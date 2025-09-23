I Asked a Plant Stylist How to Style Lucky Bamboo Spirals — These Are Their Top Tips to Make the Most of This Prosperous Plant in Your Space

As a self-confessed plant addict and a big lover of styled flowers in a vase (usually straight from my garden or else picked up at my local supermarket), it won't be difficult to understand why my latest obsession is with lucky bamboo spirals, as a wonderful mixture of the two.



We should all have a lucky plant (or several) in our homes, in my opinion, but lucky bamboo can not only bring a sense of prosperity into your space, but a refined sense of style, too, if you style them in the right way.

I spoke to plant experts — including the guru of professional plant styling — to find out how to style lucky bamboo like a pro; here's everything you need to know.

How to Style Lucky Bamboo Spirals in a Pot

Dane Jordan, co-founder of The Plant Daddies, sourced, curated, and planted the above lucky bamboo spiral arrangement with his team specifically for Livingetc, shot by his in-house photographer and friend Mikey Piliero. The Cizhou ware jars "are treasured not only as artifacts of Chinese history but as sculptural works of art, lending depth, character, and a sense of narrative to contemporary interiors," says Dane. "To live with such a piece is to hold both craft and culture, where form, function, and history converge in enduring beauty." A wide selection of Cizhou ware jars is available on Etsy. (Image credit: Mikey Piliero . Styling: The Plant Daddies)

"When we chose to style lucky bamboo, our goal was to present it in a way that felt true to its roots," says Dane Jordan, co-founder of professional plant styling company The Plant Daddies, which has a client roster packed full of interior designers.

"Too often it is treated as a novelty, when in reality it has long carried meaning in Chinese culture as a living symbol of prosperity, balance, and good fortune. We wanted to highlight that heritage in how we presented it."

And it's not just about understanding the correct Feng Shui bamboo placement when styling the plant; it's about choosing the appropriate vessel to house it in. "This Cizhou ware jar felt like the right partner," says Dane. "Its brush-painted surface carries the same energy as the bamboo’s upright form, and its history connects back to the same culture that gave lucky bamboo its place of honor.

"The pairing is not about contrast but about conversation. The plant’s vitality animates the vessel, while the vessel grounds the plant in tradition. Together, they create a balance that honors the past while feeling fresh and alive in the present."

When speaking with Dane on the phone about all things lucky bamboo, he explained that when it comes to plant styling, he likes to make something common look "uncommon".

If you have a pre-potted arrangement, what he likes to do is separate the spirals, cutting off anything that's wrapping them up, and break it apart, replanting it together so that the spirals are just missing each other: "they kind of dance with each other, and I think it gives it a little bit more of an interesting form."

Dane Jordan Co-Founder, The Plant Daddies Dane Jordan, co-founder of The Plant Daddies, is redefining horticulture as high fashion in architecture, interiors, and landscapes. Known as The Plant Daddy, he curates luxury environments with rare plants, antique pottery, and bold design, elevating greenery into icons of modern living.

How to Style Lucky Bamboo Spirals in a Vase

Let the bamboo spirals themselves do the talking in your arrangement. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, thinks lucky bamboo spirals are a great choice of plant to style in the home, as the interesting shape of the spirals themselves does a lot of the styling work for you — plus they are a low-maintenance plant, which is always a big plus!

"They instantly add a sculptural, modern touch without needing much care," says Jo. "They work in all kinds of spaces — minimal, modern, or even more traditional — and they carry that extra layer of symbolism around good luck and positive energy, which people love having in their homes or workspaces."

"They really shine in glass vases because you can see both the spirals and the roots," Jo explains, who prefers styling lucky bamboo spirals in water, finding they look fresher this way and that their shape is kept visible.

"I like keeping it simple, either two or three stems in a tall, slim vase, or a small cluster (odd numbers always look better)," Jo says. "Mixing different heights makes the arrangement feel more dynamic. Sometimes adding pebbles to the base can give it that clean, natural aesthetic."

Jo Lambell Founder, Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport: "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered." This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

This is how I have styled lucky bamboo spirals in my snug (I have another 3-stalk arrangement in my kitchen as well) — I love my Amber Glass Vase from H&M (which is unfortunately currently out of stock), but I also think this Fluted Glass Vase from Dunelm is incredibly chic. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

Dane also finds that lucky bamboo will probably last longer in water, where you have more control than you do with a soil medium: "You can see when the water’s gone, so you refill it, and you can see if the water is murky, so you can dump it and refresh it," he explains.

"You can always add fertilizer, so I think it can live [in a vase] for a very, very long time. I’ve had hydroponic bamboos last forever."

Hydroponic gardening can be as simple as a vase or jar with a plant rooted in water.

Top Tips for Your Lucky Bamboo Arrangement

"A narrow vase emphasises their height, while a shallow bowl with stones feels more modern and zen," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. (Image credit: The Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

Monique Kemperman, plant expert for The Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland, has listed the following top tips for making the most of lucky bamboo spirals in your indoor garden:

1. Keep it fresh — "Give the trunk a gentle clean every three weeks to keep bacteria at bay."

2. Let there be light (but not too much) — "Lucky bamboo loves a bright spot, but avoid harsh, direct sunlight."

3. A sip, not a soak — "Rest your plant on a shallow layer of filtered water."

4. Refresh weekly — "Change the water in its vase or pot once a week for happy, healthy growth."

5. Warm, not hot — "This plant enjoys warmth, so feel free to turn up the heating, but never place it right in front of radiators, heaters, or air conditioning units."

6. Trim with care — "Prune side branches with clean, sharp secateurs to keep its shape sleek and graceful."

7. Finding their perfect home — "Lucky bamboo is the perfect addition to a side table, coffee table, or tucked onto a bookshelf, to add a calming, stylish touch to the heart of your home."

Monique Kemperman Horticulture Expert As a horticulture expert at the Plants and Flower Foundation Holland, Monique Kemperman possesses an in-depth understanding of the industry, which she’s honed over the past 30 years in the sector. Everything from exotic houseplants to the art of floral design continues to fuel her passion and dedication to promoting the benefits of plants and cut flowers to consumers across the globe.

The Meaning of Lucky Bamboo Arrangements

"With its graceful, sculptural stems and lush green leaves, it’s long been cherished as a symbol of prosperity, positivity, and of course, a generous dose of good luck," says Monique. (Image credit: The Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

Lucky bamboo is actually not really bamboo — stemming from the Dracaena Sanderiana of the lily family — but it has a strong connection to Feng Shui principles.

According to GardenersDream, the number of stalks in your lucky bamboo arrangement dictates its meaning:

* Two Stalks — Love

* Three Stalks — Fu (happiness), Lu (wealth), and Soh (long life)

* Five Stalks — The areas of life that represent wealth (e.g., spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, and intuitive)

* Six Stalks — Good luck and wealth

* Seven Stalks — Good health

* Nine Stalks — Great luck

* Ten Stalks — Perfection

* Twenty-One Stalks — Powerful Blessing

* Note there is no 'four stalk' arrangement, as the word for 'four' in Chinese is close to the word for death.

