What to Gift, According to Their Zodiac Sign — A Cheat’s Guide to Finding the Perfect Present If They Love Astrology
Curated by Design Lab's stylists, this collection unlocks the zodiac's style DNA, making thoughtful, personal gifting into pure magic
- Aries: The Bold Trailblazer
- Taurus: The Sensual Homebody
- Gemini: They Playful Conversationalist
- Cancer: The Soft Soul
- Leo: The Glam Host
- Virgo: The Quite Perfectionist
- Libra: The Charming Harmonizer
- Scorpio: The Magnetic Enigma
- Sagittarius: The Free-Spirited Explorer
- Capricorn: The Ambitious Mastermind
- Aquarius: The Visionary Nonconformist
- Pisces: The Ocean-Hearted Dreamer
When it comes to Christmas gifting, we know the pressure is real — so we decided to make it fun. As Design Lab stylists, we (Iokasti and Miaad) spend our days matching people with pieces that feel personal, meaningful, and a little bit magical.
And honestly? Few things make gift-giving easier than letting the zodiac signs do a bit of the work. Whether you’re shopping for a fiery Aries, a luxe-loving Leo, or the Virgo who already has a perfectly organized home, each sign has its own style DNA.
Think of this as your shortcut: a playful, no-stress guide to gifting with intention — and just enough personality to make it feel thoughtful.
Aries: Go bold. They love pieces that make an entrance
Taurus: Softness, warmth, textures that feel expensive (even if they’re not)
Gemini: Something witty, twisted, or conversation-starting
Cancer: Cozy, sentimental, and comfort-first
Leo: Shine, glamour, drama. Always
Virgo: Quiet luxury with purpose — form and function in perfect harmony
Libra: Effortless charm. Elegant and made to delight the eye
Scorpio: Dark allure. Mysterious and impossible to ignore
Sagittarius: Go wild. Bold and built for the curious soul
Capricorn: Pure ambition. Structured and undeniably ambitious
Aquarius: Unexpected genius. Visionary and a little ahead of its time
Pisces: Dreamy magic. Soft and made to stir the imagination.
It’s not about getting it “right”; it’s about choosing something that feels like them — and letting the stars point you in the stylish direction.
Aries: The Bold Trailblazer
Taurus: The Sensual Homebody
Gemini: They Playful Conversationalist
Cancer: The Soft Soul
Leo: The Glam Host
Virgo: The Quite Perfectionist
Libra: The Charming Harmonizer
Scorpio: The Magnetic Enigma
Sagittarius: The Free-Spirited Explorer
Capricorn: The Ambitious Mastermind
Aquarius: The Visionary Nonconformist
Pisces: The Ocean-Hearted Dreamer
And if you need more inspiration or you’re still in doubt, send us what you’re looking for. We’ll make sure to find the right pieces for the people you love — zodiac-approved, stylist-approved.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.