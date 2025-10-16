'Oh Happy Day' — The Bella Freud x M&S Homewares Collaboration Has Landed, and Prices Start From Just £10

Oh, happy day, indeed — the latest Bella Freud x Marks & Spencer collaboration has dropped, and this time, it includes a number of homewares by the cult British designer, with prices starting at just £10.

With slogan plates and pillows a popular design trend this season, it feels particularly fitting to see the designer's signature catchphrases gracing the likes of ceramic plates, throw blankets, glassware, and home fragrances. But, of course, the wider collection also includes her signature jumpers and some seriously comfy-looking pajamas, as well as a toiletries bag, silk eye mask, and cashmere socks (which we're happily classifying as 'homewares').

The last collaboration from the designer reportedly sold out in just two hours, and there are already some pieces that have gone, so, you know what to do. To shortcut your search, here are the still-in-stock styles I'd recommend adding straight to your shopping cart.

