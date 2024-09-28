How to Make a Lighting Scheme Feel Cozy — 4 Expert-Recommended Ideas To Try

The definition of "cozy lighting" varies from person to person. As Drew Michael Scott, the founder of Lone Fox says, “It should be whatever makes you feel relaxed and not want to leave the couch for hours.” For some people, dim lighting is preferable, while others may gravitate toward warm lighting. An additional group of people may prefer candlelight.

Below, Scott and other designers highlight ways to integrate various types of cozy bedroom, kitchen, or living room lighting into the home. Experiment with these tactics to determine which lighting scheme best suits your needs—that may mean combining a few approaches, too!

1. Make Use of Dimmers

(Image credit: Morgan Madison Design)

In Michael's opinion, the coziest lighting setup involves “utilizing multiple sources of dimmer lighting to fill the room with soft light instead of relying on one or two really bright lights.”

He explains that the lighting sources he draws upon to create this feeling may include table lamps, sconces, or candles. He adds that while many people are extremely averse to overhead lighting these days, you can indeed make “the big light” work for you. “Just choose bulbs that don't shine directly down, and put them on a dimmer,” he says. “Putting dimmer switches on your overhead lights is simple, and makes such a huge difference.”

If you’re looking to get techy with your dimmers, Scott adds that there are smart plugs for purchase that you can then control using Siri or Alexa. “I just upgraded my living room with Alexa-compatible smart accessories and it was a game changer for cozy lighting,” he shares.

2. Opt for “Warm, Soothing” Lighting

(Image credit: Kara Childress)

When it comes to lighting color, temperature, and cool light vs warm light, Thea Bloch-Neal, the founder of Curated by Thea, swears by bulbs that are 25 watts maximum. “In the evening, when you turn on your lights, you want something warm and soothing, not harsh or jarring,” she says. “Anything over 25 watts can lead to that uncomfortable eye squint.”

3. Prioritize Layers

(Image credit: Morgan Madison Design)

Layering lighting within your space is an essential step, designers say, noting that a mixture of general, task, and accent lighting is key.

“Having a mix of all three layers with ample controls allows you to curate the mood of your home,” says Julia Rose Schweyer, the founder of Julia Rose Interiors. “For a relaxed and comfortable lounge feel, especially for hosting, layers are essential.”

4. Take Cues from Moody Hotels

(Image credit: Kara Childress)

So, what's the hotel design secret that makes you immediately feel nice and cozy as you enter? “Wall washing, intentional lampshades, low wattage, are all examples of this,” says Caroline Kopp, the founder of Caroline Kopp Interior Design. She adds that lampshades in particular are a key component of a comforting lighting setup. “They offer tons of flexibility with managing the cozy factor—an oyster silk shade lined in peach is one example of your direct path to an extremely cozy feel,” she says.

Carefully combining all of the above steps will help you to create a space that is cozy, relaxing, and enjoyable to spend time in whether unwinding solo or hosting a group.

How do you create ambience with lighting?

To create a cozy, snug atmosphere, bring in table lamps and short floor lamps. Wall sconces or spotlights directed toward objects create a warm glow, thereby affecting the mood of the room.

What is the coziest lighting?

Experts suggest that a warm white or soft yellow LED bulb with a color temperature of around 2700K to 3000K can create the coziest lighting. Consider this type of bulb in table lamps and pendants.