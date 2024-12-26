How to Propagate a Jade Plant — Expert Tips on Doubling Your Feng Shui Bloom to Gift to Loved Ones

Aside from carefully organizing your furniture and cherry-picking the colors that drape your walls, you can also bring in some special houseplants to promote feng shui within your home. Instead of making an extra visit to your local nursery or adding another order to your e-cart, we recommend using the power of propagation to extend your cohort of houseplants.

And when it comes to feng shui-driven crops that are easy to double, jade plants are among the best. All you need is a reliable method for propagation and expert-approved jade plant care to set you on the path to a burgeoning indoor garden.

Luckily, we have both. So if you're curious about how to propagate a jade plant with the ease of a professional, here's everything you need to know.

How to Propagate a Jade Plant

According to Lucy Searle, content director and in-house garden expert at Livingetc, there are three ways to propagate a jade plant: by taking stem-tip cuttings and growing new roots in water, by snipping off leaf cuttings and putting them in potting mix, or by taking a plant out of its pot and splitting it carefully, dividing the roots.

"I tend to have more success with the first and third methods with my jade plants," she shares. When growing in water, she removes branches in spring, then transfers them to a pot when she finds a healthy-sized rootball. "Splitting a larger plant is simple and jade can grow surprisingly quickly if you look after it well," she notes. "All three methods will be most successful in the growing season — spring to early summer."

We find that these succulents are one of the easiest types of houseplants to propagate and gardening expert Tony O'Neill agrees. If you prefer a step-by-step walkthrough, here's his trusty guide:

Step 1 — Select a Healthy Leaf or Stem: First, choose a healthy, mature leaf or stem cutting about three to four inches long," he says.

Step 2 — Cut Properly: "Next, use a clean, sharp knife or pruning shears to make a precise cut," he guides. "Make sure to cut at an angle to increase the surface area for roots to develop."

Step 3 — Let it Dry: "To prevent rotting, allow the cutting to dry for a few days until the cut end callouses over," he notes.

Step 4 — Rooting Medium: He tells us to follow through by planting the calloused cutting in a well-draining soil mix, ideally a cactus or succulent mix. We love this Rosy Soil Cactus & Succulent Potting Mix from Walmart.

Step 5 — Water Sparingly: "Then, water lightly to keep the soil slightly moist," he says. "Avoid overwatering as this can lead to a bout of root rot."

Step 6 — Provide Light: "Lastly, place the pot in a bright, indirect light area," he concludes. "Avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch the young plants."

Can You Root Jade Cuttings in Water?

There are a number of houseplant propagation mistakes that are best avoided but popping your jade plants in water is not one of them. Although it's less common, Tony finds that you can definitely root jade cuttings in water.

"Place the calloused cutting in a glass of water, making sure only the bottom is submerged," he explains. "Change the water every few days to keep it fresh and once roots develop, transfer the cutting to a planter filled with a suitable potting mix."

How Do You Start a Jade Plant from a Stem or Leaf?

When it comes to propagating houseplants, Tony finds that both methods — be it starting from leaf or stem — are fairly similar.

"For leaves, gently twist a leaf from the stem, ensure it's healthy and not damaged," he explains. "Allow it to callous and then place it on top of the soil, pressing down slightly."

And if you choose to start from the stems of your jade plants, then you can rely on the step-by-step guide laid out above.

Tony O'Neill
Gardening Expert and Best-Selling Author

Is Propagating a Jade Plant a Good Idea?

"Absolutely, propagating jade plants is an excellent way to expand your plant collection or share with friends and family," says Tony. "They root relatively easily and can grow into robust, full plants with proper care."

Aside from being one of the best succulents for indoors, these crops are also wonderfully easy to double. And if you're interested in bringing home a fresh jade plant for propagation experimentation, then take a look at our top recommendations to follow.

Sunset Jade View at The Sill Price: $59

Planter: Marianne This Sunset Jade plant from The Sill comes pre-grown, allowing you to take cuttings sooner rather than later for a flourishing array of jade plants come spring. Jade Kokedamas View at Nature Hills Price: $90

Size: 6" Moss Ball Kokedamas or moss ball in Japanese is a form of bonsai and Nature Hills has combined the unique silhouette of this green grow with the elegance of a jade plant for pretty plant accents. Silver Dollar Jade Plant View at Terrain Price: $38

Dimensions: 12-16”H x 6-7”D This Silver Dollar Jade Plant from Terrain is a variant of crassula ovata known for its circular silvery-green leafage that adores sunlit indoor spaces for successful growth.

Jade plants are having their moment as one of the trendy homegrows to bless your space. And if you're keen on sparsing this crop and its energy throughout your house, you can follow our guide to propagating fresh cuttings.

In fact, you can even go one step further and adjust your jade plant placement for enhanced feng shui in your living space. Now that's what we call a bountiful start to the new year.

FAQs

What Pruning Shears Should I Use?

"I recommend using high-quality, stainless steel pruning shears for clean and precise cuts," says Tony. "Brands like Fiskars or Felco are reliable and widely used in the gardening community."

If you're interested in adding a quality set of pruning tools to your collection, here are some of our top recommendations for clean cuts every time.

• Fiskars Small Bypass Pruner Garden Tool from Walmart — well-known among the green-thumbed, this brand is beloved by gardeners like Tony and enthusiasts like us.

• Felco 2 Bypass Pruner & Leather Holster from Amazon — another one of Tony's go-to tools, this brilliant garden buy comes with a cover for long-lasting use.

• Blue Ridge Small Hand Pruner from Target — this cutting tool is perfect for tough branches and soft stems alike, making it the perfect addition to your gardening arsenal.

• Carbon Steel Pruners from Terrain — French beechwood handles capped with sturdy carbon steel blades, this pruning pair works as good as it looks and all it needs is a quick oiling after each use.

• AC Infinity Ergonomic Pruning Shears from Amazon — regarded as Amazon's Choice, this lightweight pair is available with straight and curved blades, as per your pruning preference.