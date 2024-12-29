Jade Plant Benefits — 6 Reasons You Should Add This Stress-Free Succulent to Your Collection
Jade plants are known to be quite the pretty houseplant but we've found a couple of other reasons that will convince you to parent this (hint hint) lucky crop
Whether you know it as crassula ovata, lucky plant, money tree, or jade plant — this is one crop you have definitely come across in your lifetime. With stocky branches, clover-like leafage, and a glossy green hue that is perfectly grounding, these plants are beloved by novices and experts alike.
Aside from the beauty that comes with this indoor grow, there are plenty of other jade plant benefits that make it a no-brainer addition to any plant-loving home. Not to mention, you reap more than you sow with this crop. All you require is a jade plant care manual to set you on the path to a flourishing crop that will soon become your favorite of the lot.
So if you're looking for a plant that sells itself, this is the answer. If you don't believe us, read on for yourself to discover the best jade plant benefits. Something tells us that if you haven't had a want for this plant before, you certainly will now.
1. Natural Air Purification
When it comes to houseplants that clean the air, jade plants are a treasured choice. These seemingly simple crops double as natural air purifiers by ridding your home's air of toxins.
Airborne nasties like benzene and formaldehyde are no match for a healthy jade plant. So if you're in the market for a natural air purifier that doesn't up your energy bills, then jade plants should be on your radar.
2. Oxygen Production by Night
Most plants photosynthesize during the day and release oxygen while emitting carbon dioxide at night. However, a benefit of jade plants is that they are one of the wonderful exceptions to this rule.
These indoor crops actually take in carbon dioxide at night and give out oxygen, which makes them clever accessories to living rooms. Moreover, they can also be placed in bedrooms, as these houseplants contribute to a better night's sleep.
3. Low Maintenance for Beginners
There's never a bad time to get your green on and indulge in a bit of indoor gardening. And if you've feared picking up the hobby for its high-maintenance reputation, then jade plants are a brilliant beginner crop to convince you otherwise.
Known to be one of the top low-maintenance houseplants around, these succulents are fairly unfussy and are perfect for amateur gardeners taking their first steps with this incredibly rewarding hobby.
4. Enhanced Feng Shui
As the years go by, feng shui is becoming increasingly popular inside most contemporary homes. If you happen to be a believer (like myself), then you'll be pleased to know that the jade plant is one of the best living room feng shui plants.
If you're well aware of where to place a jade plant in your home for enhanced indoor qi (life force), all that's left to do is adopt this money tree and watch as your every day is more aligned to manifest all that you wish for.
5. Easy Propagation
Oftentimes, when you fall in love with an indoor plant, your heart will likely yearn for another of the same species to double your collection. But this usually means another trip to the nursery or an additional e-delivery to your doorstep.
However, learning how to propagate a jade plant is one of the easiest things to master. And they're an expert-favorite for home propagation so you're essentially set up for success in the form of a couple of little jade saplings.
6. Picture Perfect Plant
At Livingetc, we're all about the look and it's safe to say that the jade plant is a charming houseplant that fits the bill with ease. The round leaves have a waxy glow to them and they catch eyes without working hard.
These popular houseplants are widely adopted for a reason and while the low-maintenance and feng shui factors definitely weigh in on their acclaim, you can't deny that when it comes to jade plant benefits, their looks tip the scale firmly in their favor.
Price: $9.99
Size: 4"
If you're looking for a quick and easy plant buy, you can't go wrong with this Dwarf Jade Plant from Amazon.
Price: $64
Dimensions: 6-12"H, 6.5"W
Packaged in a metallic copper pot, this Trailing Jade from Terrain features vining leaf-clad branches made to romantically rest off a bookshelf.
FAQs
What is the Spiritual Benefit of Jade Plants?
Bringing a jade plant into your living space is believed to increase attract good luck, draw wealth, and positive energy. By adhering to the rules of feng shui and arranging this crop accordingly, you can take the energy in your home to the next level.
What is the Lifespan of a Jade Plant?
Provided you stick to a regular jade care schedule and give your houseplant the TLC it needs, you can have your jade plant by your side for 50 to 100 years. So if you start cultivating this indoor grow now, you can pass on the luck to your children and so forth for many years to come.
Low-maintenance, oxygen-producing, simple to extend — what more can you ask for from a humble houseplant? Now you must be convinced that these jade plant benefits make them truly the jack of all trades in the green world.
So if you're looking for a plant to bring home for the new year or simply looking to gift a crop to your fellow green-thumbed friends and family, look no further. The jade plant is where it's at and now's your chance to get ahead of the trend.
