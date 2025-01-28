Fiddle Leaf Figs Are Notoriously Difficult to Look After — This Is How to Keep Them Looking Beautiful and Glossy

Fiddle leaf fig care is essential for the overall health of this bright, beautiful, and designer-approved plant. Its large leaves and undeniably impressive trunk are a great way to draw attention to a space that may be lacking some creative flair and style, but these plants can be quite fickle if you don't know how to get to grips with one.

Aside from its architectural charm, this broadleaf evergreen — also known as Ficus lyrata in the plant world — has become quite a popular houseplant over the years. And if you've welcomed this tropical tree into your home, you'll need to understand the fundamentals of caring for it.

From lighting to temperature, here are a few things you should be keeping an eye out for when it comes to caring for this magnificent houseplant, according to a plant expert.

How to Care for a Fiddle Leaf Fig

There are a few fiddle leaf fig mistakes you'll want to avoid and that includes not giving it the care and attention it needs. So, if you're wondering why your fiddle leaf fig leaves are drooping, there may be a few things you need to do to bring it back to life. According to plant expert and founder of Plant Drop, Dom Butler, these include:

Light: "Ficus Lyrata, better known as the fiddle-leaf fig, prefer very bright locations that bathe the leaves in light to assist with photosynthesis," explains Dom. "In direct light, the leaves can scorch, and in shadier spots, growth will be stunted. Finding the right plant for the right place is the way to make sure your plant thrives, so always look to place a fig tree close to a bright window."

Temperature and humidity: The plant expert continues, "These tropical plants do not like temperatures below 12 degrees so are perfect as houseplants, however in the winter when the radiators dry out the air they benefit from misting to increase the humidity."

Water: Understanding how often you should water your fiddle leaf fig is crucial for their overall health, and Dom agrees. He tells us: "Fig trees like to be watered thoroughly and then dry out before watering again, this allows all the roots to receive water but not to sit in water." The expert notes, "The best watering regime is to check on a routine but not water if the soil is still moist a few inches below the surface. This is because the amount of water a plant needs is impacted by many environmental factors such as heat, light, humidity, and time of year."

Pests: Pests are another thing to keep an eye out for. "Fig trees can be susceptible to mealybug and aphids, but these are easily controlled with the use of a natural bug control formula or even just a drop of washing up liquid in a spray bottle of water," says Dom. "Mealybugs need several applications to be removed as their shells are quite strong. Pests are a natural part of keeping plants and can come into a property in many different ways, so they should be treated but not feared as they can be controlled and destroyed without harming or disposing of the plant."

How Do You Grow a Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree?

Although it's seen as quite a high-maintenance plant, it still makes for a magnificent addition to your plant collection — so if you ask us, it's totally worth growing this abundant tree in your home.

Dom says, "Fig trees are epiphytes in the wild, which means they grow on host plants, as orchids do, and then eventually they overwhelm the host plant. This means they are much better propagated or grown from wood cuttings or division of existing plants." So, if you're wondering how to propagate a fiddle leaf fig, we've got covered.

The expert continues: "Once you have divided your existing plant or taken a wood cutting, this needs to be grown in a very bright, warm, and humid space. The wood of fig trees is very strong so it can reshoot from this in spring and summer."

FAQs

Should I Cut the Brown Tips Off My Fiddle Leaf Fig?

If your bright and beautiful mood-boosting plant has some brown tips, Dom says: "Brown tips can be trimmed on a fiddle-leaf fig but not into the green of the leaf. A barely noticeable but slight edge of brown should be left; this prevents creating a new wound, which can cause the browning to spread."

He continues: "In spring and summer, it can be better to remove the entire leaf if just one or two to make way for new healthy leaves to grow as it is part of the natural cycle of a plant to shed leaves to make way for new ones."

What Does an Overwatered Fiddle Leaf Fig Look Like?

"Overwatered fig trees usually have yellowing leaves and brown markings in the middle of the leaves that work their way out towards the edges," explains Dom. "Overwatering is the biggest killer of fig trees, they prefer a thorough watering and then to dry out before being watered again."

He adds: "Watering little and often can mean water doesn't reach all the roots causing underwatering, or it can mean the roots are sitting in too much water and then rot which prevents the tree taking up water in the future and then can cause the plant to fail. We always recommend testing the soil before watering, not just doing so on a schedule."

This beautiful houseplant is worth adding to your home for a touch of style and elegance. In addition to elevating the way your space looks and feels, the fiddle leaf fig is a great way to test your plant parents' skills. It does need a bit of maintenance and care to thrive.

If cared for properly, this indoor tree can live up to 10 to 15 years, with some possibly reaching 20 years and beyond. So, if you ask us, this plant is certainly worth it.