6 'Lucky' Houseplants That People Always Decorate With to Bring a Sense of Prosperity Into Your Home

Alongside your morning manifestations, how about a couple of lucky houseplants to truly bring out the positive ambiance of your home? Yes, these potted green plants are a blessing to your space.

Some of them are the most popular houseplants, but there are a few varieties that you might not have considered before. So, let this be your chance to play into the concept of lucky syndrome and leave no planter unfilled.

I won't keep you from lucking out on your living space any longer. Here are the six lucky indoor plants you need.

1. Orchid

Orchids always will be the belle of the ball, and turns our they're lucky, too. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Known for their beautiful flowers and vibrant colors, orchids are thought to bring both luck and positive energy," says Bryan Wu, founder of Wuhoo Tropicals.

"While they might look delicate, orchid care is actually pretty easy once you get the hang of it. These flowers do well in indirect light and just need a little watering here and there."

Out of the many types of orchids to grow as houseplants, I recommend channeling some luck by planting these striking Phalaenopsis Spider Orchids from Crocus at home.

2. Golden Pothos

Simple in its elegance, the golden pothos is a classic lucky add-on to any interior garden. (Image credit: Crocus)

"If you’re new to plants, the sleep-friendly golden pothos is the lucky plant variety to start with. Its lush trailing vines thrive in low to moderate light, and it makes it extremely easy to keep alive," says Bryan Wu.

"The golden pothos is known for attracting wealth and prosperity. Plus, this type of pothos adds dimension to any space, whether hung in baskets or trailing on your walls."

This Epipremnum Pinnatum from Crocus is a pre-grown option to bring some luck into your home now. And our guide to golden pothos care will ensure your new houseplant is well cared for.

3. Lucky Bamboo

Two ways to fashion this plant and immense luck to spare. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"It is in the name! You’ve probably seen the famous lucky bamboo in homes or offices, as it is a classic for bringing an abundance of luck," says Bryan. And it's only enhanced by using bamboo Feng Shui placement in your favor.

"Not to mention, lucky bamboo is also super low-maintenance, does very well in low light, and introduces a zen vibe to any living space with a calming minimalist touch."

This Mini Lucky Bamboo and Pot from Beards & Daisies is one of my favorites. However, if you prefer a soil-free format, these Lucky Bamboo Spirals by Plant In A Box are even better.

4. Guzmania

Bright flowers and low-maintenance, the lucky guzmania is a green-thumbed crowd-pleaser. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"The guzmania plant is believed to bring good fortune when it’s red or yellow, and it’s a tropical stunner that surprisingly thrives in low-light, even under fluorescent lighting," he says.

"As one of the best indoor plants to add color, guzmania's petals (red, orange, yellow, purple, and white) make it easy to inject vibrance into any space, while also sprucing up your home decor in the process."

I recommend Lorenzo the Scarlet Star from Patch Plants for an instant flourish to your home with a splash of luck, too.

5. Chinese Evergreen

The Chinese evergreen plant brings both luck and autumnal foliage for seasonal styling. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

According to Bryan, if you want a lucky houseplant that looks great and cleans your air, the Chinese evergreen should be on your radar.

"It’s one of the easiest houseplants to care for and helps remove toxins from the air like carbon monoxide, trichloroethylene, benzene, and formaldehyde," he explains. "While this plant makes your home feel fresher and healthier, it is also believed to bring good fortune and prosperity."

Since these houseplants double as fall decor, this Aggie Chinese Evergreen Plant and Ceramic Pot by Patch Plants is best adopted now.

6. Anthurium

Aside from being stunning flowers, anthuriums are also known for bringing luck by the bloom. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Bryan tells me that anthuriums are another lucky houseplant to include in your indoor garden. "The red color of its leaves symbolizes good fortune and prosperity," he notes.

"These indoor flowering plants that bloom all year help to keep the air in your house clean by filtering out chemicals like ammonia, formaldehyde, and xylene."

They're also the best plants for bathrooms, but you can place them anywhere for a beautiful focal point. Out of all of the types of anthuriums, this blush pink Peach Anthurium by Beards & Daisies from H&M is a pretty planting choice.

Stylish Pots for Lucky Houseplants

If you want to get a little more specific with designing your own lucky indoor garden and you're born between the dates of August 23rd and September 22nd, our guide to Virgo houseplants should be your next read.