I Used to Think Amber Glass Instantly Dated an Interior, but This Store Has Just Revived the Retro 70s Trend
Starting from just £13, Autumn is the perfect time to embrace this warm, earthy accent decor
I remember having a conversation with an equally design-enthusiastic friend a while back about amber glass accents. She loved them, but me? Not so much. Synonymous with the 70s, I felt like it instantly dated an interior. Well, now that style is trendy again, and amber glass is all over H&M Home's latest vases, so I guess the joke's on me.
Amber glass was originally used for more practical purposes. The warm brownish-orange tint blocked out UV, so it worked to protect the contents of medicine containers, beer bottles, and apothecary jars. Then in the 70s, as the design world started to shift away from the shiny, Space Age chrome accents of the 60s towards colors and materials that felt warmer and more earth-connected, amber glass became hugely popular again.
And now, in 2025, it's back. The 'modern retro' aesthetic shows no signs of slowing, and one of the easiest ways to embrace it is through amber glass decor. Even easier? H&M Home's Autumn 2025 collection is full of it. I'm thinking of styling a vase somewhere that gets lots of natural light, to cast a soft, amber glow across my space. Here are the styles I'm tossing up between.
I'm particularly drawn to the tall, sculptural silhouette of this amber glass vase. It reminds me of Marimekko's iconic Urna vase, but on a pedestal, which feels very 2025.
Okay, I know what you're going to say: 'This isn't a vase'. But why not? I could easily see this stunning scalloped amber glass bowl styled with a Japanese Kenzan flower holder (available on Amazon) for a strikingly sculptural display.
Last but not least, this stunning, large tiered amber glass vase would make for the perfect centerpiece either on the end of your kitchen island or counter, or in the middle of a round dining table. With florals or without — it would look good either way.
While amber is certainly a big trend when it comes to 70s color palettes, it's not the only way to achieve the look. Think anything earthy, warm, and comforting — which also happens to be the perfect scheme for Autumn styling.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.