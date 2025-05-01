5 Outdated Carpet Colors Interior Designers Won't Be Using in 2025 — And What They Will Be Instead

I don't know if you've heard, but carpets are having a renaissance. Surprising, I know, especially considering the fervent dedication to hardwood flooring that has been at the forefront of design for what feels like the past decade.

Now it seems that the pendulum is officially swinging back in favor of that soft underfoot feeling. For many of us, this look has been marred by the stained, peeling carpets of rental properties and aging relatives' homes, but it's time to cast these images aside and replace them with the striking carpet trends we've seen taking over our feeds.

However, this doesn't mean that all carpets are created equally. Far from it, there are several unflattering shades that the experts can't help but cringe at every time they encounter them out in the wild. There's a fine line between the cool, retro look and just looking plain outdated.

Luckily for us, our experts are more than willing to share their carpet turn-offs, so we can learn from others' mistakes and ensure our floors are cloaked in nothing but the most tastefully selected shades.

1. White Carpets

DO INSTEAD: "I love the look of a richly saturated, darker-toned carpet - think a deep burgundy, espresso brown, teal blue, or coppery rust - in a plush, luxurious wool," says Tara. (Image credit: Michael Granacki. Design: Tara McCauley)

Decorating with white regularly goes in and out of style, loved for its sleek minimalism, and then just as easily turned on for its tendency towards sterility. However, while white can work well with wipe-clean materials found in kitchens and bathrooms, when applied to soft furnishings, this color presents further challenges, especially in homes with pets or children.

"White carpet is elegant in theory, but often disappointing in practice," says interior designer Tara McCauley.

If you're attracted to the idea of a plush, white carpet, it's likely due to the striking, clean look it offers. However, even with constant care, it can be close to impossible to maintain this pristine look.

"Over time, it’s notoriously difficult to maintain," says Tara, "Even with regular cleaning, everyday living gradually leads to uneven discoloration, gray traffic paths, and a general dinginess that’s hard to reverse. In a busy home, white carpet tends to lose its freshness quickly."

While this may be manageable in smaller, single-occupant homes, if you are a regular host, we'd recommend rethinking this style.

"More saturated, darker carpet colors are not only more forgiving but add a level of warmth that white just can't achieve," Tara explains, "It visually anchors the furniture and architecture, allowing the eye to travel upward, which in turn makes ceilings feel higher and rooms feel more expansive. At the same time, the softness underfoot adds a tactile richness that feels indulgent and deeply welcoming."

2. Dark Brown

DO INSTEAD: "Dressing carpeted floors with area rugs does work and creates a nice look for renters who can't get the hardwood or wood look hard surfaces," says Erica. (Image credit: Sawyers Design)

Not only can the shade of your carpet date your space, but the texture and material can also have a significant impact on the overall feel of the room, giving you yet another aspect to consider.

"Carpet colors seem to go out of date fast. Not only can colors go out of date, but the length of the pile can make a carpet look dated as well," notes Erica Reiner, designer at Eco Method Interiors.

Carpets with a longer pile length will present more challenges with cleaning, requiring more dedicated attention than those with a neat, short pile finish. "Probably the most common bummer we designers see right now is the dreaded medium shag pile in a dark brown color," says Erica.

Chocolate brown interiors have been a major trend over the past year, popping up everywhere from the runway to the walls of our favorite interior design studios. However, when it comes to the floors of your home, Erica is not a fan.

"Not only is the brown dark and dreary, but the longer pile can show vacuum marks and make it hard to dress with area rugs," she explains.

"Dressing carpeted floors with area rugs does work and creates a nice look for renters who can't get the hardwood or wood look hard surfaces. However, the longer the carpet, the harder this becomes to pull off," Erica says.

3. Boring Beige Shades

DO INSTEAD: "Earthy colors such as terracotta or caramel add depth and balance sophistication with warmth to the space. Both options remain neutral but still provide character, perfect for modern designs," says Jason. (Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Design: Zoe Feldman)

"Beige was a prominent carpet color in the 80s and 90s, but has now suffered from being overused and is no longer favored in contemporary designs," comments Jason Nazimiyal, interior designer and founder of antique rug gallery Nazimiyal Collection.

Falling victim to the general stigma against beige rooms, this carpet color has become a symbol of bland, boring homes, not to mention its tendency to stain.

"It used to provide a safe, neutral base, but it now feels unimaginative and tends to highlight stains and wear," says Jason.

While there is certainly a time and place for a neutral base, there are plenty of more interesting and imaginative ways to achieve this without relying on bland beige tones.

4. Avocado Green

DO INSTEAD: Opt for an earthier green tone for a more updated, modern look. (Image credit: Dentro Fotografia. Architects: Pedro Haruf, Cristiane Salles, Estúdio Pedro Haruf, Cristiane Salles Arquitetura)

An ever-controversial shade, this '70s throwback has garnered a loyal group of followers over recent months, with a rise in avocado bathrooms taking over our feeds. However, when it comes to carpets, this color has yet to make it into our good books.

"The most outdated carpet color is widely considered to be avocado green," says interior designer and custom carpet designer Samantha Gallacher.

"This was a big color in the 60s and 70s when paired with golden tones. The reason it feels so outdated now is that it screams 'retro,' not 'timeless,' since most palates these days tend to skew earthy and neutral. It’s hard to pair with modern furniture or minimalist aesthetics without looking intentionally kitschy," she explains.

While pops of retro shades can add some dimension to an otherwise modern space, an entirely avocado green carpet can feel too overwhelming and will quickly become the dominant feature in the room.

5. Steely Greys

DO INSTEAD: "For a more current alternative, greige is a newly popular option that combines beige and gray to create a more modern neutral. This color is neither too warm nor too cool. Thus, it can be flexible without being overly monotonous," says Erica. (Image credit: Luiza Maraschin. Design: Atelier PECLAT+CH)

A popular choice not long ago, the cool-toned greys have already fallen out of favour when it comes to carpeting trends. While this color is more resistant to stains than other neutral options, like the aforementioned beiges and whites, its harsh tone fails to supply that much-needed sense of comfort in a room.

"My least favorite color, which is 'so 2010,' is a medium steel grey," says Erica, "especially when paired with grey walls, it invokes the sense of a carpeted hospital."

Unless hospital-chic is the look you're after, this is perhaps a color best avoided in your home design.

"A hot tip would be to consider carpet tiles - these make replacing a damaged patch so much easier," suggests Erica, "This makes installing carpet less permanent. For those who are concerned about their chemical health, I recommend an all-wool fiber carpet!"

This carpet type is great for those with houseguests prone to creating spills and stains, as these tiles allow you to remove any trace of mess without all the scrubbing and hard work.

Now that you can be sure of all the colors to avoid, you're officially ready to explore all the on-trend options available to you. Have a look through the newest collections from our favorite carpet brands, and make sure you're fully informed on how to clean carpets, so you don't ruin your new investment with a rogue coffee spill.