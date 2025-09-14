Okay Wait, These New M&S Table Lamps All Look Designer (and Expensive), but Are Each Under £60?
There's something in the water at M&S's lighting department this season. These table lamps are too cool, but they're also extremely reasonably priced — make it make sense
At certain times, certain High Street retailers get a name for themselves in a particular product category, presumably down to a particularly good buyer making some great choices. This article is a shout-out to M&S lighting buying — you're doing amazing.
The brand's new season collection has introduced some new table light designs that have a designer-look, but are really, really good value. Some of my favorites are as wallet-friendly as £39, yet are made from the sorts of materials you see in lamps at least double the price. So, yes, if you need my recommendation for where to buy a table lamp right now, M&S is it.
M&S describe this table lamp as 'traditional', but it hits on so many modern design staples that it works in any kind of interior style. I love this colorway — it's available in a blue too, which I'm not sure I'm so keen on, but will undoubtedly work in the right scheme.
'All fabric' table lamps are a growing design trend, whether they're simple linen or bold, graphic designs like this one from M&S. This pattern is giving a Soho Home vibe, but for a budget-friendly price tag.
At the time I started writing this article, this lamp was in stock, by the time I finished, it had sold out online. I'm not surprised — the design is impeccable, it's portable, and it only costs £39.50. I'm leaving it in, because it may still be in store, or come back in stock, soon.
These notched metal lamps are a traditional style that's making a comeback in modern design schemes, and this one is similar in style to a Zara one I just bought, but that was nearly twice the price.
Didn't I tell you? If they've whet your appetite, then check out the rest of M&S's lighting category while you're there. There are a few pieces that tie in with these lamps, to help round out your lighting scheme.
