7 Sustainable Flooring Options Bathroom Designers Are Choosing to Make Their Projects More Eco-Friendly

While much has changed in society's general approach to interior design over the last decade, there's one shift that stands out above the rest. No, it's not our rejection of millennial grey, or our prevailing obsession with green kitchens. The most prominent, overarching shift in the way we think about design is undoubtedly our increased awareness and concern for sustainability.

And this attitude is not limited to any specific area of the house; in every room, we're all looking for the most eco-friendly material to integrate into our design. As clearly demonstrated by our favorite sustainable bathroom ideas. Now, the best showers and toilets are the ones that use as little water as possible, using advanced technology to help you monitor your household's water usage.

But this isn't where your bathroom's sustainability should begin and end; there are plenty of other factors in the design that can help boost the environmental friendliness of your space, including the flooring. Though often overlooked, choosing sustainable bathroom flooring doesn't just reduce your home's carbon footprint; it also allows you to create the most modern, beautiful design possible. In fact, you'd be surprised at the number of equally enviable options there are out there, so we asked the experts to try to narrow it down for you.

1. Reclaimed Wood

Alex says, "To ensure longevity and durability, reclaimed wood floors should be engineered to stop potential splitting, shrinking twisting which can occur with solid wood boards. Plus, if engineered it means it can be laid on top of underfloor heating which is ideal for bathrooms." (Image credit: The Main Company)

"If you’re looking for sustainable flooring, reclaimed wood is a great option to add rustic charm to bathrooms," shares Alex Main, director at The Main Company.

Much like it sounds, reclaimed wood is any wood floor type that has previously been used in the construction of a past building or structure. Although it may sound similar, it is distinctly different from both recycled and salvaged wood.

"From weathered barn oak to space and douglas fir, reclaimed wood is celebrated for its one-of-a-kind nature and is sustainable by the mere fact that it is being up-cycled, reused, and given a new lease of life," says Alex.

Part of the charm of this material is the unique character it holds. As Alex says, "Each plank tells a story and is inherent with natural character and texture, adding a uniqueness to bathrooms that is hard to achieve with other materials."

2. Cork

Cork has a cool, organic look. More textural and surprising than regular wood. (Image credit: Malcom Menzies. Design: The Vawdrey House)

Not just for your bottles of wine and summer wedges, cork is also a great sustainable option for creating an earthy, natural bathroom look.

Eric Kotlyar, a design contractor & home renovations expert at True Form, says, "Cork is another great option since it's tapped from the bark of cork oak trees without harming the tree, so the tree can grow back."

Not only does the harvesting of cork not harm the cork oak tree, but it can actually help to support the health of the tree. As the material is harvested from the tree's outer layer of bark, which is constantly regenerating, removing it actually helps boost the tree's CO2 absorption by up to five times.

Plus, cork flooring is surprisingly well-suited for use in bathrooms. "Cork is naturally resistant to mold and mildew, which is a huge plus in damp bathroom environments. I always call out for cork that's been top-coated with a low-VOC finish so water will not seep into the seams," says Eric.

3. Recycled Glass Tile

"For a modern look, my favorite green product is recycled glass tile," says Eric.

We're no strangers to a good bathroom tiling trend, and these recycled glass tiles are a trend we're patiently waiting to take off.

As Eric explains, "They can be made from post-consumer products like bottles and windows, and the result is a non-porous, stain-resistant surface that is infinitely configurable for color and pattern."

The recycled glass material doesn't just make for a sustainable design; it also offers a unique reflective look that can help to open up your space and give it more dimension. Like Eric says, "Because it's reflective, it can make small bathrooms receive a little bit of extra light for free."

4. Microcement

Drench every surface of your bathroom in micro-cement for a cool, cavernous vibe. (Image credit: Nuno Almendra. Architect: Menniz)

A year ago, some of us might not have known what microcementing was, but now, it's one of the hottest materials on the block, popping up in all the coolest, sustainable homes.

Holly, co-founder of Holt Living, a luxury bathroom studio, tells me, "We have found that with Mediterranean-inspired aesthetics trending right now, microcement offers a seamless, tactile alternative to tiles."

Microcement is not only super durable, reducing the need for future replacements, but it can also be applied on top of existing surfaces, therefore removing the need for demolition. Unlike traditional cement and concrete, this material is used in super-thin layers, limiting waste and increasing the material's durability.

However, while these factors certainly do help boost the overall sustainability of this material, it's crucial to bear in mind that, generally, the production of cement can have harmful environmental impacts. Hence, it's best to look out for eco-friendly formulas.

5. Recycled Tiles

The floor in this bathroom is in cork tiles, combined with recycled porcelain tiles acting as a wet area around the bath. (Image credit: Malcom Menzies. Design: The Vawdrey House )

Another favorite flooring option for Holly is the super sustainable recycled porcelain tiles.

"Made using offcuts and waste materials, these surfaces are low impact, super hard-wearing, and really versatile," Holly explains.

Many major bathroom brands now offer a range of these types of bathroom tiles, making this a surprisingly accessible option. They are typically made from at least 50% recycled materials, which are then repurposed to create beautiful, unique tiles for your bathroom floors.

"We find clients love to use them in guest WCs or high traffic areas where their pattern helps disguise everyday marks, yet they can still add their own personality to the space," Holly says.

6. Bamboo

From bedding to flooring, bamboo is the sustainable material of the moment.

As Paul Hambidge, founder of Factory Direct Flooring, explains, "Bamboo is one of the most sustainable flooring materials available. That's because it grows much faster than other types of natural materials, meaning it can be regrown more easily."

While the renewable nature of the material is undoubtedly a pro in the direction of sustainability, the material can frequently be manufactured to contain toxins, so it's best to do some research into the company you're sourcing your flooring from.

While it creates a similar look to real wooden floors, bamboo is a better option for use in your bathrooms. As Paul says, "Bamboo flooring is typically better with moisture than other floor types like real oak and laminate, making it more suitable in a bathroom, but make sure you choose a product that's been pre-treated and protected with a lacquer. This helps to prevent water damage."

7. Terrazzo

"Styling terrazzo is a chance to be creative. It can act as a statement floor in an otherwise simple bathroom, where the pattern and flecks become the focal point against pared-back walls and fittings," says Grazzie. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

"Terrazzo has long been one of the best sustainable choices for bathroom flooring," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

For this iconic Italian material, sustainability is not just a new trend; it's a core facet of its makeup.

"Terrazzo is a material born from reuse: marble and stone chips that might otherwise be discarded are bound together into a dense, hard-wearing surface. That means less waste in the stone industry, and a product that’s engineered to last for decades rather than needing to be replaced after just a few years," explains Grazzie.

Bound together with concrete, these otherwise discarded stone chips and scraps are given a new life in an extremely durable form. The result is not only sustainable and long-lasting, but strikingly beautiful, too.

Grazzie continues, explaining, "What makes terrazzo flooring particularly strong as a bathroom material is its durability. Once sealed, it resists water, works with underfloor heating, and copes with daily cleaning without losing its character. Routine care is simple: a pH-neutral cleaner will keep it looking its best, while avoiding harsh acidic products protects the surface over time."

Sustainability isn't just a trend, though. It should be a core, unchanging factor in our approach to interiors and materials. And it doesn't mean we have to sacrifice anything when it comes to style, either. With such constant developments in the space, there are constantly new sustainable product designs for us to get excited over.