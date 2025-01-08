5 Bright and Beautiful Mood-Boosting Plants — That Look as Good as They Make You Feel

The benefits of being outside in nature can be experienced indoors too if you surround yourself with mood-boosting plants. The good news is there is plenty of research* to support this. The greatest benefits of indoor plants, other than their aesthetic appeal, are that they improve to wellbeing, helping to lift your mood and reduce stress levels. Plant-induced positivity really is a thing.

Some feng shui plants will even bring a positive force of energy into your home. This is especially important if you live in an urban apartment and don't have easy access to green spaces.

All plants are good for your well-being so it makes sense to choose ones that make you happy when you look at them. There are, however, five mood-boosting plants chosen by experts that really excel, and look good too.

1. Peace lily

"The peace lily stays true to its name, exuding a sense of peace and calming energy with its lush green leaves and elegant white flowers," says plant expert and certified master gardener Abby Perry at Abby's Garden Parties, based in Carmel, Indiana. "It not only symbolizes tranquility but also increases indoor humidity, which benefits respiratory health and helps maintain a serene environment."

A dedicated advocate for reconnecting with nature to boost mental well-being and spark creativity, Abby recommends "swapping screen time for green time."

"If I had to pick a single plant that practically radiates good vibes, it’s the peace lily," agrees Valeria Nyman, plant expert at Taim.io. "With the glossy leaves and graceful white blooms, it’s the Audrey Hepburn of houseplants – simple, elegant, and uplifting."

According to Valeria, science actually backs this up too. 'Peace lilies are air purifiers, reducing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene, which can subtly drag down your energy. Cleaner air equals a clearer mind."

To get the most out of a peace lily, you want to keep it in a spot with bright, indirect light, such as next to a window but out of direct sunlight. Its blooms almost seem to lean toward natural light, like they’re reaching for optimism. Pro tip: if you let the soil dry out too much, it’ll droop dramatically, and pretty quickly too. But the good news is it's one of the best low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening you can choose.

2. Aloe vera

"Another great option for a calming plant is aloe vera," says Abby. "As a succulent, it is easy to care for and requires minimal maintenance. Known for improving air quality by releasing oxygen at night, it helps promote better sleep and reduce stress. Additionally, its reputation as a healing plant brings positive energy into the home." This means it's a great choice for bedrooms.

Finding out how to care for aloe plants is really easy. Choose a spot where it gets bright indirect light and warm temperatures. Water every two to three weeks when the compost dries out.

Aloe vera is well known for its soothing properties too as a home remedy. The gel can be gathered from the leaves to use as a calming, healing agent. Simply cut a thick leaf from the base, choosing one from the outer section of the plant. Slice away one long side of the leaf to reveal the gel. Remove the gel from the leaf and store in the fridge.

3. Bamboo palm

"A plant that's renowned for bringing a sense of comfort to your home is the bamboo palm," says plant expert Tammy Sons, founder/SEO of TN Nursery. "Tropical in appearance, it works well combined with other mood-boosting plants, especially if the textures are mixed up to make a more visually appealing plantscape. In the plant world there is definitely more than one choice for something that will bring a bit more joy to your day."

Also known as Chamaedorea seifrizii, they are one of the easiest indoor palm trees to look after. This plant gets its common name from its resemblance to the outdoor bamboo plants that grow in the yard. If you're looking for a large statement houseplant to add a handsome architectural note while simultaneously benefiting from its properties of helping to clean the air, the bamboo palm is an ideal choice.

Easy care bamboo palm plants will bring a touch of the tropics to any space, adding a carefree beach vibe that makes them one of the best mood-boosting plants. They will thrive in partial sun or shade.

4. Swiss cheese plant

Now for one of my own favorite mood-boosting plants. I have five Swiss cheese plants (also known as Monstera) in my home. They are at various stages of growth, from a recent acquisition that's just 12 inches tall to a giant 5 foot one. And they all bring joy every time I look at them.

Their large glossy leaves are so rewarding, and I love watching the 'fenestrations' develop (literally 'windows' in the leaves). I find these plants so good to look at, and they add such a positive vibe to my interior.

Mine do best in the bright, indirect sunlight they would enjoy in their natural setting. I keep humidity levels up by misting the leaves regularly. In fact, a couple of my tallest ones are next to the shower. But other than that I leave them alone, just watering them occasionally and trimming off any tired leaves to promote healthy new growth. Monstera plant care is as easy as that.

5. Lavender

Lavender is a popular garden plant in summer that's grown for its beautiful mood-lifting scent. It's not the first plant that comes to mind when considering options for indoor mood-boosting plants. But you don't need an outdoor space to grow it successfully.

In the right conditions, lavender will thrive as an indoor plant. This means giving this sun-loving variety as much light as possible in order for it to thrive. A south-facing windowsill is ideal. It's also a good idea to rotate the plant regularly to ensure it blooms evenly.

"Personally, a favorite mood-booster for myself is lavender," agrees Tammy Sons. "It has such a soothing scent that is believed, in practice, to bring calmness to a person's nervous system alongside overall stress reduction and even improving sleep quality."

When grown as a houseplant, lavender only needs watering once every 10 to 14 days. Your plant will do best in well-drained, slightly gritty soil, so try mixing in some cactus soil with your regular houseplant soil to give it the conditions it loves.

FAQs

What plant brings positivity and calmness?

"For a plant that brings positivity and calmness, I always recommend a pothos," says Valeria Nyman. "These trailing vines are the botanical equivalent of your chillest friend, the one who never gets flustered. They’re nearly indestructible and thrive even in dim light, which makes them perfect for those shadowy corners that could use a little life."

One of the best mood-boosting plants, pothos is happy with just occasional watering and plenty of admiration. Have it cascade from a hanging basket, or train it around a bookshelf for a soothing jungle vibe. The golden pothos variety can even make you sleep better too!