How to Get Candle Wax Out of Your Tablecloth — Easy to Follow Tips to Save You From This Dinner Party Mishap

Hosting season has arrived, and if there's one thing I've been a victim of (or possibly guilty of), it's getting candle wax on fabric at home. Whether that's my dinner table placemats, table runner, or even my sofa, no spot in my home is safe from candle wax spillage.

Candles are certainly the perfect way to create a calm and inviting ambiance within the home, but as far as dinner parties go, a slight nudge and wiggle of a candle could lead to a drop of waxy goodness on your soft furnishings, which is no fun. But not to worry, as there is always a solution at hand.

Spills happen, and of course, spilling wax is no easy task to tackle (or is it?). According to these experts, there are a few simple ways you can get candle wax out of fabric, and it's not as hard as we might have thought. Without further ado, here's what you need to know.

How to Get Candle Wax Out of Fabric

Take a dive into how a tablescaping expert gets rid of hardened wax. (Image credit: Sarah Coleman)

Knowing how to host a dinner party includes adding the right touches of decor and accessories to make your dining table look as chic as ever. And of course, candles are just one of the ways you can do just that. Candles, however, do melt away once they've been lit, leading to wax dripping all over the table. But worry not, as Sarah Coleman, tablescaping expert and founder of BEYOND THE TABLE, is here to share her tips and tricks on how to get candle wax out of fabric easily.

"Let the candle wax fully dry, then put baking parchment over the top and gently iron over the waxy area with a warm iron, moving the iron gently throughout," says Sarah. "The wax should transfer to the baking parchment." Yes, it's as simple as that!

"Then wash linen to remove any oily residue," Sarah continues. You can wash your linen either by dabbing it with dish soap, such as this Ecover Washing Up Liquid from Amazon, or by placing it into the washing machine on a delicate wash and dry cycle.

Sarah says when using candles, it's always best to go for "quality dripless candles such as Ester&Erik taper dinner candles." She notes that you can also simply "eliminate candle wax on your tablecloths by using a candle plate or a ceramic tile/trivet to protect your tablecloth."

And if you want to avoid drafts to prevent spillage, Sarah suggests using an elegant candle chimney. I personally love this Set of 4 Tall Candle Hurricane Covers from Rebecca Udall, priced at just £48.

Sarah Coleman Social Links Navigation Tablescaping expert Sarah is a tablescape artist and homeware curator with over 15 years' experience turning everyday dining into effortless, elegant, memorable, and personal experiences for clients at home and on staycation. Sarah's skill and passion for curating moments around the table is demonstrated through considered, attainable, and easy-to-achieve designs - delivered through tailored workshops and one-to-one styling sessions.

Can Candle Wax Stain Fabric for Good?

A candle staining fabric depends on its color of the candle and the type of candle that was used. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London)

If you're concerned about your fragrances or candles staining tableware, then it's best to opt for candles with less color or dye in them.

According to cleaning expert Marla Mock, from Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, sometimes wax can permanently stain fabrics. "If the candle was dyed, or scented, those materials may have permeated the fabric and left a ghost mark, even when the wax was no longer present," she explains.

Marla says using the correct approach and acting quickly once the wax spills will usually save a stain, but adds that, "Older or darkly pigmented wax stains may need to be taken to a pro, and even then may not come completely out."

Marla Mock Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert Marla Mock, CFE, was named president of Molly Maid in March 2023 after serving as Vice President of Operations of Molly Maid since 2021. Marla is responsible for the overall leadership and growth of Molly Maid throughout the US. Marla has over 20 years of business experience in large and small organizations. She is a dynamic executive with expertise in operations, process improvement, and franchise experience in the home service category.

Stylish Candles for Hosting Season

H&M 2-Pack Patterned Candles £7.99 at H&M (US) This beautifully striped, patterned candle will certainly add some allure and interest to your dining table ideas. It comes in a pack of two and can be placed in a candle chimney for that added elegance. Diptyque Ambre Three Wick Candle 600g £168 at Liberty UK Bringing color to your dinner table, this Ambre Three Wick Candle from Diptyque (sold at Liberty London) is dripping in notes of vetiver, patchouli, aniseed, spices, incense, cistus, and tonka bean. Adding aroma to your table before food arrives. HAY Graphic-Pattern Wax Candles Set of Four £17 at Selfridges A fun way to brighten up your table is with these Graphic-Pattern Wax Candles from HAY — available at Selfridges. Its bold colors and shapes will add a sense of sophistication and character to your home in no time.

FAQs

Can Dish Soap Remove Candle Wax?

Dish soap can remove any oily residue left behind from candle wax, but unfortunately, it will not get rid of the hardened wax on your fabric. For the best outcome, when it comes to removing wax from fabric, it's important to take note of the expert tips above.

Want to learn how to clean candle wax out of carpet? Well, we've got you covered with an easy-to-follow guide on how to do just that.