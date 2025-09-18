Sleek and Stylish Interior Flooring Inspiration Awaits at Karndean Designflooring’s Newest London Showroom in the Heart of Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour

One of the most important, often overlooked, aspects of designing a stylish living space involves selecting the right flooring. Unlike shortlisting decor and furniture by shopping online, flooring really needs to be viewed and experienced in person. It’s the base of any interior design project, and brands like Karndean understand the drastic difference well-crafted flooring can make to the overall ambiance of your home.

And it’s official — Karndean is opening its doors to designers and enthusiasts alike from the 15th of September at its newest showroom, nestled in the Eastern wing of the third floor at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour. And this London-based Karndean showroom has come right in time with the increasing use of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring in sleek modern projects.

(Image credit: Karndean)

Known for its durability and high-end finish, Karndean Designflooring LVT recreates the look and surface feel of natural wood and stone by protecting the organic material itself and taking the time to understand each knot and grain that manifests itself in nature.

This meticulous study of the material leads to the manufacturing of luxury flooring that offers an instant facelift to many contemporary homes. Whether it’s wood, stone, or geometric luxury vinyl flooring you’re after, this showroom is thoughtfully curated to spark inspiration so you can get a firsthand look and feel for the style that most suits your project.

Crafted in collaboration with architect and design house Nick Leith-Smith, The Rug Company, and loop + twist, this space has been crafted to display the versatility of LVT through every bend. Whether you’re looking at a wood-effect design or want something a little different, you’ll find it there. The showroom even has internationally sourced natural materials, including onyx, acacia, and breccia marble, that have been recreated in-house by the Karndean team of designers.

(Image credit: Karndean)

Sustainability, longevity, and attention to the evolving cornerstones of thoughtful design are at the forefront of Karndean Designflooring. It protects precious natural materials by sourcing, crafting, and re-creating them in ways that feel conservational and authentic.

With the combination of expert craftsmanship and intense attention to detail, the quality of design is par excellence. Embracing inclusivity in neurodiverse design, restorative interiors, and mindful spaces that heal, Karndean’s LVT flooring sets a solid foundation for a beautiful space.

And one of the best parts about putting your interior visions in the hands of Karndean is its Floorstyle room visualiser . Instead of having to go back and forth between the site of your project and the showroom, you can utilise the Karndean Floorstyle application to view your chosen LVT flooring in your space.

This is an especially helpful tool to virtually swipe through Karndean’s portfolio of materials before landing on the finish that best suits the aesthetic of your home. And, in turn, you’ll have less time wasted on incompatible materials and more time to spend designing the rest of the project.

(Image credit: Karndean)

Whether you’re interested in injecting a living room with the warmth of wood, introducing a gorgeous stone finish to a kitchen, or working the sophisticated texture of limestone into a bathroom, Karndean’s entire portfolio of design-led materials will be on display at the Design Centre.

Regardless of whether your interior moodboard is covered in an abundance of minimalist design ideas, or perhaps a bolder maximalist approach, or even at a happy medium in the style of a Scandi-inspired house, Karndean has LVT that fits each and every mood.

It’s fair to say that the flooring of a home sets the tone for the entirety of the space. So if you’re a designer looking for inspiration, or you’re working on a personal project and need high-end, hyper-realistic LVT that’s reliable and viable, the Karndean showroom should be your next visit.