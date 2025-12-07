This Open Clothes Rail Idea Is the Perfect Storage for a Guest Bedroom If You Don't Want People Rooting Around In Your Wardrobes
Don't let your guests live out of their suitcases this festive season. These clothing rails will be the star of your guest room, and here's why
There are many reasons to love hosting season — cozy movie evenings, highly competitive card games, and lazy mornings among them. The one thing I don't love, however, is all the preparation it requires.
This is not to say that I find the entire process to be a complete bore. There are certain aspects of getting your home guest-ready that can even be slightly fun. But cleaning my guest bedroom wardrobes out is not one of them.
I'm all for making my guests feel at home, but having to find a new home for all the extra bits and bobs that live within my guest room cabinets is not the kind of festive task I look forward to. Of course, I could just let my guests shove their belongings in alongside my stored goods, but if your family is anything like mine, you already know that's not going to fly.
So, if you, too, come from a long line of hopelessly nosy over-packers, I've found the perfect buy for you. The Habitat Milah Double Clothes Rail doesn't just keep my family out of my personal belongings, but it also has more than enough space to store several outfit options. So if that's one less fight to have on Christmas Day, you're welcome.
Sleek, smart, and well-priced - what more could you want from a stand-in wardrobe for your guests?
Unlike your typical IKEA clothes rail (no disrespect intended), this model from Habitat offers both a stylish edge and an improved design, making it a brilliant design for storing clothes without a closet. The dual height rails make it easier to see exactly what you've got with you, with the uppermost rail at the perfect height for hanging full-length coats or evening dresses if you're going to partake in a dressed-up Christmas celebration.
In addition to the rails, there are also two lower shelves to store away shoes and any other accessories. Even if your guest errs on the side of over-packing, there'll be plenty of space to store it all away with this rack.
Shop Chic Alternatives
Somewhere between a clothing rack and a storage ladder, I love the rattan detailing on this sweet design. It has less storage than some of the other options, so it may be better for shorter stays.
If you prefer a super sleek, seamless look, I've not found anything that comes close to the genius design of the Camper Wall Clothes Stand Mirror. Disguised to look like a mirror when not in use, this is the perfect hidden storage idea for your guest room.
This spacious rack is perfect for guests who may be planning on staying slightly longer than you'd initially anticipated. With four shelves, two deep drawers, a coat tree, and a hanging rack, this one will have your guests feeling right at home.
For a slightly more modern, almost industrial look, this hanging rail has the edge that can be hard to find in other clothing rails. With a black coated rail and roomy oak unit beneath, there's plenty of space to store your items while still maintaining a minimalist design feel.
Many clothing rails can have an unfortunate, temporary, DIY look, but that couldn't be further from the case with this design. The stunning mixed timber frame is decorated with an engraved frieze towards its feet, giving it a mid-century modern look.
If you're going for a more Art Deco feel in your interiors, opt for this gorgeous arched metal clothing rail. The gold finish has an undeniably luxe look that would be welcome in any modern, chic guest room.
If you're looking for some more ways to add a little extra magic to your guest room ahead of your guests arriving, our tips on how to stock a nightstand drawer in a guest room have got you covered.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.