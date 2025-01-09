7 Bookshelf Plants Designers Love — "Putting Foliage Amongst Your Folios Brings a Library to Life"

If you ask me, books and plants are a wonderfully romantic pair when styled with flair. A flurry of trailing vines and spiky succulents parsed through a shelf housing intricately designed book spines — it's a dynamic duo.

However, it's not just about picking the most popular houseplants and popping them in your library. Plant experts tell us that it's important to carefully select indoor plants that thrive in booknooks, while interior design experts focus on form.

Below, we've outlined some of the best plants for bookshelves, bringing your two favorite hobbies together and creating a dopamine-boosting focal point in one go.

1. Snake Plant

First on our list of bookshelf plants is the trusty snake plant. Lindsey Chastain, CEO of Waddle & Cluck, explains that while the snake plant prefers direct light it can also thrive in low light.

"It looks great with its leaves that point straight up and snake plant care happens to be very easy, too," she notes. "Just remember to let the soil dry out completely between waterings."

"Putting foliage amongst your foliage can really bring a library to life," comments Lucy Searle, Livingetc's Content Director, "but I would advise really focussing on the form of those you choose. Spiky, architectural greenery, while not amongst the most feng shui friendly of plants like a snake plant can look really striking and modern, while trailing plants will look a little more relaxed and trad. So consider the effect you want to create when you're choosing bookshelf plants."

Moonshine Snake Plant View at Terrain Price: $38

Dimensions: Plant + Pot — 12-14” H, 6-7” W Pair this Moonshine Snake Plant from Terrain with their Floral Bowl Cement Planter for an eye-catching green accent.

2. Pothos

Tony O'Neill, gardening expert and founder of Simplify Gardening tells us that pothos is one of his favorite options when it comes to decorating bookshelves with plants.

"They grow steadily in low to medium-light and only require watering when the soil feels dry to the touch," he shares. "Plus, they are perfect for bookshelves thanks to their cascading vines."

Satin Pothos View at The Sill Price: $69

Planter: Westcott This Satin Pothos from The Sill is gorgeous enough on its own but the matte black planter is another reason to add to cart.

3. String of Pearls

According to Lindsey, a string of pearls plant (above, right) would work great on the top of a bookshelf, with the vines trailing down the edge of the shelf — and we couldn't agree more. As the name suggests, this crop has pearl-like rounds that dot the long vines, thereby adding heaps of visual interest to the space.

"They're more than happy in indirect light and need to be watered sparingly, making them one of the best low-maintenance plants to bring home," she explains.

String of Pearls View at Lively Root Price: $73

Planter: Eco Pot, Chai We love this combination of Lively Root's String of Pearls plant and the rustic chair planter. However, if you're more of a minimalist, we recommend the coconut colorway.

4. Trailing Jade

Next on Lindsey's list of beautiful bookshelf plants is the trailing jade. "This crop would be another great top-of-the-bookshelf plant as long as the area gets good sunlight," she says. "The leaves will trail down the shelf creating a cozy effect."

Moreover, jade plant benefits come by the handful. One that we particularly admire is the crop's renowned reputation as one of the most favored feng shui living room plants.

Trailing Jade View at Terrain Price: $64

Planter: Copper Pot We're big fans of Terrain's cohort of crops, but this Trailing Jade in its contemporary copper pot is at the top of our wishlist.

5. Spider Plant

"I recommend introducing a spider plant to your bookshelf," says Tony. "All you need to know to keep them looking fresh and healthy is that they love bright, indirect sunlight and well-draining soil."

With their striking variegated leaves that softly spike out, this indoor grow adds a welcoming element of surprise to a satisfyingly symmetrical bookshelf. And if looks aren't enough to convince you, they also happen to land in the category of tough-to-kill houseplants, making them perfect for beginner gardeners.

Spider Plant Variegated View at The Sill Price: $69

Planter: Marianne We found this easy-going Spider Plant on The Sill and can't recommend it enough for nascent home gardeners looking to start off with a crop that's small and simple.

6. Zebra Plant

Tony tells us that zebra haworthia is another decorative plant that will prosper in a home library. They happen to be one of the best indoor succulents and they're small enough to adorn any odd, empty spots.

"When it comes to caring for zebra haworthia, they are ideal for lower light conditions," he explains. "It's also important to only water them when the soil dries out completely to avoid waterlogging."

Sprout N Green Haworthia Collection View at Amazon Price: $9

Quantity: 3 Succulents If you adore the look of mini succulents, you can't go wrong with this adorable Sprout N Green Haworthia Collection from Amazon.

7. Air Plants

Last but not least, Tony recommends bringing a couple of air plants into the mix. These leafy plants are as low-maintenance as living plants can get, so there's really no reason to starve your bookshelf of their intriguing foliage.

"They require no soil, absorbing moisture and nutrients through just their leaves," he explains. "So the only air plant care you need to pay attention to is their need to be misted several times a week."

Tillandsia Silver Queen View at Lively Root Price: $33

Size: Medium Don't be fooled by the size of this crop on screen, Lively Root boasts that this Tillandsia Silver Queen is quite an interesting sight and larger than it may seem.

FAQs

What should you consider when growing plants on bookshelves?

Tony explains that there are three primary factors to consider when interspersing plants through your bookshelf.

1. Light: "It's imperative to ensure plants receive adequate light, which can be a challenge on bookshelves," he notes. "I find that rotating plants regularly helps."

2. Watering: "Be mindful of water drainage," he warns. "Use pots with drainage holes or water plants in the sink and return them when drained to prevent water damage to books and shelves."

3. Weight: "Consider the weight of potted plants, especially when using hanging pots," he explains. "This is especially important to ensure the shelf can offer sufficient support."

What is the best plant to hang on a shelf?

"Pothos and string of pearls are my absolute favorite bookshelf plants," says Lindsey. "Mine have been thriving for years and they look great on my shelves."

And we have to admit, among the array of bookshelf plants, the string of pearls is the one that is pulling at our heartstrings the most.

If you're a voracious reader with a large bookshelf on display, it might be time to accessorize the space with a couple of these pretty little houseplants. We find them to be the ultimate finishing touch and there's nothing like a live decorative plant to inject some life into a nook.

Just remember to hydrate your plants away from the precious books so as to avoid harming your novels in the process. Otherwise, happy planting and reading to you!