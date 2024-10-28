"Tufted Trims" Is the Latest Decor Trend Living Rent-Free in Our Heads — And It's Perfect for Fall

If you love experimenting with a bit of playfulness in your interiors, then 'tufted trims' may just be the decorative design detail you've been waiting for. Both gratifyingly whimsical and undeniably stylish, they're a touch of maximalism that also happens to feels ever so fall-coded.

Current interior design trends have led us to styling our homes in ways that promote color, fun, and personality. From the latest palette predictions showcasing deep purples and burnt oranges, to rich textures seemingly being woven into all the latest home furnishings, 2025 is shaping up to be a fun year in interior design, and 'tufted trims' fall right into this vibe.

Whether shaggy and soft, or featuring more of a smooth rug-like quality, we've been starting to see this design detail popping up in all kinds of unexpected corners of the home. And it should come as no surprise. Interior designer Magda Callery, founder of Style By Magda, says that as the fall season comes into full swing, "We're all craving more texture and warmth — something you can see and feel. Tufted trims bring that cozy, tactile vibe we're after." So how can you introduce this trend in your own home? Let's explore.

(Image credit: Hannah Blackmore)

Why are 'Tufted Trims' Trending?

I know what you are thinking: this trend feels like something straight out of the 70s. (And not in a good way.) But you better believe the the 70s are back (but better), and a tufted trim is a modern iteration of the groovy decade's resurgence. "It's nostalgic yet modern, like a soft throwback to retro decor but without the avocado green appliances," says interior designer Magda Callery "It's the perfect balance of 'homey' and 'trendy,' giving a space character without going full Boho."

But why now? Over the past decade, we've seen a strong focus on hard surfaces and earthy tones in calm color palettes, which has perhaps left a gap for something softer and more tactile. We want to feel comfortable and at home in our abodes, but in a way that still feels glamorous and chic.

Interior designer, Kerrie-Ann Jones, has styled a few tufted headboards in homes as a way to elevate the bedroom. Kerrie-Ann says "Tufted trims are a classic detail reimagined with contemporary design pieces, they are timeless. Homeowners can incorporate this item not just as a one-season trend but as something that will still be stylish for years to come."

(Image credit: Paddy Pike Studio)

One of the first ways I actually discovered this trend was through the work of interior designer and artist Paddy Pike — proving it's certainly reached the world of high-end design — who created a series of luxurious rugs that reached up the wall and around a series of framed doorways.

"Rugs bring a sense of warmth and texture that resonate with a growing desire for comfort and craftsmanship in interior spaces," he shared. "They provide a welcome contrast to the minimalism and starkness that has dominated recent trends."

How do you style 'tufted trim' decor?

(Image credit: Manuel Canovas)

To bring this unique trend into your home, it's important to ensure it still feels harmonious with the rest of your style. "The trick is to keep it subtle and stick to a cohesive color palette," says Magda. For example, if you like the playfulness of a tufted trim, but generally gravitate more towards minimalism in interior design style, neutral or muted tones in tufted trims will help to elevate the look.

And, of course, keeping the contrast of materials in mind is key for this style. "Pairing these trims with sleek surfaces, like metal or polished wood, helps keep things modern and not too cozy-cottage," adds Magda.

But of course for those who like being bold with their styling, there are more out-of-the-box ways to embrace the trend. This year we've explored a number of ways to use decorative trimming in the home, including painted borders around doorways and windows. And tufted trims work for this too.

"I think spaces that serve as transitions between distinct rooms, such as hallways or living rooms, are ideal for this look," explains Paddy Pike. "The greater the contrast between neighboring spaces, the more dramatic the effect."

I think the key to this look, though, is not to overdo it, make it a statement. Pick one or two tufted pieces per room to avoid looking like you went on a fuzzy-trim shopping spree.

Shop Tufted Trim Decor

Room to Room 'Tufted Trim' Ideas

In the bedroom: A tufted trim on a headboard is a dreamy way to make the bed the room's centerpiece. For a more subtle touch of fluff, try it on throw pillows. You could even DIY this by buying some tufted trim and pinning it to your current upholstered headboard.

In the bathroom: Add tufted trims around mirrors for a playful detail that catches the eye. You can take notes from Paddy and match the bath mat to create a sort of optical illusion of having push rug elements throughout the space. Tufted trims in the bathroom bring a cozy vibe to what is typically a hard-surfaced room.

In the living room: Tufted trims on rugs or throw pillows give the space a loungey, relaxed feel. If you're daring, go for a tufted trim on a mirror frame or along the edge of a shelf, too.

In the kitchen: Perhaps the most unlikely room to style it in, never say never. "Rugs have incredible versatility," says Paddy. "I can see them being used as decorative fronts for cupboards, adding texture and interest to cabinetry."

Tufted trims are the ultimate cozy-meets-cool addition to a space. You can try your hand at texture design in a way that feels whimsical, yet does not lose any points on the style-scale. Ready to try this cozy-chic trend?