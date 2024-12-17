5 Simple Steps to Clean Candle Wax Out of Carpet — From a Cleaning Expert

Accidents happen, and when it comes to candles, a momentary lapse in attention can result in wax dripping onto your carpet or area rug. This common household mishap can seem disastrous.

However, removing candle wax from carpets doesn't have to be a daunting task. Although removing candle wax when cleaning carpets can seem impossible, with the right tools and approach, it's pretty easy.

Whether you're dealing with a fresh spill or a hardened wax stain that's been overlooked, this guide will walk you through the steps to safely and efficiently remove candle wax from your carpet. By following these methods, you can save yourself the expense of professional cleaning services and avoid the need to replace your carpets.

What You'll Need

It happens. You're so busy hosting or cooking up your favorite meal that, in one small movement and moment, a bit of candle wax spills onto your luxury carpet. What do you do? Well, we're all about finding solutions, and to remove wax from the carpet, you'll need just a few household items.

You should avoid a few carpet and rug cleaning mistakes. The first one is not having the right tools at hand. But we're here to help you with just that. Here's what you need to get to cleaning.

TOOLS:

• Ice cubes or an ice pack

• Plastic bag (if using loose ice cubes)

• Butter knife

• An Iron

• White cotton cloth or paper towels. Like this Make-A-Size Paper Towel from Target.

• Carpet cleaner like this Resolve High Traffic Carpet Cleaner Foam from Walmart or Amazon Basics 70% Ethyl Rubbing Alcohol• Vacuum cleaner

How to Clean Candle Wax Off of Carpet

Before you start cleaning, ensure you know what carpet type you're working with and read your carpet care label. Uliana Miklyukh, owner of Illinois-based cleaning company EuroMaids, has put together a step-by-step guide for clear or colored wax for us.

Paraffin Wax (For Colored and Clear Candles)

Step 1: Freeze the wax

Place ice cubes in a plastic bag or use an ice pack and apply it directly to the wax stain. Leave it for about 15 minutes. This step hardens the wax, making it easier to remove without spreading.

Step 2: Scrape off the wax and prepare for heat treatment

Once the wax is frozen and brittle, use a dull knife or credit card to gently scrape off as much wax as possible. Similar to knowing how to clean an area rug, you should do things carefully, try not to damage the carpet fibers, and vacuum up the loose wax pieces.

Use a white cotton cloth or several layers of paper towels over the remaining wax stain. This will absorb the wax as it melts.

Step 3: Apply heat

"Set your iron to a low or medium heat setting without steam," suggests Uliana. "Gently press the iron over the cloth or paper towels for about 10 seconds at a time. The heat will melt the wax, which will then be absorbed by the cloth or paper."

Next, lift the cloth or paper to check if wax has been absorbed. Replace with a clean section and repeat the process until no more wax transfers to the cloth or paper.

Step 4. Clean any remaining residue

If there's any discoloration or residue left, apply a small amount of carpet cleaner or rubbing alcohol to a clean white cloth. Blot the area gently, working from the outside of the stain towards the center to prevent spreading.

Step 5: Dry and vacuum

Allow the carpet to air dry completely. Once dry, vacuum the area to restore the carpet's texture. This method effectively removes candle wax from carpets by first freezing it to prevent spreading, then using heat to melt and absorb the wax, and finally cleaning any remaining residue. The process is gentle on carpet fibers and can be repeated as necessary for stubborn stains.

Natural Honey Bee Wax

So, is natural honey bee wax any different? Well, the expert tells us: "The only difference of honeybee wax from paraffin (other than price) is that it consists of oils, making it harder to remove from cloth materials," continues Uliana.

"To remove the yellowish stain I suggest mixing turpentine and ammonia in equal parts and gently blot the stained area with the solution and leave for about 30 minutes."

After 30 minutes, finish off the area by scrubbing it with this Clorox Medium Scrub Brush from Target and vacuum up the residue.

Maintenance Tips

There are a couple of important things to remember with this method, professional cleaner and laundry expert, Logan Taylor from The Dazzle Company points out. "First, don’t put the iron directly onto the carpet. The heat could melt synthetic materials, but the paper towels will insulate the carpet enough to prevent this from happening. If you’re concerned about this, you could use a hairdryer instead, although this will take a lot longer."

"Second, bear in mind that paraffin wax could leave an oil stain on the carpet," Logan continues. "This would happen regardless of the removal method, as it happens due to the oil soaking into the carpet when the wax is melted. To get rid of an oil stain, you can use baking soda or rubbing alcohol or a standard stain removal product."

FAQs

Will rubbing alcohol remove candle wax from carpet?

In short, yes vinegar can help to remove candle wax from carpets but breaking the wax down into small pieces. Blot using clean white cloth with rubbing alcohol until the stains and excess moisture is gone.

For carpets that can’t handle heat, petroleum jelly is a game-changer. To remove candle wax without leaving a sticky residue, let the wax harden completely—don’t try to scrape it while it’s still soft.

Once it’s dry, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly, focusing on the edges of the stain to loosen it. After about 10 minutes, gently lift the wax with your fingers or a spoon. Finish by wiping the area with a cloth dampened in diluted vinegar to remove any oily residue.