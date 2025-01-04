How to Clean Houseplant Leaves — Experts Say You Should Follow These Steps for Healthy and Flourishing Foliage

Houseplants with glossy, green leaves make our homes look lively and lush. Yet shiny dust-free foliage is about more than aesthetics. If you don't know how to clean houseplant leaves, discover the easiest ways here and why it's so important.

Decorating with plants obviously involves caring for them so they flourish. Neither the plant nor its environment will benefit from dusty or dry foliage. However, clean leaves are also integral to the plant's health.

"In nature, plants have the rain and the wind to keep their leaves dust and dirt-free, so they can soak up all that good light and photosynthesize," says Kamili Bell Hill, author, Happy Plants Happy You. "In your home, you have to do the job of the rain and wind and keep those leaves clean."

Discover more about why and how to keep your houseplants' leaves clean, according to experts.

How to Clean Houseplant Leaves

Cleaning plant leaves is not rocket science. However, if you have an indoor garden with various types and sizes of plants, some of them will require a different method to others.

Nastya Vasylchyshyna, resident botany expert at Plantum explains more about why we should clean our houseplants' leaves. "Firstly, wiping the dust off the plant's leaves improves its appearance, making it look brighter and more appealing.

"However, more importantly, regular cleaning helps houseplant leaves absorb more sunlight, thus boosting photosynthesis and promoting the nourishment and growth of the plant. It also supports its health by reducing the risk of pest infestations," says Nastya.

What You'll Need

Before you start cleaning your houseplants' leaves, make sure you have the following items.

Tools:

• A soft cloth, sponge or microfibre cloth — like this MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon.

• A pair of cotton (or other soft fabric) gloves (optional for wiping leaves)

• A spray bottle. This Glass Reusable Cleaning Spray Bottle from Target should do the trick.

• Lukewarm water

• Peppermint castile soap. We like this Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap from Target.

• Neem oil

• A soft brush, like a pastry brush or a make-up brush. For succulents and plants with delicate or fuzzy leaves. This PATIKIL Succulent Cleaning Brush from Amazon should do the trick.

Kamili, Bell Hill, author Happy Plants Happy You shares her homemade solution for healthy, glossy plant leaves and pest control.

"Forget the store-bought leaf shine products and mayonnaise," says Kamili. "Peppermint castile soap and neem oil are my go-to products for managing pests and keeping my plants looking their absolute dust-free best. This multi-use solution is all you’ll need. Sure, you can simply clean your plant’s leaves with a soft cloth, but adding this mix to the task takes it up a notch."

Kamili continues: "I use a solution of water, peppermint castile soap, and neem oil. I mix 1 quart (946 ml) of water with 1 teaspoon (5 ml) of castile soap and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) of neem oil. This solution cleans the plant and gives the leaves a beautiful natural shine. Commercial leaf shine products can build up on the leaves and give them an artificial plasticky look. And mayonnaise? Well, that is just all kinds of wrong."

A Detailed Guide to Cleaning Different Houseplants

Whether you have a lush indoor garden or just a few potted plants, it's likely they will need their foliage cleaned in different ways, depending on the size and texture of the leaves. Nastya and Kamili explain the various ways to clean houseplants according to the type.

Wipe for a pest-free shine: If you have a pest problem, or want super shiny leaves, make up Kamili's castile soap and neem oil mix and use it instead of just water, otherwise lukewarm water will suffice.

"Wiping the foliage is the most effective approach for larger plants with fewer leaves like Monstera deliciosa, banana plants, or Strelitzias," says Nastya. "Use a soft cloth, sponge, or microfiber towel to avoid scratching the leaves. Dampen the cloth in lukewarm water and wipe each leaf individually, supporting it from underneath to prevent tearing.

Wipe the underside of leaves: "While you don’t need to wipe the undersides of the leaves for light absorption, it’s a good idea to do so, especially if you notice dirt, water stains, or pests. This helps keep the stomata clear and functioning properly," explains Nastya. "Dust can clog the stomata — tiny pores on leaf surfaces that are essential for water loss (also known as transpiration) and gas exchange. Moreover, dusty leaves may attract pests, particularly spider mites and sometimes aphids.

Wipe with cotton gloves: Kamili likes to wear a pair of cotton gloves instead of using a cloth to wipe large plant leaves. They can be washed after you've used them. "A pair of cotton (or any soft fabric) gloves cuts cleaning time down in half," says Kamili. "You can easily wipe the tops and bottoms of leaves with your two gloved hands. The bottom of the leaf is where most creeps hide, so do not skip it even if you can’t see them there."

Shower small-leaf plants: However, wiping won’t work for plants with smaller leaves, as it’ll be very time-consuming. "Instead, you can rinse them under a gentle stream of lukewarm (not hot) water in the shower or use a sprayer filled with clean water for plants with delicate foliage," says Nastya.

"Showering and spraying aren’t suitable for succulents and other plants that can’t tolerate moisture on their leaves. Likewise, be careful when cleaning flowering plants this way to avoid getting water on the blooms.

Brush delicate leaves: "Wiping with a damp cloth isn’t the right option for plants with delicate and fuzzy leaves either, such as violets, certain Kalanchoe varieties, Platycerium, and similar species," explains Nastya.

Nastya continues: "For these, use a dry microfiber cloth or soft brush to gently wipe away the dust. Avoid direct contact with plants that have a waxy coating on their foliage, for example Echeveria and other succulents, as this can damage their protective layer for good. It’s best to blow off the dust or carefully brush it away."

FAQs

How often should you clean your houseplants' leaves?

Consider how quickly dust builds up on surfaces in your home, and this will give you an idea of how often your plants' leaves will need cleaning. According to Nastya at Plantum, once or twice a month is generally sufficient.

"To avoid any issues, make sure to wipe the dust and dirt off the foliage about every 2–4 weeks," says Nastya. "Dust and dirt buildup, along with mineral deposits from hard water sprayed on leaves, partially block a plant from taking in sunlight.

"As less light reaches the chlorophyll, the plant's ability to produce energy through photosynthesis reduces. Over time, this can seriously affect the plant's health and growth."