from the designer reportedly sold out in just two hours, and there are already some pieces that have gone, so, you know what to do. To shortcut your search, here are the still-in-stock styles I'd recommend adding straight to your shopping cart.
Embroidered tablecloths and napkins are another table setting trend that's taken over this season, and these sweet 'Enjoy' napkins would make for a classy finishing touch no matter your style.
And if you're going to 'Enjoy', why not fully embrace it, with this mis-matched set of nibble bowls. Perfect for dips, desserts, or small little snacks. There was a matching 'mug set' but it's already marked as 'sold out'.
And yes — there are home fragrances, too! Including this 'Divine Feminine' diffuser filled with a 'dark orchid and amber fragrance that features floral top notes and a spicy heart on a warm musky base'.
You use an eye mask at home, so I'm classifying this stunning silky piece as homewares. Embroidered with 'Snooze', it's designed to match with the pajamas from the collection — is pajama-drenching a thing yet?
Currently Out of Stock
Made from pure wool, this stylish throw blanket is stitched with the same 'Oh Happy Day' slogan, and features a beautiful chevron pattern and blanket-stitch border in this season's 'it' color: burgundy. It's currently sold-out, but I'm keeping it here in case it comes back in stock.
Missed out on this collection, or just looking for something else? M&S has been hitting top marks lately, just look at these designer-looking lamps it recently released.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.