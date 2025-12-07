This Open Clothes Rail Idea Is the Perfect Storage for a Guest Bedroom If You Don't Want People Rooting Around In Your Wardrobes

Don't let your guests live out of their suitcases this festive season. These clothing rails will be the star of your guest room, and here's why

different clothing rails
(Image credit: Habitat)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features

There are many reasons to love hosting season — cozy movie evenings, highly competitive card games, and lazy mornings among them. The one thing I don't love, however, is all the preparation it requires.

This is not to say that I find the entire process to be a complete bore. There are certain aspects of getting your home guest-ready that can even be slightly fun. But cleaning my guest bedroom wardrobes out is not one of them.

I'm all for making my guests feel at home, but having to find a new home for all the extra bits and bobs that live within my guest room cabinets is not the kind of festive task I look forward to. Of course, I could just let my guests shove their belongings in alongside my stored goods, but if your family is anything like mine, you already know that's not going to fly.

So, if you, too, come from a long line of hopelessly nosy over-packers, I've found the perfect buy for you. The Habitat Milah Double Clothes Rail doesn't just keep my family out of my personal belongings, but it also has more than enough space to store several outfit options. So if that's one less fight to have on Christmas Day, you're welcome.

Shop Chic Alternatives

If you're looking for some more ways to add a little extra magic to your guest room ahead of your guests arriving, our tips on how to stock a nightstand drawer in a guest room have got you covered.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.