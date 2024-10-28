7 High-Maintenance Houseplants That Are Well Worth the Effort

Typically, we stick to low-maintenance plants that are easy to grow and are no trouble to care for, but in doing so, we're depriving ourselves of growth as plant parents and losing out on the beauty that lies outside of this low-stakes genre of houseplants.

So today, we've asked the experts about the high-maintenance houseplants they enjoy adopting and why people tend to stray from their species. While they may not be the most popular houseplants, they happen to be prized by those who take on the challenge of bringing them home.

By the end of this piece, we hope you'll realize that high maintenance is not always a bad thing. In fact, in the case of these plants, there's a high reward in return too. So before you write off these indoor plants, give them a chance, and some care, to truly reap the benefits of their growth.

1. Alocasia

(Image credit: Alamy)

In conversation with Dean Jones, founder of Terrarium Tribe, he tells us that alocasias are at the top of his list of high-maintenance houseplants. "They can be particularly sensitive to soil moisture," he notes. "But when you get it right, they can produce some stunning, Jurrasic-sized leaves."

He tells us that these unusual houseplants have the ability to become real show-stopping specimens when they mature. Dean explains that consistency, even moisture, and good drainage are key here. Plus, he finds that they do surprisingly well being pot-bound.

Live Alocasia Plant View at Walmart Price: $37.96

Size: 11" This Live Alocasia Plant from Walmart sprouts beautiful elephant ear leaves that shine when basking in the sun.

2. Prayer Plant

(Image credit: Maranta)

Dean's next suggestion for houseplants that thrive on constant attention is prayer plants. "They need consistent high humidity to thrive," he points out. "And they can even be fussy about being watered with tap water."

He tells us that they tend to go crispy and yellow if their needs aren't met. So if you're keen on bringing these houseplants into your space and are interested in learning how to care for prayer plants, Dean finds that it's worth giving them the best of both to be able to fully appreciate their beautiful foliage.

Red Prayer Plant View at Amazon Price: $19.99

Size: 4" Once this Red Prayer Plant from Amazon arrives at your doorstep, quench its thirst with a healthy watering for best results.

3. Maidenhair Fern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Dean, maidenhair ferns are perhaps the fussiest of all ferns. Not only are they notoriously difficult to keep healthy and pristine, but he also explains that it's hard to match the beauty of their lacy, delicate fronds when they're full and vibrant.

"Maintaining high humidity and consistent moisture is essential for fern care, and it's worth making extra accommodations to make it happen," he says. "Consider putting them in the bathroom where they can make use of the abundant moisture and steam."

Live Maidenhair Fern View at Amazon Price: $27

Size: 4" If you're up to caring for this fussy fern variety, then we recommend adding this Live Maidenhair Fern Plant to your Amazon cart now.

4. Fiddle Leaf Fig

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

"The Fiddle Leaf Fig is known for being a diva, but it's still an architectural design icon," notes Dean — and we couldn't agree more. They're flamboyant in foliage, always making for a wonderful living focal feature.

When it comes to fiddle leaf fig mistakes, he tells us that they're very sensitive to watering so both extremes of drowning and starving are best avoided. "You also need to make sure you have plenty of drainage and root aeration," he says. "This will prevent those characteristic leaf spots from developing."

Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree View at Walmart Price: $89.99

Size: 3 - 4 ft There's just something about fiddle leaf fig trees that bring even the dullest of corners alive, so if you ask us, buying one is never a bad spending call.

5. Lightning Jewel Orchid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Lightning Jewel Orchid is a stunning little terrestrial orchid that lights up a space with piercing gold venation," says Dean. But don't be fooled by the plant's intriguing name and eye-catching foliage, this indoor crop is a handful of its own.

Dean tells us that they really benefit from airflow, both around the leaves and throughout the soil. "So make sure you plant them in a nice airy mix," he advises. "And don't forget to give them some space to breathe."

Live Jewel Orchid View at Amazon Price: $39.99

Format: Terrarium This Live Jewel Orchid from Amazon comes in a self-sustaining terrarium ecosystem that makes caring for this crop so much easier.

6. Gardenia

(Image credit: Alamy)

"If you’ve got a nose for fragrance, the gardenia is a must-have," says planting expert David Miller. "However, it’s also a high-maintenance plant that needs just the right conditions to thrive indoors."

David explains that they require bright light and high humidity, along with soil that's consistently moist but not soggy. "When cared for properly, its creamy, fragrant blooms will fill your home with a lovely aroma," he says. "And that makes all the extra care worthwhile."

Gardenias are one of the best-smelling indoor plants commonly used to naturally scent living spaces and that alone makes them worth taking under your wing.

Live Gardenia Plant View at Jackson & Perkins Price: $59.95

Size: 4" If you're looking to add some elegant blooms to an indoor space, then you can't go wrong with this Live Gardenia Plant from Jackson & Perkins.

7. Citrus Trees

(Image credit: Getty/Victoria Pearson)

Landscape designer and gardening expert Ward Dilmore tells us that citrus trees are usually quite easy to maintain outside in Mediterranean landscapes. However, when grown indoors, they're more likely to attract pests and diseases as they are not out in constantly refreshing air.

"This dry and stale air can be a more welcoming environment to various pests and diseases," he explains. But if you give them the light they need and treat them to fresh air via open windows, these charming indoor fruit trees will become the star of your space.

Live Meyer Lemon Tree View at Amazon Price: $49.97

Size: 1 Gallon Pot This Live Meyer Lemon Tree from Amazon will infuse your home with a Mediterranean flair that's hard to beat.

Now, we recognize that this may seem like one long list of plants that you should avoid adopting but that's certainly not the case we're trying to make. The fact of the matter is that the more TLC you shower over these plants, the greater the results.

Sure, they require extra effort but, in the end, you'll be gifted with stunning foliage and beautiful blooms that embody all the work you put in as a plant parent. And, if anything, investing time in this wholesome hobby is an underrated treat for both you and your home.

FAQs

What is the most high-maintenance indoor plant?

As gorgeous as they can be, fiddle leaf figs or ficus lyrata are some of the most high-maintenance indoor plants to care for. Aside from being hypersensitive to environmental shifts, they suffer in excessive and minimal light too.

Almost like the Goldilocks of the houseplant universe, they need everything to be just right for successful growth. But considering the fashionable foliage they bring to a home, the results totally outweigh the efforts.