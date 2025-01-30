How to Look After a Money Tree — Care for This "Prosperous" Plant, and Legend Says It'll Give You Good Fortune

The money tree is undoubtedly one of the best indoor trees to incorporate into your space. If you're tired of the ficus or fiddle leaf figs, this houseplant — otherwise known as Pachira aquatic — promises a more intriguing silhouette than its rivals, with bushy green foliage atop a tall braided stem.

And while it certainly gets the seal of approval for its looks, this popular houseplant is rewarding in more ways than one. "It's part of the Feng Shui plant group and is called the money tree as it is believed that the plant brings good luck and prosperity to homes and offices," explains Dom Butler, founder of Plant Drop. "It makes the Pachira the ideal gift for housewarming parties."

To reap the alleged benefits of this plant, however, you'll need to care for it properly. Fortunately, this indoor tree falls on the easier end of the plant care spectrum making it a great choice for beginners, but there are still a few things you ought to know if you want your money tree to flourish. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to keep this houseplant happy and healthy.

How to Care for a Money Tree

If you're not an experienced plant parent, the good news is that money trees are relatively low-maintenance houseplants. They're not too fussy, they tolerate a bit of neglect, and they grow at a relatively fast rate without taking over your home. Keen to introduce one to your indoor garden? Here's a breakdown of its ideal growing conditions.

How much light does a money tree need? Money trees are native to the tropical regions of Central and South America, so they thrive in bright, indirect sunlight which mimics their natural rainforest habitat.

That said, Dom Butler at Plant Drop is quick to note that direct light should be avoided, as this scorches the plant's leaves. "It's such a valuable plant as it does very well in medium and lower light locations, such as in the middle of rooms a little too far from a window for plants that prefer brighter spots," he says. Although, note that the growth rate will be slower in these dimmer locations.

How much water does a money tree need? You might expect a rainforest native to need lots of water, but this isn't necessarily the case. "Money trees store water in the base of their stems. This is why they are quite bulbous at the bottom so, like a succulent, they won't need watering as much as most people think and are prone to overwatering," says Dom. "They are happiest when they are watered just enough to wet the rootball and then allowed to dry out."

These indoor trees will probably only need watering every one to three weeks. "How often you water your money tree is determined by how much adequate light the plant is receiving," explains Lisa Price, owner of Root Houseplants. "If the plant is receiving bright indirect light you can typically keep the potting mix moist. If the plant is in a corner and not able to see the sky, I’d recommend allowing the potting mix to dry out more."

Like most plants, a soil test is the best way to check if your money tree needs watering. "To do this, you should check weekly by putting a finger into the top of the compost," says plant expert, Ian Drummond. "Water only when the top few inches of compost is dry, and water less over winter."

How much humidity does a money tree like? One of the money tree's more specific plant care needs is humidity. As a tropical plant, it likes an environment with lots of moisture. "This makes the bathroom an ideal location," says Ian, who names the money tree as one of the best plants for the bathrooms.

If your plant is in a drier room, such as the living room, consider spritzing the leaves of your money tree weekly with a mister like this Indoor/Outdoor Glass Plant Mister, from Target.

How much pruning does a money tree need? Generally, there won't be much upkeep with a money tree. There's no need to worry about trimming leggy growth or installing moss poles for it to climb (as is often the case with tropical plants), and you're free to prune the leaves as you see fit.

"You can prune Money trees back quite drastically and they will still continue to grow," says Lisa. "You'll also often find that larger plants have had their stems braided but you can let the plant do its thing, you don’t have to keep braiding it although some people opt to tie the stems together."

Do you need to repot money trees? Since the money tree grows upright on a trunk-like stem, it won't become too unruly (one of the reasons it's a great houseplant for beginners). That said, you might need to repot it as time goes on. "Pachira aquatica is tolerant of a smaller pot but they can get top heavy so you might need to repot to stop it toppling over," Lisa explains.

"This fast-growing plant can reach a maximum height of around 10 feet," adds Ian, emphasizing the need to readjust its pot size. "Repot it when the roots become pot bound, likely every two to three years." Even if you decide to keep it in the same planter, you should refresh the soil.

Do money trees get pests? Like most houseplants, pests can pose a risk to the money tree. "They are susceptible to the common pests such as mealybugs and aphids but these are easily treated," says Dom. Inspect your plant regularly and clean your houseplant's leaves if necessary. A spritz of diluted neem oil (an organic pesticide) can help keep critters at bay. (We recommend this Natural Cold Pressed Neem Oil from Amazon ).

FAQs

Why Are My Money Tree's Leaves Dying?

Lisa says it's normal for a money tree to lose leaves as it grows. "These plants are good growers with lower leaves dropping off as new ones come in," she says. If you notice a change in the color of your money tree's leaves, however, it could be down to overwatering, a change in temperature, or too much direct sunlight.

Overwatering is the most common and usually presents as yellowing droopy leaves, brown leaf tips, or soft stems. To fix overwatered plants, keep a close eye on the moisture of your soil. "Top or bottom watering is fine for a money tree, but remember to take plants out of their decorative pots to water or at least go back and empty excess water away," says Lisa. This will help prevent root rot.

Where Is the Best Place to Put a Money Tree?

For a healthy money tree, position your plant in bright, indirect sunlight (such as an east-facing window). You should also keep it away from draughty areas like doorways, especially in the winter, as extreme temperature fluctuations could shock your plant.

There's also Feng Shui money tree placement to keep in mind. According to the ancient practice, your money tree will bring different benefits depending on where you place it. Positioning it in the southeast corner of your home, for example, will bring good luck and financial prosperity, while an east window is associated with good health.

Follow the right plant care instructions for your money tree and it will be healthy and happy for years to come. Its flourishing foliage will brighten any dull corner or empty wall space, and this fuss-free plant will even tolerate lower light conditions, too.

Better yet, it's believed that the money tree will reward you in more ways than one if you pay attention to Feng Shui. Be intentional with the placement of this plant and you might reap even more benefits than you bargained for.