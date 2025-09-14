Okay Wait, These New M&S Table Lamps All Look Designer (and Expensive), but Are Each Under £60?

At certain times, certain High Street retailers get a name for themselves in a particular product category, presumably down to a particularly good buyer making some great choices. This article is a shout-out to M&S lighting buying — you're doing amazing.

The brand's new season collection has introduced some new table light designs that have a designer-look, but are really, really good value. Some of my favorites are as wallet-friendly as £39, yet are made from the sorts of materials you see in lamps at least double the price. So, yes, if you need my recommendation for where to buy a table lamp right now, M&S is it.

Didn't I tell you? If they've whet your appetite, then check out the rest of M&S's lighting category while you're there. There are a few pieces that tie in with these lamps, to help round out your lighting scheme.

