Where Should I Put My Money Tree? A Classical Feng Shui Master Has Some Thoughts for "Nurturing Harmony" in a Home

The money tree — also known as Pachira aquatic — has a significant meaning in Feng Shui. It symbolizes good luck, abundance, and prosperity, so an expert says where you place this plant could impact your home's overall flow.

﻿Feng Shui plants have a special way of bringing beauty and calm into a space, which is why it is important to understand where to place your money tree. Thinking about where you place your plants can impact the overall style as well as the energy of a home. So, where exactly should you place this lucky charm of plant?

I spoke to a Feng Shui expert to get a better idea of money tree placement and the areas of the home where it should be placed. Here's what they had to say about it.

Where to Place a Money Tree in Feng Shui

Did you know that the placement of this low-maintenance indoor tree matters in Feng Shui? Meena Jagpal-Paré, a classical Feng Shui master and the founder of Momentum Feng Shui, says a money tree should be placed in certain areas of the home.

"A money tree is best placed in the east or southeast areas of your home," explains Meena. "The east corresponds to family and community, nurturing harmony and well-being, while the southeast is associated with wealth and prosperity, enhancing financial growth."

Meena says to maximize the benefits of this plant and attract good luck, "it's essential to place it in the right areas of your home." She continues: "A healthy, thriving money tree symbolizes 'new beginnings and growth.' Choose a tree with vibrant, unblemished leaves and position it in a space with indirect sunlight. While money trees can adapt to low light, they thrive best in environments with bright-to-medium ambient light, particularly natural, filtered sunlight.

"Prolonged exposure to inadequate lighting can weaken the plant, so make sure it receives the light it needs to stay healthy. It also thrives best in a room-temperature environment."

As for where you should avoid placing your money tree, Meena tells us: "For optimal energy flow, avoid placing your money tree in areas with stagnant energy, such as cluttered spots or dim corners. In Classical Feng Shui, much emphasis is placed on ensuring an abundance of fresh energy flows through the home."

Meena also emphasizes that placing a money tree in cluttered areas of the home can disrupt this energy flow, ultimately reducing the effectiveness of Feng Shui.

Why Is My Money Tree Placement Important?

For good home office Feng Shui, Meena says you can also place this plant near a desk, preferably in the southeast sector. This is highly significant in Feng Shui and as the expert notes: "Often referred to as the Wealth Corner in feng shui, it amplifies abundance and financial prosperity, serving as a powerful activator of positive energy and encouraging monetary growth and stability."

She continues: "When placed next to your desk or in your home office, the money tree promotes focus, productivity, and career advancement. Its symbolism aligns with goal achievement and financial success, making it a motivating presence in areas dedicated to work and study."

In communal areas such as the living room, Meena says, "the money tree serves as a beacon of harmonious energy. It invites balance and a sense of well-being, making it a centerpiece for attracting positivity into the home."

FAQs

How Many Money Trees Should I Have in My Home for Good Luck?

According to Menna, there is no specific number. "The key is ensuring that the trees complement your home’s decor and do not obstruct the flow of Chi energy," she explains.

"As long as the trees are placed thoughtfully and harmoniously, they can help promote positive energy and good fortune. The flow of good Chi fosters a welcoming space and invites health and well-being to everyone in it."

Now that you know about what makes a good Feng Shui plant and where to place it, what about Feng Shui plants to avoid? There are a few that may bring bad energy and set your home's overall flow off from its path, so it's important to take note of this.

But as for the abundant money tree, bringing it into your home can create a special flow of energy, and — as believed in Feng Shui — it can bring a lot of good luck into a space. So why not welcome this gorgeous and generous plant into your home? Trust us, it's a design-approved win if you ask us.