5 Garden Features That Instantly Add Value to Your Home — While Making Your Outdoor Space More Practical, too

Your garden is full of untapped potential, you just don't know it yet. When it comes to selling your home, you may notice yourself beginning to look at your surroundings in a different way. Spaces you once accepted as they were begin to emerge as potential red or green flags, and your mindset switches to that of a potential buyer, looking at every nook and cranny with the critical eye of someone considering whether or not this place is worth their money. Some of this can be obvious, such as high ceilings. Green flag. Signs of mold? An obvious red. When it comes to your garden, though, things become a little less clear-cut.

It can be easy to neglect your backyard ideas; we get it, busy schedules are not always easy to manage. However, the things that make your garden the most valuable are often simpler than you may think. "A well-designed garden can completely elevate your experience of home," says garden designer Agata Henderson. Creating an outdoor space tailored to your needs is one of the most rewarding gifts you can give your family — it nurtures well-being, inspires joy, and enhances your quality of life."

The availability of a private outdoor space is already a selling point in many cities, so if you don't take advantage of this luxury, neither will your future buyers. To make it as appealing as possible, our experts offer their best advice for building a valuable garden.

1. A Well Shaded Area

Having a built-in shaded area, like this one, can add serious value to your home. (Image credit: Wyer and co)

While real estate agents have long extolled the virtues of a south-facing garden, often mentioning it as a distinct selling feature, we've been noticing a slight shift in attitudes recently.

Of course, we won't deny the appeal of your own little sun-trap in your back garden, but don't be too quick to underestimate the power of some much-needed outdoor shade ideas.

As Agata argues, "In recent years, shade has become a valuable commodity. In south-facing gardens, a well-designed, flexible shade solution offers much-needed relief from intense heat. Trees are especially effective — on a 30°C day, the temperature beneath a tree can be up to 15°C cooler."

Not all trees are created equally when it comes to providing shade, though, so keep an eye out for the best tall plants for shade.

Agata says, "Dedicating part of the garden to shade can dramatically improve comfort and usability. As long as a tree is planted at least 6 metres from your home (to avoid any risk of subsidence), it offers many benefits: creating wildlife habitats, reducing flood risk, and transforming your garden into a more relaxing, liveable space. There is also an array of flexible shade solutions you can buy, such as louvered pergolas, modern garden umbrellas, and retractable awnings."

Agata Henderson Garden designer Based in West London, Agata has built a career on designing beautiful, functional gardens in urban settings. Her design process combines her love and respect for nature with an acute understanding of the needs and wants of her clients, bringing these both together to create a space that honours both her client and the natural world.

2. Smart Tech Additions

Connect your garden lighting to your smart phone and control when the lights turn on and off. (Image credit: Kate Gould Gardens/Helen Fickling Photography)

You already have your smartphone on you at all times, plus a smart TV hanging in your living room, so why not step it up a notch and bring this super-charged technology outside as well?

"I’m all for using smart technology to make gardens more efficient and enjoyable," says Agata. Just like in the rest of your home, these smart home gadgets work to make your life easier, which is always an appealing trait to prospective buyers.

"One of the most valuable additions is an automated watering system. A smart pump can be programmed to water at night, reducing evaporation and, over time, lowering your water bill," explains Agata. "It’s especially helpful when new plants are establishing, and it removes the stress of relying on someone else to water while you’re away. Best of all, it’s exempt from hosepipe bans, as it’s one of the most efficient ways to use water. Add a rain sensor, and the system won’t run unnecessarily during wet weather."

The added environmental benefits only further work in your favor, adding just another selling point to your home. "Robotic lawn mowers are also gaining popularity—and for good reason," Agata adds, "They finely mulch the grass as they mow, feeding your lawn naturally and keeping it tidy without weekly effort. They’re a game-changer for busy households or high-traffic lawns."

Modern garden lighting ideas can also help transform the look of your outdoor area, and now modern systems can make controlling these easier than ever. "The right lighting can elevate your space, highlighting features without disturbing wildlife or annoying the neighbors. Today’s systems can be controlled via an app, light sensor, or timer — allowing you to create the perfect atmosphere effortlessly," says Agata.

3. Fruit Trees

Small citrus trees, like seen in this backyard, can grown relatively quickly. (Image credit: Manolo Langis. Design: Mandy Graham)

"One particular garden feature that can add value to your home is having fruit trees of some kind," says Steve Cocoran, CEO of Lawn Love. Although it may sound intimidating at first, there are plenty of easy fruit trees to grow that can kickstart your bucolic fantasy in no time. Growing your own fruit is both satisfying and sustainable, plus it can make a beautiful addition to your garden.

"Trees in general tend to have a positive impact on home value. They add shade, privacy, and visual appeal," says Steve, "Fruit trees specifically benefit a garden because they provide you with edible fruit. They are also eye-catching and appealing, but the fact that they produce fruit you can eat (typically with minimal tree care needs once the tree is established) is a major selling point."

There is something undeniably romantic about the idea of a home surrounded by fruit trees, like something out of a children's book, so we can understand why this feature could work as an additional selling point.

4. Intentional Design

Well kept paving stone paths and cared for shrubbery are all signs of a thoughtfully designed back yard. (Image credit: SUBU Design Architecture Photography Credit: Elizabeth Nielsen)

You can tell immediately upon walking into a space when genuine thought and effort have been put into its design. It's often an intangible and inexplicable difference, but it creates a feeling that draws you in, illuminating the value and appeal of a property. This can often be the most valuable thing you can add to your home.

"I always say that intentional simplicity proves more effective than following popular trends. The real worth of a garden emerges when it functions as a seamless extension of the home," comments Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery.

This 'intentional simplicity' can be created in many different ways, from how your garden is paved, to the positioning of your trees and greenery. "The presence of a stone walkway leading to a shaded bench or a well-maintained perennial border along with a small herb garden near the kitchen door indicates the homeowner's dedication to their surroundings and lifestyle choices," Tammy explains.

A home that has been designed to be used, with features that signal towards a lifestyle, especially one that seems admirable, or aspirational, will always be appealing to prospective buyers, as it invites them to imagine the life they could live in this space.

"Native plants demonstrate exceptional power because they grow with minimal effort while attracting buyers who appreciate environmental sustainability. Fountains and small ponds enhance a garden's charm through their low maintenance requirements," says Tammy.

While beautiful, complex water garden ideas may be eye-catching, anything that looks like it will require a lot of work will be a potential red flag to buyers. Tammy explains, "Buyers often avoid properties with landscapes that demand excessive maintenance because they're too intricate or wild."

5. Road Side Access

Give your side yard the love it deserves and turn it into a standout feature in itself. (Image credit: Rafael Soldi)

While not necessarily an aesthetic selling point, having direct access to your garden from the road, or a side alley, can be a major functional selling point. Although this feature, known as a side yard, can often go unappreciated or even forgotten once you've been in a home for long enough, this addition can completely transform the process of refurbishing your garden.

"I’ve noticed a worrying trend where people block or neglect their back alleys, turning them into dumping grounds without considering their neighbors," comments Agata. These unused areas of our homes can frequently be relegated to positions of irrelevance, despite the potential they hold. Even if you haven't noticed that potential yet, there's no reason your buyers couldn't have.

"Having clear side or back access to your garden can save you thousands in building costs," Agata explains, "Builders and landscapers often charge an extra £2-5K when materials have to be carried through narrow terraced house corridors. Not only does this take more time, but it also increases the risk of damage, which raises the overall cost."

Now that you've built yourself a super-valuable garden, why not bring this attitude to the rest of your home? Our experts have plenty of tips on making your bathroom look more expensive, as well as how to make your kitchen look more expensive.