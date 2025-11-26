I have been hooked on the concept of aura readings ever since Spotify wrapped 2021 with personalized audio auras based on listening patterns. I love the idea that everyone has a color that represents the many personality traits they're beloved for.

You can often tell when a person's a sunny yellow or gives off a cool purple. However, I do recommend having your aura read professionally, and once you do, weaving the resulting shade into your home. After all, at the heart of most interior design trends is curating a space that looks beautiful and feels true to you.

This is a fun way to get personal with your style and feel totally in tune with your interiors. So, without further ado, here are the nine common aura colors and tips to be inspired by yours.

1. Blue Aura

Calm and deeply intuitive, if you have a blue aura, it's best to represent it in confidence. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

Interior designer Lisa Price explains that a blue aura home should feel calm, thoughtful, and effortless, like the sky or the ocean. "I like to start with soft, muted blues, mixed with charcoal, and warm wood tones like walnut for a serene foundation," she notes.

"Linen, mohair, cozy throws, and honed stone bring texture, while blue-toned art provides a subtle emotional anchor. Table lamps are perfect for adding dimension and height while giving soft, inviting light, and I would choose platinum, silver, or dark metals."

Decorating with blue is easier than you'd think. And since blue auras are known to represent a strong intuition, I'd say trust your gut.

2. Green Aura

Linked to an air of healing and harmony, every green aura deserves a flourish of verdure. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

If this is your aura color, then decorating with green will feel like you're finally stepping into a home that welcomes you in all its verdant glory. "Decor choices for a green aura should nurture restorative energy in an effortless way," Lisa agrees.

"For a green aura, I love bringing the outside in. Earthy, moody greens, from soft sage to deep olive, mixed with warm neutrals and natural textures like wood, linen, and stone."

She also recommends decorating with plants and woven accents. And you can keep the theme going with a matching pot, like this stunning Julie Flower Pot from Bergs Potter.

3. Yellow Aura

Yellow is creative and confident, just like the personalities tied to this aura color. (Image credit: Little Greene)

According to Lisa, the meaning of yellow can be described as sunny yet sophisticated. "Designing for this energy should feel warm, uplifting, and optimistic. Capture radiance through materials and finishes that shine," she advises.

"Try using Calacatta gold, brass or bronze hardware, warm woods, and zellige tiles that reflect light to bring a sense of joy. Layer in textiles with golden or honey-toned accents. Even a warm brass or bronze coffee table or side table can infuse the space with confidence."

She explains that the goal is to create a space that feels enveloped in a sophisticated, sunlit radiance to mirror the vibrant clarity of a yellow aura. So, when you're decorating with yellow, embrace the warmth.

4. Pink Aura

Known to be nurturing and affectionate, pink is an easy color to douse or dip into based on the extent of your maximalist tendencies. (Image credit: Carmel Brantley)

Although it might seem like a picky palette to work with, there are plenty of colors that go with pink. "If this is your aura color, then your home should feel nurturing, elegant, and quietly romantic," she says.

"The basis of my design would center around a neutral foundation — creamy bouclés, warm white linens, and velvet — layered with taupes and white or rift-cut oak."

To balance the space, Lisa recommends introducing warm brass or bronze in furniture and a cozy lighting scheme. This will ensure that your home feels relaxed and approachable without dulling in its vibrance.

5. White Aura

The pure and ever peaceful white is a way to ground your home and neutralize the space. (Image credit: Margot Aurensan)

First of all, don't be disappointed. A white aura simply means that you have so much to experiment with, or in some cases, it's a call for a much-needed neutralizing dose to soothe the ambiance of your home.

"For a white-aura home, I want to lean more into elegance. I layer shades of white and cream across walls and textiles, letting textured linen, bouclés, and soft velvets create depth," Lisa advises.

"You can also retain warmth by decorating with white through pale European oak or a muted marble. Not to mention, a soft limestone is perfect for this aura color, too."

6. Orange Aura

Orange auras represent a fiery passion that's designed to ring true in your home, too. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Lisa tells me that an orange aura radiates warmth, creativity, and vibrancy, so your home feels undeniably radiant and alive. To create this atmosphere, she recommends beginning with warm, ambient lighting that instantly sets a glowing, sun-kissed foundation.

"Build the palette around earthy neutrals and warm woods, complemented with brass or rose-gold hardware, and incorporate hand-woven, longer-fiber rugs that add tactile richness and visual warmth," she says.

"Decorate with orange through pillows, art, ceramics, or sculptural décor. These accents don’t need to be bold; even soft terracottas, apricots, and burnt orange tones can beautifully echo the aura’s spirit."

7. Purple Aura

Purple refers to sensitivity and spirituality, and will instantly elevate the creative zones in your home. (Image credit: Michael P.H. Clifford. Design_ Jake Arnold)

As a color, purple has a boldness to it that's tough to emulate with any other swatch on the color wheel. And the same goes for people with purple auras. And there are myriad ways to decorate with purple in your home.

Let your aura shine through rich velvets and glazed finishes in full maximalist fashion. Or soften the color by introducing pastel lilacs and lavenders to your home. Currently, purple sofas are a major trend and a strong way to make a statement in your living room.

If you can't seem to land on a shade that feels right, let me reaquaint you with our color crush from earlier this year — cosmic purple. It's a risk you'll be glad to have taken.

8. Red Aura

Red as an aura color can be represented as vibrant or grounding, depending on the vibe you're going for. (Image credit: Future)

If your aura reading results strongly resonate with red, your living space should reflect the vitality and impassioned courage this color represents. When decorating with red, you can treat it like a lip or the flash of a Louboutin and impress it into your home in flashes.

The unexpected red theory is a brilliant guideline to follow if this is your design motive. You can also subdue the color by injecting your home with swatches of oxblood or sour cherrytini.

On the other hand, if you're obsessed with your aura color and want to flood your home in this punchy primary color, then the only place I'd recommend toning it down in is your red bedroom.

9. Rainbow Aura

Rainbow doesn't necessarily mean VIBGYOR; it's moreso about mixing tints and shades that work. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Rainbow auras offer plenty of room for experimentation. If this is your aura color, then chances are you're going through a transitional phase in your life. And contrary to what some might say, there's no harm in letting your home represent the journey.

Best of all, you can pick and choose your favorite stylings from the most prevalent colors in your multi-hued aura reading. And right in time, too, since colorful quiet luxury is the current talk of the design world.

Another trend I recommend taking inspiration from is the modern color blocking trend. Don't be afraid to layer patterns, mix textures, and, of course, blend colors for a home that feels excitingly true to you.

If your aura color doesn't feel like the perfect representation of your spirit, then you can always inspire your home with your birth month color instead. Or, use your zodiac to help you decorate for better Feng Shui. Either way, don't be afraid to stray from the norm and imbue your design with personality.