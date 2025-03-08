What Not to Do When Remodeling Your Kitchen — 5 Missteps Designers Want You to Avoid

A new kitchen is one of the most exciting and rewarding home improvement projects. A well-designed kitchen enhances daily functionality, increases home value, and serves as the heart of the home. However, with so many decisions to make — from layout and materials to appliances and lighting — there are countless opportunities for missteps. So what should you not do during a kitchen remodel?

While homeowners often focus on what they should do to achieve a dream kitchen, understanding what not to do is equally important. Some common mistakes can cause unnecessary expenses, disrupt workflow, or even diminish the overall aesthetic appeal of this much-loved space. Whether you're tackling a minor refresh or a full-scale remodel with all new modern kitchen ideas, avoiding these pitfalls can ensure a more seamless and successful transformation.

To help guide your renovation in the right direction, our experts have outlined five major kitchen mistakes homeowners make when remodeling their kitchens — so you can sidestep these errors and create a space that is both aesthetic and practical.

1. Neglect a Functional Layout

Function should be your starting point for the design. (Image credit: Design: Dinamita Taller)

There are many different types of kitchen layouts to look out for, but choosing the right one is more important than you realize. According to Francis Nicdao, principal designer and chief creative officer of Pembrooke & Ives, one of the most critical mistakes in kitchen remodeling is failing to prioritize a functional layout.

The kitchen should follow the kitchen work triangle principle, which optimizes the positioning of the sink, stove, and refrigerator for efficiency. The triangle states that these three areas should be situated close to each other in your design. "Use the triangle principle to plan where to place your appliances," says Francis. "If they are too far apart or obstructed by an island or cabinets, meal prep and cooking can become frustratingly inefficient."

Additionally, failing to consider traffic flow can lead to congestion in high-use areas. For example, placing the fridge too close to a doorway or positioning the dishwasher in a way that blocks cabinets when opened can create a constant frustration and disrupt the way you use the kitchen.

Before finalizing your layout, consider how everyone will move through the space. Creating a physical map of your kitchen that you can refer back to is very useful. Think about which appliances you will use most frequently and place these in areas of the kitchen that are more open planned, ensuring there is appropriate distance between them. If you do not live alone, it's also important to remember that more than one person may be using the kitchen at the same time.

Francis Nicdao Social Links Navigation Principal & Chief Creative Officer of Pembrooke & Ives As principal and chief creative officer at Pembrooke & Ives, Francis is responsible for the creative oversight of projects across the company as well as for running his own design and decorating team, working on residential and commercial projects across the country.

2. Choose Trendy Over Timeless

Timeless designs never go out of style. (Image credit: Design: Assembly Architecture + Build)

While it's tempting to jump on the latest kitchen trends, choosing trendy decor and fixtures can lead to a kitchen that feels outdated in just a few years. Bold color schemes, overly intricate backsplashes, and trendy materials may not stand the test of time, making your kitchen feel dated faster than you'd like. Focusing on timeless design and choosing good quality materials creates a beautiful and effortless space.

If you want to incorporate trends, use easily changeable elements like Bryden Barstools from Soho Home, light fixtures from Anthropologie, or decorative accessories such as these lanterns from Nkuku. Classic materials such as marble, quartz, or natural wood will ensure your kitchen remains stylish and appealing for years to come.

3. Not Prioritizing Storage Solutions

Add extra storage into your space for maximum use. (Image credit: Design: Minett Studio Architecture & Design)

"A common regret among homeowners post-remodel is not including enough storage," continues Francis. "Beautiful aesthetics are important, but functionality should never be sacrificed. Poor storage planning can result in cluttered countertops, difficult-to-access cabinets, and a lack of organizational efficiency."

When reviewing your kitchen storage ideas, consider incorporating smart storage solutions such as deep drawers for pots and pans, pull-out spice racks, corner cabinets, lazy Susans, and vertical dividers for baking sheets. Additionally, maximizing vertical space with upper cabinets or open shelving can help keep your kitchen organized and free of unnecessary mess. Customizable inserts, such as drawer dividers and pull-out baskets, can further enhance organization and accessibility.

Although these tend to be thought of as practical elements of your kitchen they can be very upscale and chic, look for items that have nice finishes or are made out of natural materials to compliment the overall aesthetic.

4. Overlooking Proper Lighting

Ensure lighting is in check when designing your kitchen. (Image credit: Design: Cameron Anderson Architects)

Lighting plays a crucial role in kitchen functionality and ambiance, yet it's often an afterthought in remodeling plans. Relying solely on a single overhead fixture can create shadows and make tasks like chopping, cooking, and reading recipes difficult. So if you're looking to avoid those kitchen lighting mistakes, there are a few things to keep an eye out for.

"A well-lit kitchen should include three types of lighting: ambient (general illumination), task (focused lighting over work areas), and accent (decorative or mood lighting)," says interior designer Lee Broom. "Install under-cabinet lighting for improved visibility on countertops, pendant lights over islands for style and brightness, and recessed lighting to provide even distribution throughout the space."

Additionally, dimmable lighting options allow for greater flexibility, enabling you to adjust brightness levels based on the time of day or specific tasks. Thoughtful lighting choices will enhance both the practicality and aesthetics of your kitchen, ensuring a warm and welcoming environment.

It's important to remember that having multiple lighting options around your kitchen isn’t just useful when it comes to tasks. According to Lee, layering lighting is one of the most important principles when it comes to design and can transform the look and feel of the space. "Light can completely change the way we feel about a particular room, and one that is in constant use like a kitchen this is particularly important."

Lee Broom Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Lee Broom is one of the UK’s leading product designers specialising in luxury furniture and lighting designs. Since founding the company in 2007, he has created over 100 furniture, accessory and lighting pieces, all of which are designed, manufactured and retailed under the Lee Broom brand.

5. Ignoring Ventilation Needs

Make sure you're kitchen is properly ventilated when designing your space. (Image credit: Design: CHROFI)

Kitchen ventilation is often the most overlooked aspect of a kitchen remodel and can significantly impact air quality, cooking comfort, and the longevity of your kitchen surfaces. Without proper ventilation, lingering food odors, grease buildup, and excessive heat can make your kitchen unpleasant and unhealthy. Poor air circulation can also lead to humidity issues, which can encourage mold growth, damaging wooden cabinets and flooring over time.

Investing in a quality extractor hood such as the DA 1260 Stainless steel from Miele that vents to the outside (rather than simply recirculating air) is essential for maintaining a clean and odor-free environment. Additionally, consider placing windows strategically to allow for natural ventilation, adding an exhaust fan to further promote better airflow, and using air-purifying plants to help remove airborne toxins.

A well-ventilated kitchen not only ensures a fresher, more comfortable cooking experience but also extends the lifespan of your cabinetry and walls by reducing grease and moisture damage over time.

Beyond just practical design choices, it's essential to consider how your kitchen aligns with your lifestyle. Do you love to cook elaborate meals, or do you prioritize quick and easy functionality? Tailoring your kitchen remodel to your unique needs will make the space more enjoyable and efficient in the long run.

Furthermore, a well-executed kitchen remodel isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about creating an environment that you feel connected to and is easy to use. Thoughtful planning and attention to detail, such as ensuring proper ergonomics and accessibility, can make a dramatic difference in how your kitchen supports your daily routine. Ultimately, the goal is to design a kitchen that doesn’t just look good, but truly enhances the way you live. Happy remodeling!