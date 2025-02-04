A Houseplant for Every Zodiac Sign — Which One Matches Your Personality Traits?

There is a simple art in finding the right plant to match you and your home's aesthetic. But if you're into astrology and love to match your energy with even the smallest pieces in your home, then finding the perfect houseplant that pairs well with your personality might be your calling.

While welcoming these popular houseplants into your home, it's important to think about where you can style them, as well as where they might be the happiest in your space. So, which plant aligns with an Aries or Cancer high-maintenance trait (we're talking about plants here), and which one loves to be left alone for a little while to thrive on its own?

If you're keen to learn more about zodiac signs and houseplants, we spoke to founder and plant expert Jo Lambell of Beards & Daisies — a brand that strives to bring the beauty of plants into your home and also elevate a space through color and foliage.

Capricorn: Money Tree (Pachira Aquatica)

(Image credit: Beards & Daises)

The money tree is one that I love for its twisted body which adds shape, texture, and charm to a home. But what zodiac sign does this plant pair well with? Well, plant expert Jo Lambell of Beards & Daisies tells us this plant is the perfect match for Capricorns.

"Capricorns are known for their ambition and being financial," says Jo. "The Money Tree is often associated with good fortune, making it the perfect plant for Capricorns who always have their eye on success."

As for money tree placement, Jo says it's "Ideal for desks, offices, or living rooms where it can attract positive energy and growth."

To get the most out of your beautiful houseplant, the expert recommends keeping it in bright, indirect light and only watering it when the top soil is dry. This will prevent you from overwatering your beloved foliage.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realised there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, they offer a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading the plant love, sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

Aquarius: Boston Fern (Nephrolepis Exaltata)

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

As well as being the best indoor hanging plant, Jo says the Boston fern is a plant that resembles the Aquarius zodiac sign. "Aquarius is known for being generous and unique, just like the Boston Fern, which gives back by purifying the air while adding a lush, soft texture to any space," explains Jo.

Also a great plant for bathrooms, kitchens, or spaces with higher humidity — the Boston fern will certainly add texture and style to your home. Remember, in order to see your plant grow, fern care is a must. Jo says this houseplant "blooms in soft light and needs consistent moisture." You should also "mist regularly to maintain humidity."

Pisces: String of Hearts (Ceropegia Woodii)

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

The string of hearts — also known as Ceropegia Woodii in the plant world — is a delicate plant with gorgeous heart-shaped leaves and one that makes quite a statement.

Jo tells us: "Pisces is a romantic and artistic sign. The String of Hearts is delicate and has beautiful heart-shaped leaves with trailing vines. It's an elegant, low-maintenance plant that brings a sense of softness to any room."

She continues: "It's perfect for hanging baskets, shelves, or hanging over a window sill, especially in bedrooms or cozy corners. It adds a sophisticated touch to your interior." I mean, who doesn't love to elevate every corner of the home with green foliage? I personally think the string of hearts makes for a perfect bookshelf plant — so why not embrace something different and bring a touch of softness into even the most unexpected spaces in your home?

"It thrives in bright, filtered light," says Jo. So ensure you "Water it sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings. It's a low-maintenance plant and doesn't need much attention to grow."

String of Hearts Indoor Trailing House Plant View at Amazon Price: £12.99, Was: £13.99

Size: 8cm pot

Aries: Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia Nicolai)

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

A tropical flower to grow indoors and that adds character to a home, Jo says the elegant Bird of Paradise is one that pairs well with the Aries zodiac sign.

"Aries is a fiery sign, known for its boldness and passion," she explains. "The Bird of Paradise is such an eye-catching plant with large leaves and the potential for vibrant, bird-like flowers. It really stands out and adds drama to any room."

A great indoor corner plant, this dramatic and dynamic evergreen is "Best placed in a spacious, well-lit area," adds Jo. "While it's not ideal for small spaces, it can work in slightly larger, open spaces in apartments or living rooms where it can flourish."

If you're looking to grow Bird of Paradise indoors, ensure you give it bright, indirect light and only water it when the soil feels dry. The easiest way to do this is by using a soil moisture meter, such as this XLUX Soil Moisture Meter from Amazon.

GardenersDream Strelitzia View at Amazon Price: £16.99

Size: 40-50cm Tall

Taurus: Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus Lyrata)

(Image credit: Plant Drop - Jax Walker)

The fiddle leaf fig — aside from its stylish large leaves and bold structure, Jo says this architectural plant fits in well with Taurus energy. "Taurus is grounded, loyal, and appreciates beauty — qualities that align with the striking and sculptural Fiddle Leaf Fig," explains Jo. "Though it requires some attention, its strong presence makes it a rewarding plant to care for."

When it comes to fiddle leaf fig care, its position matters? "Best placed in a bright living space with lots of natural light," says Jo. "It can be a stunning statement plant in any home."

To get the best out of this precious plant, give it bright, indirect light and a consistent watering schedule.

Ficus Lyrata Fiddle Leaf Fig View at Amazon Price: £44.95

Size: 80cm

Gemini: Snake Plant (Sansevieria laurentii)

(Image credit: The Stem)

As well as being the perfect pairing for Gemini star signs, this houseplant is the great little Feng Shui plant and, as many Feng Shui experts claim, will bring harmony and balance to your home. But why is this plant an ideal companion for Gemini's?

"Geminis are social and intellectual, much like the Snake Plant. It's incredibly hardy, easy to grow, and still thrives on minimal care," says Jo. "Its upright, sword-like leaves add vertical interest, making it a great addition that suits a social lifestyle."

She continues, "Snake plants do well in small spaces, such as small living rooms, kitchens, or home offices. They can also be placed on shelves, side tables, or window sills."

Remember, "the Snake Plant is an unkillable plant," Jo adds. "It can survive in low light, and you only need to water it when the soil is dry."

Cancer: Prayer Plant (Maranta leuconeura)

(Image credit: Flower Council’)

This houseplant with colorful leaves is beautiful, but with such beauty comes maintenance, so ensure you tend to it correctly and give it the care it right prayer plant care.

Jo tells us that prayer plants are perfect for Cancer star signs. "Cancers are deeply intuitive and love comforting spaces," she explains. "The Prayer Plant, with its beautifully patterned leaves that move throughout the night, has a peaceful, almost spiritual quality."

"Perfect for bedrooms or living rooms where it can thrive in low to medium light," Jo adds. To see this plant thrive, give it gentle light and put it in a room with high humidity.

Prayer Plant, Maranta Fascinator View at Amazon Price: £17.99

Size: Can grow up to 30cm

Leo: Cowboy Cactus (Opuntia Rubescens Consolea)

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Decorating with cacti is a beautiful way of elevating a space and well, it seems the mighty Cowboy Cactus fits perfectly in tune with Leos. "Leos love to shine and stand out, much like the unique and fun Cowboy Cactus," says Jo. "This sun-loving plant loves bright light. It’s a real statement plant, with its flat fronds and bumpy texture; this stylish plant looks great paired with a colorful pot to really let it steal the show."

Adding shape, texture, and undeniable beauty into a home, Jo recommends you "Place in a bright, sunny window or on a shelf that gets plenty of light," and says, "It’s perfect for modern, maximalist spaces that need a strong focal point."

This succulent loves bright, direct light and only needs a little watering. However, be sure to allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings.

Consolea rubescens Flat Ear Cactus View at Amazon Price: £24.99

Size: 12cm pot

Virgo: Kentia Palm (Howea forsteriana)

(Image credit: Beards & Daises)

Known as one of the easiest indoor palm trees to look after, the graceful Kentia palm is one that will fill your home with much-needed greenery and foliage. But what sign does this plant resemble?

"Virgos are known for their practicality, organization, and reliability," says Jo. "The Kentia Palm is a hardy, unkillable plant. The Kentia Palm is tropic looking and adds height to any room, perfect for filling a plain corner." The plant expert says this plant "can be placed in the corner of a living room or bedroom to add a touch of greenery without completely overwhelming the space."

The Kentia palm can tolerate low light and only requires watering occasionally. "It can grow in filtered light and is very forgiving, making it a perfect choice for busy lives," notes Jo.

Libra: Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum wallisi)

(Image credit: Beards & Daises)

The chic and delicate peace lily is known to be a houseplant that reflects the traits of a Libra, why you might ask? Jo Lambell tells us: "Libras are known for their elegance and beauty, much like the Peace Lily. It has a graceful appearance, with its pure white blooms and gorgeous green leaves, which bring a calm and charming energy to any space at home."

To get the most out of this plant's elegant character and charm, Jo says it's "Ideal for small spaces like bathrooms, bedrooms or office desks. It thrives in low light, making it perfect for cozy corners."

Jo continues: "Peace Lilies are low-maintenance plants. They prefer indirect light and should be watered weekly, allowing the soil to dry out a bit in between. They are also air-purifying, making them perfect for spaces you relax in."

Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Indoor Plant View at Amazon Price: £9.89

Size: 9cm pot

Scorpio: ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

(Image credit: The Joy of Plants)

A strong and hardy cold-tolerant indoor plant, Jo says the ZZ plant mirrors the Scorpio zodiac sign quite fiercely!

"Scorpios are intense and resilient, just like the ZZ Plant, which grows really well in tough conditions," Jo tells us. "Its deep green, unique glossy leaves give it a mysterious feel."

Alluring in its own way, Jo says this plant "works well in dimly lit corners, making it a perfect addition to any room that needs some low-maintenance greenery." The ZZ plant is also the perfect houseplant for beginners; as the expert says, it's "very low-maintenance, can survive in low light, and only needs occasional watering."

Zamioculcas Zamifolia ZZ Plant Plants For All Seasons Price: £44.99, Was: £59.99

Size: 90 - 100cm

Sagittarius: Swiss Cheese Plant (Monstera Deliciosa)

(Image credit: Terrain)

Now, I relate to this as a fellow Sagittarius, and I must say, I gravitate toward the magnificent Monstera plant in many ways. Its shape, form, and large foliage can draw people in and have an unforgettable impact on the home. Sadly, it is not a pet-friendly houseplant, so I've not had the chance to welcome it into my home, but I certainly appreciate it for its undeniable beauty and grace.

And it seems my love for the graceful Swiss Cheese Plant aligns quite well, "Sagittarians are adventurous and free-spirited, just like the Monstera, which climbs and spreads as it grows," explains Jo. "Its large, split leaves give it a jungle-like look."

For Monstera plant care, you give this lush plant bright, shaded light and water it when the top of the soil feels dry.

FAQs

What Is the Easiest Zodiac Houseplant to Look After?

But which indoor zodiac plant is easier to care for? Remember, all plants need tending at some point, but if you're looking for something a little more easygoing, Jo recommends the much-loved snake plant.

"Snake Plant (Sansevieria laurentii) is the easiest to take care of among these options. It can thrive in low light, requires infrequent watering, and is incredibly resilient, making it the ideal plant for those with a busy lifestyle or limited experience in plant care."

Who would have thought these plants could align so well with zodiac signs? In retrospect, it all makes sense. We gravitate towards certain things because it either makes us feel a certain way or allows us to nurture what's around us while also grounding us as individuals.

If you're looking for indoor plants that flower all year, there is a range of glorious foliage to choose from — that will elevate and bring a sense of style to your home. After all, faux flowers are not our thing, and well, it doesn't exactly have the best reputation in the world of interiors. So, take our advice and choose real over faux, we promise — it'll be worth it!