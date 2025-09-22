We're Heading Into Libra Season — These Are the Houseplants to Choose to Match Your Home If This Is Your Star Sign

Libra season is almost here. And as this air sign starts to step into its prime season, why not go the route of thoughtful gifts in the form of beautiful, verdant indoor plants that last for years?

And I'm not just talking about gifting them just any random houseplants for zodiac signs. This is a curated edit of potted indoor varieties that will fit right into any Libra's home and brighten up the space beautifully.

So if you know someone born between 23rd September and 22nd October with a green thumb, let this list be your official gift guide for living decor.

1. Orchids

Elegant and bright, orchids are a great choice for Libran indoor gardens. (Image credit: Crocus)

Angalena Malavenda, plant expert and head of marketing and operations at Palmstreet, tells me that orchids are an excellent choice for a Libra with their delicate flowers and elegant appearance, which complements the zodiac's high energy.

"This flower comes in a variety of colors reflecting the Libra's appreciation for beauty and diversity," she says. "I recommend choosing this harmonious and elegant flower to appeal to a Libra's sensibilities."

Phalaenopsis Las Vegas from Crocus is a beautiful choice, and our guide to orchid care will help you keep your new plant in great health.

Angalena Malavenda Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Angalena Malavenda is a plant expert and the head of brand marketing and operations at Palmstreet, a revolutionary marketplace app for indoor gardeners and plant lovers.

2. Roses

Miniature roses are another storybook choice for Libras. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

"Libras are adored by everyone they meet and are like a classic rose. As a symbol of peace and love, roses perfectly complement Libra's passion for justice and strong sense of right and wrong," says Angalena.

"Just as a Libra strives to bring peace and fairness to those closest to them, the rose symbolises love in its most harmonious form. Whether in a soft pastel or vivid red color, roses embody the beauty and grace that Libras admire."

Miniature roses are the best indoor variety to enliven your home, and The Marble Rose from Bloom & Wild is my personal favorite.

3. Ficus Moclame

Twine the branches of this indoor tree for a pretty feature. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Shane Pliska, president and CEO of Planterra, tells me that Ficus moclame is a charming choice for Libras. Also known as the Indian laurel, this plant goes beyond its reputation for being one of the best living privacy fences.

"A relatively new cultivar offered by nurseries, the ficus moclame feels very Libra with its well-manicured, lollipop-shaped canopy," he says. "It’s the perfect option for those who want a real indoor tree that looks almost too perfect to be true."

If you like the look of this plant, Sarah, the ficus microcarpa 'moclame' from Patch Plants should be on your radar.

Shane Pliska Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Shane Pliska is the president and CEO of Planterra — a national leader in interior landscaping that transforms corporate workspaces, hospitals, hotels, and event venues with live and artificial plants, living walls, and large-scale horticultural installations. Under Shane’s leadership, Planterra has become known for its bold, contemporary plant styling, innovative planter designs, and full-service approach across North America. A passionate advocate for biophilia, Shane’s work brings the outdoors in, helping organizations create more inspiring, productive environments.

4. Bird's Nest Fern

Not all ferns are fussy, and the bird's nest variety is Libra-approved. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

If you know a Libra looking to elevate their indoor garden, a fernery is a charming idea to transform an empty space into a thriving plant room for all to admire. And the first plant to join should be a bird's nest fern.

"The delicate, lovely bird's nest fern exudes a rare beauty similar to a Libra," says Angalena. "A bird's nest fern is sure to make any space more beautiful and inviting, adding an instant attraction to any indoor space."

Pele the Bird's Nest Fern from Patch Plants is a low-maintenance variety in this fussy plant family and comes in a rustic clay pot to complete the look.

5. Monstera Deliciosa

As one of the most popular houseplants around, it comes as no surprise that monsteras make the cut. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

According to Angalena, monstera deliciosa is an ideal plant for Libras. She explains that this is because it prefers a nice, balanced environment just like this zodiac.

"Not too much sun or too much shade, and a moderate amount of water should keep it happy," she notes. "A monstera's symmetrically split leaves are similar to Libra's need for balance, not to mention their superior taste in aesthetics."

And if you're looking for ways to style monstera, this Swiss Cheese Plant on a Moss Pole by Plant In A Box comes pre-grown, making it so much easier to accessorize your space.

6. Kentia Palm

The feathered foliage of a kentia palm makes it a striking addition to any nook. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Not only is the kentia palm one of the easiest indoor palms to look after, but it's also one of the best indoor plants for Libras. "This is perhaps the most quintessential Libra plant — classic, tasteful, and impeccably balanced," says Shane.

"The kentia palm is the choice of the world’s finest hotels, offering a hint of exotic sophistication. Its vase-shaped form and gently cascading fronds make it look effortlessly refined, the kind of plant you’d expect to see at Rick’s Café in Casablanca."

So, if you're looking for some tropical houseplants to spruce up your home, this Kentia Palm Houseplant from Urban Outfitters is a fresh choice.

7. Spider Plant

Green out a small bare space in your home with this hardy houseplant. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

And finally, another one of the best indoor plants for Libras is the spider plant. And these unkillable houseplants are especially perfect if the Libra in your life is a beginner gardener or simply busy.

Not to mention, one of the major benefits of bringing home this compact variety is the ease of spider plant propagation. Once you gift a Libra this plant, they can continue to extend their collection from one single pot.

This Variegated Spider Plant from Crocus is one of my favorite types of spider plants for a more intriguing, flourishing focal feature.

Planters for Libras

Ferm Living Corduroy Round Clay Plant Pot £55 at Selfridges Color: Off-White This Corduroy Round Clay Plant Pot by Ferm Living is the perfect add-on for the minimalist Libra in your life. IITTALA Nappula Flower Pot with Saucer £51.80 at nordicnest.com Color: Aqua Libras are attracted to soft and soothing colors, and this Nappula Flower Pot fashions a calming aqua blue. Bergs Potter Københavner Flower Pot Glazed £8.99 at nordicnest.com Color: Pink This Københavner Flower Pot Glazed by Bergs Potter is great for growing trees like the kentia palm or the ficus moclame.

If you're ready for Libra season but looking for gifts beyond this zodiac, our guide to astrologer-approved houseplants for Virgos is great for belated presents. Happy planting!