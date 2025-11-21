You might come across a bit of a bah humbug moment from your indoor garden if you have any houseplants that loathe the winter season and everything that comes with it. The drop in temperature, the dry air, the low light...

But you don't need to give up any hope. While your winter houseplants flourish, turn your attention to these equally fussy and fabulous cultivars to help them get through the season and come out thriving.

Here are the plants you might have a little trouble with and how to get them to feel comfortable, even in the dead of winter.

1. Anthurium Crystal

This Anthurium Crystallinum from Carbeth Plants makes a great case for why fussy houseplants are worth the work. (Image credit: Carbeth Plants)

First up, Bryan Wu of Palmstreet, tells me that anthurium crystal, especially of the red variety, is one of the most popular winter-hating houseplants. Although the glossy burgundy leaves look festive, he explains that they are prone to some common winter houseplant problems.

"These indoor plants tend to sulk when humidity drops, showing crisped edges and slowed growth," he explains. "I recommend giving it a warm spot away from vents and boosting moisture with a humidifier or pebble tray."

2. Philodendron Gloriosum

Plants like this Philodendron Gloriosum from Plants For All Seasons will return your growing efforts in vibrant foliage post winter. (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

Although some types of philodendron are considered to be low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening, there are some varieties that can be divas come winter. And Bryan tells me that philodendron gloriosum is one of them.

"This houseplant is famously known to be a crawler with velvet leaves that hates cold soil," he says. "To combat this issue, I recommend keeping its pot off chilly windowsills and watering sparingly."

He also encourages placing it in a spot that has bright, indirect light to prevent winter root rot. You can also treat this plant to a touch of light therapy if your indoor garden is in an especially dim corner.

3. Monstera Albo

This Monstera Albo from Plants For All Seasons might cost you some attention now but, trust me, it's so worth it! (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

According to Bryan, monstera albo is another houseplant that just doesn't enjoy a cool winter. Considering the fact that they already grow slowly and steadily due to the plant's variegation, he explains that winter makes it even fussier.

"Monstera albo needs consistent warmth and longer light exposure," he explains. "Plus, it's important to be careful when watering these houseplants to avoid browning white sections."

4. Calathea Lancifolia

Take care of this Rattlesnake Plant from Beards & Daisies and it'll purify your air for years to come. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Marina Prokaten of Plantum tells me that calathea lancifolia is among the many tropical houseplants that aren't so winter-friendly. "You’ll recognize this beautiful plant by its pale green foliage marked with dark blotches on the outer side and tinted with purple on the inner side," she says.

These plants can experience curling leaves and browning tips due to the dry and drafty environment within a home. So, Marina recommends placing them in a draft-free corner with indirect light and watering with filtered water rather than tap.

Maintaining the ideal temperature for houseplants in the winter is another major trick you can use to your advantage. This is also a great time to stop fertilizing these houseplants, as this is when they enter a period of dormancy.

5. Alocasia Melo

I mean, isn't this Alocasia Melo from Divas Plants worth a bit of extra love? (Image credit: Divas Plants)

Characterized by its thick, textured leaves, alocasia melo is another beautiful houseplant that finds itself incompatible with the harsh climate of winter. And it's especially sensitive to the temperature.

"This indoor plant usually goes partially dormant in winter," he explains. "It’ll drop leaves if it’s too cold or overwatered, so keep it warm, cut back watering, and let it rest until spring."

These high-maintenance houseplants can be the diva of the group, but they are incredibly rewarding when given the right care on a regular basis. So, my advice is to indulge them now and enjoy their stunning foliage afterward.

While you might be under some obligation to care for your existing winter-hating houseplants, you can lighten the load and increase the lushness of your interior garden by bringing home some cold-tolerant indoor plants. It's all the striking leafage with half the work.