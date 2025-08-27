I Used to Think Amber Glass Instantly Dated an Interior, but This Store Has Just Revived the Retro 70s Trend

I remember having a conversation with an equally design-enthusiastic friend a while back about amber glass accents. She loved them, but me? Not so much. Synonymous with the 70s, I felt like it instantly dated an interior. Well, now that style is trendy again, and amber glass is all over H&M Home's latest vases, so I guess the joke's on me.

Amber glass was originally used for more practical purposes. The warm brownish-orange tint blocked out UV, so it worked to protect the contents of medicine containers, beer bottles, and apothecary jars. Then in the 70s, as the design world started to shift away from the shiny, Space Age chrome accents of the 60s towards colors and materials that felt warmer and more earth-connected, amber glass became hugely popular again.

And now, in 2025, it's back. The 'modern retro' aesthetic shows no signs of slowing, and one of the easiest ways to embrace it is through amber glass decor. Even easier? H&M Home's Autumn 2025 collection is full of it. I'm thinking of styling a vase somewhere that gets lots of natural light, to cast a soft, amber glow across my space. Here are the styles I'm tossing up between.

While amber is certainly a big trend when it comes to 70s color palettes, it's not the only way to achieve the look. Think anything earthy, warm, and comforting — which also happens to be the perfect scheme for Autumn styling.