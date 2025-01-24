"I've Grown Three Huge Fiddle Leaf Figs Without Killing This Super-Fussy Plant — It's All Down to This Watering Secret"

The fiddle leaf fig tree might be on the fussier end of the houseplant spectrum, but with a bit of gentle plant parenting, it pays style dividends. Its large paddle-like leaves are a great way to add visual interest to an empty corner and, ensuring you find the perfect balance of light, humidity, and water, it will continue that way for years to come.

It's the latter of these requirements where owners often falter, however. When it comes to watering, this popular houseplant is pretty high maintenance. Fail to find the right regime or give your plant an adequate drink and you'll soon notice your fiddle leaf fig leaves drooping.

Finding out how often to water your fiddle leaf fig is only half a problem solved. You'll also need to find the best method, consider humidity options like misting, and avoid common mistakes like improper drainage. Finding a routine that works for your fiddle leaf fig can be a real test of your plant parenting, but, if you want an easy hack, we've got one for you from a seasoned fiddle leaf fig grower, below.

An Editor's Secret to a Well-Watered Fiddle Leaf Fig

Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, is somewhat of a pro at growing healthy fiddle leaf figs (just look at one of his favorite ones, above), but he tells us it's not down to any hard-earned green thumbs, it's down to an easy watering secret. "I was always told that growing fiddle leaf figs was a bit of a nightmare, and when you're paying some £100+ for a mature plant, it's not something for the faint of heart to tackle. But now, I've grown three huge fiddle leaf figs without killing this super-fussy plant, and it's all down to this watering trick."

So what's the solution to a happy, easy-to-care-for fiddle leaf? "Use a self-watering pot," he says. "Once you've planted them up in a self-watering planter, they pretty much look after themselves." The only real hassle with this method is having to repot once your plant outgrows its last planter, especially as self-watering pots are a lot more expensive than standard pots. "But it's worth it for peace of mind, Hugh says. "I always buy a self-watering planter a size smaller than the pot I actually want to put it in, as they're not always the most beautiful looking things. There's one nestled into the terracotta pot (pictured above), and filled around the edges and on top with gravel so nothing gives away it's a self watering pot."

How Often Should I Water My Fiddle Leaf Fig?

When you're not using a self-watering pot, how often you water your plant is key. Let's be clear — although there's a host of information surrounding watering houseplants, frequency always come out on top. And when it comes to fussy plants like fiddle leaf figs, routine watering is even more paramount.

According to plant expert, Ian Drummond, weekly watering is recommended, but you should allow the soil to completely dry out between waters. "The fiddle leaf fig also requires less water in winter months," he says.

Weekly watering is acceptable in most cases, but as Ian alludes to, a soil tests is a far more reliable method of testing whether your fiddle leaf fig needs a drink (especially during the winter or summer months, when water intake varies).

As a rule of thumb, Jo Lambell, plant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies, suggests watering your fiddle leaf fig when the top few inches of soil feels dry. "This usually means watering once a week, but it can vary depending on the environment, such as the temperature of your home," she says. If your fiddle leaf fig is near a radiator, for example, you'll probably need to water it more often. In this case, you should perform a soil test every four days or so.

How Much Water Should I Give My Fiddle Leaf Fig?

Performing a soil test is all well and good, but you also need to determine how much water to give your fiddle leaf fig. Experienced green-thumbs will know that certain plants like watering little and often while others prefer a big drink or soak more infrequently, but where on the spectrum does the fiddle leaf fig lie?

"Fiddle leaf figs prefer soaking rather than being watered little and often," says Jo. "Water deeply and allow any excess water to drain away. This helps the roots grow deeper and stops them from staying too close to the surface."

Paris Lalicata, plant expert at The Sill, also notes the importance of saturating this indoor tree's soil when watering. "Give it a good soaking until excess water drains out the bottom," she advises. "You can even let your plant sit in the water for 10-15 minutes if the soil is compact and then dump out the excess (or use an old turkey baster to suck it out for larger specimens)."

Fiddle Leaf Fig Watering Mistakes

Some of the most common fiddle leaf fig mistakes surround watering. There's no denying that this plant is picky, but as long as you know what to avoid when quenching its thirst you'll be able to maintain flourishing foliage. Here's are the watering mistakes you need to know about.

Underwatering

Watering a fiddle leaf fig is a delicate balancing act. While it's best to allow the soil to dry out between drinks, this plant is also sensitive to drought, so don't let it to go too long without water.

"If you frequently allow your Fiddle to get too dehydrated, excessive browning and leaf drop can occur," says Paris. "The plant will start to wilt at its petioles as a sign it’s dehydrated, but you want to try to water the plant before it reaches that point. If you notice the physical signs of dehydration water the plant as soon as possible and give it a good soaking."

Overwatering

On the flipside, too much water can also cause problems. Arguably, it's also more dangerous as it puts your plant at risk of root rot (which is irreversible, unlike dryness or leaf damage). "Always make sure the soil is dry before watering again," says Jo.

Not ensuring proper drainage

Finally, ensure your fiddle leaf fig can drain properly after watering. "Always make sure the pot has drainage holes to prevent the fiddle leaf fig to be sitting in water, causing it to rot at the bottom," says Jo. This could mean sacrificing that stylish planter for one that's more practical!

FAQs

Should You Bottom Water Fiddle Leaf Figs?

Our instinctive method for watering houseplants is to saturate the soil using a watering can, known as top watering. Some plants, however, prefer bottom waterin g , the process of putting a dish or saucer underneath the plant for it to drink from. What's best for the fiddle leaf fig, then?

"The traditional method of top watering works great for a Fiddle, but occasionally bottom watering can be helpful, especially if soil gets compacted over time," explains Paris. "Bottom watering can also work for beginners who are scared of overwatering as the soil will only absorb what it needs."

That said, Paris adds that top watering on occasion can help to leach out mineral buildup, especially if you have hard tap water or use excessive fertilizers. "In my opinion, it’s ideal to use a blend of both methods," she says.

Should I Mist My Fiddle Leaf Fig?

Plants native to the topics usually prefer extra humidity, and therefore require misting to mimic their moist environments. Since the fiddle leaf fig originates from the rainforests of Western Africa, they'll also appreciate humid conditions inside your home. "Mist them with water often," says Ian. "Every few days is best."

If you don't want to spend extra time misting your fiddle leaf fig, consider positioning it somewhere where it will receive more moisture. It's humidity-loving nature makes it one of the best plants for the bathroom.

There's no avoiding the fact that the fiddle leaf fig is one of the most high-maintenance houseplants, but it promises to make a statement in your home if you treat it right. After all, there's a reason it still remains so popular.

Watering a fiddle leaf fig properly is quite the balancing act, but if you're ready to push your plant parenting skills to the next level, this indoor tree offers the perfect opportunity. We promise that the hard work does pay off.