It's officially Scorpio season! Beloved for their passion, driven determination, and fierce loyalty, this star sign deserves to be honored with a gift that's full of meaning. And never short on aesthetics, of course!

So, with the help of a couple of astrologers, I have put together a list of the best houseplants for zodiac signs, with a focus on Scorpios. Catering to their personality and style, these cultivars will be a pleasant surprise to any star sign-obsessed friends and family.

Now, let's get to the pretty planted varieties worth wrapping in a bow!

1. Pothos

Pop your pothos on a high shelf and let its sleek leaves trail down as the days pass. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

First and foremost, we have pothos. Astrology expert Rachel Ruth Tate tells me that these low-maintenance plants are a versatile classic that will fit right into a living space fashioned in any design style.

"This plant literally grows well in containers of still water," says Rachel. "What better natural companion for the fixed water sign than a plant which thrives in an environment so emblematic of Scorpio itself?"

Although there are plenty of pothos varieties to pick from, my current favorite is this velvety Hanging Satin Pothos from Beards & Daisies.

Rachel Ruth Tate is a professional astrologer and wellness expert.

2. Money Tree

Learn where to place a money tree for Feng Shui and improved home energy. (Image credit: Plant In A Box)

Next, we have the ever-prosperous money tree. With its intertwined branches and shiny green foliage, the money tree is a beautiful gift to wish the Scorpios in your life a happy birthday with a side of luck.

"In contrast to Scorpio's brooding nature, the money tree's abundant symbolism provides a positive personal counterbalance," says Rachel. "Plus, money trees are plenty forgiving if their care isn't ideal."

If you love the idea of gifting this cultivar, I recommend this gorgeous Pachira Money Tree by Plant In A Box.

3. Cacti

These thorned plants will perk up the most boring and bare corners in your home. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Cactus is among the most interesting fuss-free houseplants, and it happens to be one of the best plants for Scorpios. Not to mention, there are many types of cactus to pick from, so you can match one to your Scorpio's personal style.

"Scorpios can look past the tough and unforgiving exterior of a cactus to appreciate the unique efficiency of its use of water and heartiness in extreme or adverse conditions," says Rachel. "It is a plant after a Scorpio's own heart!"

Decorating with cacti is incredibly easy, since these striking plants do half the work. Just take a look at this Trigona Cactus by Beards & Daisies. All you need is a neat planter, like this Terracotta Plant and Saucer from H&M, and you'll be good to go.

4. Mint

You can never go wrong with growing mint in your culinary spaces. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

Refreshing and cutely compact, mint is next on our list of Scorpio houseplants. Growing mint indoors is fairly easy, and it acts as the perfect kitchen plant for bar-side garnishes and beyond.

"The daily use of a cooling herb like mint can be a wonderful way to chill out for any Mars-ruled sign, and Scorpios is no exception," Rachel notes. "Making mint tea or adding it to salads and sauces is an ideal way to temper the natural internal heat."

These Mint Herb Seeds from Thompson & Morgan are a classic choice. And if you want to give it a festive twist, this Chocolate Mint Plant from Perfect Plants is perfect.

5. Snake Plant

With its veined green leaves and bright yellow borders, the snake plant is ideal for some focal foliage. (Image credit: Plant In A Box)

Professional astrologer Danielle Mercurio tells me that the humble snake plant is another Scorpio houseplant worth gifting or treating yourself to. As a pro, these popular plants are small-space friendly, too.

"Snake plants are known to be nearly indestructible as they rise back from the dead even after neglect," she explains. "This cultivar's sharp, sword-like leaves are the perfect armor, beautiful but with an edge."

This Snake Plant Sansevieria Laurentii from Plant In A Box is simple but beautiful, and a great way to bring some texture and height into your indoor garden.

Danielle Mercurio is a reiki practitioner and energy worker with a background in astrology and astrocartography.

6. ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant will do right by your Scorpio friends and their characterful indoor gardens. (Image credit: Plant In A Box)

As the eighth sign of the zodiac, characterized by transformation, rebirth, and hidden depths, Danielle tells me that ZZ plants are a perfect fit for Scorpios. With its bow branches and waxy leafage, this plant is full of personality.

"ZZ plants thrive in darkness and store water in their roots to survive tough conditions," she says. "It’s all about hidden resources and quiet strength, just like Scorpio’s secretive nature and inner resilience."

If you love the look of this stunning green variety, this ZZ Houseplant from Urban Outfitters is worth adding to your cart.

7. Venus Flytrap

Undoubtedly the most iconic Scorpio houseplant, the Venus flytrap is an unforgettable green gift. (Image credit: Crocus)

Scorpio and spooky season have a short crossover, so it's only right that our roundup includes at least one plant that embodies the spirit of this time of year. And so we have the Venus flytrap — an iconic plant for an uber-cool zodiac.

"It's the ultimate Scorpio plant," says Danielle. "Protective, selective, and totally misunderstood. It only 'closes' on what truly matters, just like Scorpios are selective about who gets past their defenses."

Rachel also agrees on this match-up, saying: "Nobody appreciates the macabre as much as a Scorpio, making this carnivorous houseplant an in-character addition to their home."

If you're wondering where to find these moving houseplants, this Venus Flytrap from Crocus is a prime option to shop.

Sometimes a small plant isn't enough to gift. And in that case, our guide to the zodiac flowers and their meanings will help you keep on the natural green route while making your present a little fuller.