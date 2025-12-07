This Open Clothes Rail Idea Is the Perfect Storage for a Guest Bedroom If You Don't Want People Rooting Around In Your Wardrobes

There are many reasons to love hosting season — cozy movie evenings, highly competitive card games, and lazy mornings among them. The one thing I don't love, however, is all the preparation it requires.

This is not to say that I find the entire process to be a complete bore. There are certain aspects of getting your home guest-ready that can even be slightly fun. But cleaning my guest bedroom wardrobes out is not one of them.

I'm all for making my guests feel at home, but having to find a new home for all the extra bits and bobs that live within my guest room cabinets is not the kind of festive task I look forward to. Of course, I could just let my guests shove their belongings in alongside my stored goods, but if your family is anything like mine, you already know that's not going to fly.

So, if you, too, come from a long line of hopelessly nosy over-packers, I've found the perfect buy for you. The Habitat Milah Double Clothes Rail doesn't just keep my family out of my personal belongings, but it also has more than enough space to store several outfit options. So if that's one less fight to have on Christmas Day, you're welcome.

Habitat Habitat Milah Double Clothes Rail £45 at Habitat UK Sleek, smart, and well-priced - what more could you want from a stand-in wardrobe for your guests? Unlike your typical IKEA clothes rail (no disrespect intended), this model from Habitat offers both a stylish edge and an improved design, making it a brilliant design for storing clothes without a closet. The dual height rails make it easier to see exactly what you've got with you, with the uppermost rail at the perfect height for hanging full-length coats or evening dresses if you're going to partake in a dressed-up Christmas celebration. In addition to the rails, there are also two lower shelves to store away shoes and any other accessories. Even if your guest errs on the side of over-packing, there'll be plenty of space to store it all away with this rack.

