I Wish I Knew You Could Buy a Complete Pantry Off the Shelf Before I Started My Small Kitchen Renovation
An expensive built-in isn't the only way to give your kitchen that pantry space it so badly needs, as I've found out
Doing a kitchen reno is by no means an easy task, but it sure is a fun one — trust me, I speak from firsthand experience here. Choosing the materials, cabinets, colors, and even kitchen pieces to match your home's aesthetic is always a treat. But if there's one thing I wish my kitchen had, it would be a pantry.
Amongst the many things I wish I knew before renovating my small kitchen, the main one would be getting a hold of an off-the-shelf pantry. Yes, you read that one right. Just the other day, a Livingetc colleague of mine had mentioned this handy nook to me, and once conversations started to kick off, I took a deep dive into the chic, stylish, and practical pantries you can buy right off the shelf.
What caught my eye? That would be the Lynton Kitchen Larder Unit from Dunelm, and I must admit, it is quite ideal for those small pantry ideas. Aside from its simple yet sophisticated design, this off-the-shelf pantry has gathered a 4.4 out of 5 from reviewers, and buyers love its sleek design as well as its sturdiness. But let's dive further into why it's worth an 'add to cart' moment.
Easy to assemble and available to purchase in a flatpack, this pantry makes for the ideal small kitchen idea. If you're looking for additional storage ideas, too, then adding an off-the-shelf pantry could save you from a whole lot of scrambling around during hosting season.
You can add some of your favorites to this pantry, including cooking essentials, snacks, and maybe even storage jars and cookware to keep your items fresh and organized. Remember, knowing how to organize a kitchen is key to a seamless design, and this Lynton Kitchen Larder Unit from Dunelm offers just that and more.
The Alternatives
I do love me a sage green moment, just ask my colleagues — me and green are closer than ever, I even painted my kitchen cabinets in a lovely sage green color too! This stunning Sage Green Sussex Double Larder from NEXT comes with a contrasting satin lacquered oak top as well as inside. It also features shelves, racks, drawers, and even a wine rack, so what's not to love?
Who said kitchen storage ideas need to be a bore? Not me, that's for sure. This Beige Double Freestanding Kitchen Larder Pantry from Furniture 123 draws in a farmhouse feel into the space. It comes with three oak shelves, six drawers, and multiple storage racks for all your wants and needs. Best of all? It’s assembled and ready to use once it’s out of its box.
If you're dealing with a long and narrow kitchen, then this Olney Compact Kitchen Larder Unit from Dunelm would be the right fit for you. It comes in two colors (oak and stone) as well as one wine cabinet and two each to access drawers. Once purchased, these pieces come in a flat pack that is easy to assemble and use once put together.
A glass kitchen cabinet moment is a must, and this Hocsok Kitchen Pantry Cupboard knows how to put things on display, in style. Equipped with double drawers, two transparent glass doors, and two wooden doors — this pantry unit is suitable for various storage uses. From your fine china to your favorite snacks, you can organize this unit as you please.
A bold color moment is one you should always embrace. This Farrow Blue Kitchen Larder Cabinet from B&Q is painted in a rich blue tone that will certainly add interest to any space. Crafted from solid wood, this piece is strong and durable with its high-quality features. It also comes with two shelves, two drawers, and two wine racks for your essentials and drinks.
A slim and easy-to-use pantry, this piece from Wayfair comes in a luxurious deep wood tone and features three drawers, one open shelf, and one cabinet with glass doors. It's easy to install and easy, but the best thing about this pantry is that you can place your favorite coffee pod machine in the middle shelf and create a handy little breakfast nook.
Have I convinced you to get your hands on an off-the-shelf pantry yet? Because I sure have convinced myself. If you're in the midst of a kitchen makeover, then be sure to take some notes on what not to do in a kitchen remodel to avoid those mistakes you might regret later down the line. Trust me, you'll want to take note of these!
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.