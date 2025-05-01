5 Outdated Carpet Colors Interior Designers Won't Be Using in 2025 — And What They Will Be Instead
Leave these old-fashioned colors where they belong, and update your space with these modern shades that are completely on-trend
I don't know if you've heard, but carpets are having a renaissance. Surprising, I know, especially considering the fervent dedication to hardwood flooring that has been at the forefront of design for what feels like the past decade.
Now it seems that the pendulum is officially swinging back in favor of that soft underfoot feeling. For many of us, this look has been marred by the stained, peeling carpets of rental properties and aging relatives' homes, but it's time to cast these images aside and replace them with the striking carpet trends we've seen taking over our feeds.
However, this doesn't mean that all carpets are created equally. Far from it, there are several unflattering shades that the experts can't help but cringe at every time they encounter them out in the wild. There's a fine line between the cool, retro look and just looking plain outdated.
Luckily for us, our experts are more than willing to share their carpet turn-offs, so we can learn from others' mistakes and ensure our floors are cloaked in nothing but the most tastefully selected shades.
1. White Carpets
Decorating with white regularly goes in and out of style, loved for its sleek minimalism, and then just as easily turned on for its tendency towards sterility. However, while white can work well with wipe-clean materials found in kitchens and bathrooms, when applied to soft furnishings, this color presents further challenges, especially in homes with pets or children.
"White carpet is elegant in theory, but often disappointing in practice," says interior designer Tara McCauley.
If you're attracted to the idea of a plush, white carpet, it's likely due to the striking, clean look it offers. However, even with constant care, it can be close to impossible to maintain this pristine look.
"Over time, it’s notoriously difficult to maintain," says Tara, "Even with regular cleaning, everyday living gradually leads to uneven discoloration, gray traffic paths, and a general dinginess that’s hard to reverse. In a busy home, white carpet tends to lose its freshness quickly."
While this may be manageable in smaller, single-occupant homes, if you are a regular host, we'd recommend rethinking this style.
"More saturated, darker carpet colors are not only more forgiving but add a level of warmth that white just can't achieve," Tara explains, "It visually anchors the furniture and architecture, allowing the eye to travel upward, which in turn makes ceilings feel higher and rooms feel more expansive. At the same time, the softness underfoot adds a tactile richness that feels indulgent and deeply welcoming."
Manhattan-based designer Tara McCauley began her career working under A-list designer Nick Olsen, before opening up her own design studio. She brings an eclectic, highly considered approach to all her designs, whether that be residential projects, or retail, events, and sets.
2. Dark Brown
Not only can the shade of your carpet date your space, but the texture and material can also have a significant impact on the overall feel of the room, giving you yet another aspect to consider.
"Carpet colors seem to go out of date fast. Not only can colors go out of date, but the length of the pile can make a carpet look dated as well," notes Erica Reiner, designer at Eco Method Interiors.
Carpets with a longer pile length will present more challenges with cleaning, requiring more dedicated attention than those with a neat, short pile finish. "Probably the most common bummer we designers see right now is the dreaded medium shag pile in a dark brown color," says Erica.
Chocolate brown interiors have been a major trend over the past year, popping up everywhere from the runway to the walls of our favorite interior design studios. However, when it comes to the floors of your home, Erica is not a fan.
"Not only is the brown dark and dreary, but the longer pile can show vacuum marks and make it hard to dress with area rugs," she explains.
"Dressing carpeted floors with area rugs does work and creates a nice look for renters who can't get the hardwood or wood look hard surfaces. However, the longer the carpet, the harder this becomes to pull off," Erica says.
This brightly colored rug is perfect for layering atop your worn-out carpets.
At Eco Method Interiors, Erica brings a sustainability-focused approach to all her designs. Ensuring each project has the lowest carbon footprint possible, while still creating a design that reflects the client's personal tastes is the primary goal at Eco Method Interiors.
3. Boring Beige Shades
"Beige was a prominent carpet color in the 80s and 90s, but has now suffered from being overused and is no longer favored in contemporary designs," comments Jason Nazimiyal, interior designer and founder of antique rug gallery Nazimiyal Collection.
Falling victim to the general stigma against beige rooms, this carpet color has become a symbol of bland, boring homes, not to mention its tendency to stain.
"It used to provide a safe, neutral base, but it now feels unimaginative and tends to highlight stains and wear," says Jason.
While there is certainly a time and place for a neutral base, there are plenty of more interesting and imaginative ways to achieve this without relying on bland beige tones.
Jason Nazimiyal is known as the leading expert in antique rugs. Since moving to the US in 1979, Jason has set up New York’s Nazmiyal Collection and established a reputation as the best purveyor of antique, artistically outstanding rugs and carpets.
4. Avocado Green
An ever-controversial shade, this '70s throwback has garnered a loyal group of followers over recent months, with a rise in avocado bathrooms taking over our feeds. However, when it comes to carpets, this color has yet to make it into our good books.
"The most outdated carpet color is widely considered to be avocado green," says interior designer and custom carpet designer Samantha Gallacher.
"This was a big color in the 60s and 70s when paired with golden tones. The reason it feels so outdated now is that it screams 'retro,' not 'timeless,' since most palates these days tend to skew earthy and neutral. It’s hard to pair with modern furniture or minimalist aesthetics without looking intentionally kitschy," she explains.
While pops of retro shades can add some dimension to an otherwise modern space, an entirely avocado green carpet can feel too overwhelming and will quickly become the dominant feature in the room.
5. Steely Greys
A popular choice not long ago, the cool-toned greys have already fallen out of favour when it comes to carpeting trends. While this color is more resistant to stains than other neutral options, like the aforementioned beiges and whites, its harsh tone fails to supply that much-needed sense of comfort in a room.
"My least favorite color, which is 'so 2010,' is a medium steel grey," says Erica, "especially when paired with grey walls, it invokes the sense of a carpeted hospital."
Unless hospital-chic is the look you're after, this is perhaps a color best avoided in your home design.
"A hot tip would be to consider carpet tiles - these make replacing a damaged patch so much easier," suggests Erica, "This makes installing carpet less permanent. For those who are concerned about their chemical health, I recommend an all-wool fiber carpet!"
This carpet type is great for those with houseguests prone to creating spills and stains, as these tiles allow you to remove any trace of mess without all the scrubbing and hard work.
Now that you can be sure of all the colors to avoid, you're officially ready to explore all the on-trend options available to you. Have a look through the newest collections from our favorite carpet brands, and make sure you're fully informed on how to clean carpets, so you don't ruin your new investment with a rogue coffee spill.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.
-
-
Newgarden’s Outdoor Lighting Collection Is the Perfect Range to Illuminate Your Spring Garden for Relaxing Evenings Outdoors
If you’re looking for soft, ambient lighting to breathe life into a garden after dark, Newgarden’s new range will be your first and final stop
-
Color Crush! 'Sakura Blush' Is the Sweet Shade That Challenges the Idea That Pink Is 'Too Childish'
Our May Color Crush, Sakura Blush, is the perfect balance of depth and delicacy, and can completely transform your interior design — here's how
-
I'm Obsessed With This Potted 'Mini Meadow' Idea for Filling a Small Container Garden With Beautiful Flowers
You don't need sprawling lawns to give your garden a meadow-style feel — all you really need is a container garden and some choice plants
-
Plants in Test Tube Candelabras? There's a Stylish New Way to Show Off Your Propagation Skills
If you're tired of leaving your plant cuttings on your window sill, you'll love this fresh idea for a plant propagation candelabra.
-
Which Spring Home Scent Matches Your Star Sign? This Is What Your Home Should Smell Like Right Now, According to the Zodiac
Choosing a home scent that matches your personality is the best way to create a space that feels perfectly your own. So find your zodiac and the scent to match.
-
I've Discovered This Floristry 'Recipe' That's the Trade Secret to Elevating Your Grocery Store Flowers at Home
Commonly used to create the perfect color palette in interior design, this rule also works in floristry. Here's how to use it for your spring arrangements.
-
These Are the Dos and Don'ts of Bamboo Plant Placement — Follow This to Avoid Bad Feng Shui
By following the experts' guidance on where to place this houseplant you can usher luck, wealth, and prosperity into your home
-
Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing a Door in Feng Shui? The Verdict Is In and It Just Might Surprise You
Decorating your home with mirrors calls for intention if you're dressing your space in accordance with Feng Shui. Here's what you should know.
-
4 Things to Unpack as Soon as You Move House — For a Comfortable and Organized Fresh Start
If you have a major move in the works and you're looking to prepare in advance, this is the starter kit you need to properly set up your new home.
-
10 Decluttering Challenges to Have on Your Radar This Year — For a Tidier, More Mindful Home
If you're interested in transforming your home for the better, here are 10 decluttering challenges I recommend for a professionally tidy space.