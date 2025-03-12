Where to Buy Carpet — 6 Brands to Know If You Want Soft (and Design-Forward) Flooring Underfoot

Are you thinking about redecorating or remodeling your home? The flooring of the space is just as important as what is placed on top of it, and when it comes to finding the right carpet brands that fit your home's aesthetic, we know it can be quite the challenge.

That's why I'm here. I've spent hours of my day sourcing fine carpet brands that will elevate your space, rather than make it look dull and a little tired. But does it really matter where you purchase your carpet from? The simple answer is yes. Speaking to Rupert Anton from The Carpet Foundation, he tells us: "Where you buy is as important as what you buy. At the Carpet Foundation, we have over 400 independent retailers (selling not only carpet but all types of flooring) all of whom operate under a Code of Practice approved by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute."

Rupert continues: "All are local carpet shops owned and run by carpet experts, many of whom have been selling carpets for generations. All are independent businesses, serving local needs and passionate about carpet."

Understanding where your carpeting comes from will allow you to find the best materials, with the highest quality and crafted by some of the best experts here in the UK and around the world. Here, I've curated a list of stylish carpet brands that will enhance your flooring and bring life back into carpets once more — because they're never too old school for us.

1. Ulster Carpets

Ulster Carpets have been in the industry for many years and clearly by their designs, the brand knows exactly what to do to draw consumers in. (Image credit: Ulster Carpets)

Ulster Carpets, established in 1938, is known for its renewable and recycled materials. From its boho collection to its patterned Glenacy, Ulster Carpets offers many carpet types to choose from that will certainly brighten up your home and give it the pizzazz and style it's been missing.

Ulster Carpets is stocked across the world, with its range placed in the UK, Ireland, around the EU, USA, and other parts of the globe. So is the investment worth it? We say yes. Andrew Gicquel, retail sales manager from Ulster Carpets tells us: "From the looms that the carpet is woven on and the processing and dyeing of the wool, through to the design, weaving and finishing of the carpet, every step of the process all happens in the UK."

Andrew continues: "That level of control allows us to deliver the high levels of quality and luxury that is synonymous with the Ulster name for over 87 years. We manufacture carpets for some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, cruise ships, and casinos, and the carpets for your home go through all the same processes."

Could you tell me what's going on? When you first visit the website, you can choose your carpet by range, style, and color. After selecting your carpet, you can order a sample or find a stockist in your area who sells the brand.

Where to buy? There are a few stockists you can go to, to get your hands on Ulster Carpets. If you're looking for locations in London — here's the full list of stores.

Price Range? But how much does it cost to buy and install these premium carpets into your home or business? "The most important cost is the overall installation costs, which will be specific to your home," explains Andrew. "Our MultiWidth options help by offering different colour-matched widths that reduce waste and your overall costs."

"Our Wiltons and Loops would typically retail around £48/m2 with Axminster carpets starting from £67/m2. But always speak to your retailer about their current pricing offers and the best solution for your home," Andrew adds.

I asked Andrew why consumers should buy from them, and he says: "Quality and choice. As mentioned, we support local jobs and the economy through our UK-based manufacturing and supply chains. Even the vast majority of our wool is sourced through British and Irish farmers."

Andrew adds: "This all helps to create premium carpets that offer the highest levels of luxury. When it comes to choice, we have a vast array of different designs and colors, so we are confident that you will find a carpet to match your individual tastes."

2. Cormar Carpet Company

Neutral colored carpets from Cormar Carpet Company will bring a timeless touch to your space. (Image credit: Cormar Carpet Company)

Cormar Carpets has been creating high-quality British carpets for over 65 years. Made in the UK, David Cormack, marketing director at Cormar Carpet Company tells us their carpets offer durability, style, and comfort for modern homes. "From luxurious wool to stain resistant polypropylene, we have options to suit every lifestyle," says David. "With a focus on quality and innovation, our carpets are designed to look great and perform well for years to come."

The brand also has a network of over 3,000 retailers across the UK and Ireland, "With a dedicated fleet of delivery vehicles to ensure prompt service and availability," David adds.

What's the process? To find out more about the brand and what it has to offer, you can head over to its website for inspiration and explore its range of carpets. Its range includes easy-clean carpets, soft deep pile, wool twist, wool loop, and easy-clean loop.

Where to buy? The best way to get your hands on Cormar Carpet Co. is to head over to the website and find the nearest retailer/stocklist. If you're based in London, there are several stores you can head into — including Yazco Carpets Ltd, backed by The Carpet Foundation. You can explore the full list of retail stores here.

Price Range? "We offer carpets at a range of price points to suit all budgets while maintaining high quality," says David. "To find the best carpet for your needs and to get a quote, we have a network of trusted retailers across the UK and Ireland who can assist you. They can provide expert advice on selecting the right style, material, and budget to suit your home."

So, why should you buy from the Cormar Carpet Company? Well, David tells us: "As a trusted British carpet manufacturer with a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, our carpets combine style and practicality, offering a wide selection of colours and designs to suit any home."

He continues: "With options ranging from stain resistant and easy clean carpets to luxurious wool collections, we provide solutions for every lifestyle. By working with a nationwide network of retailers, we ensure customers receive expert advice and excellent service when choosing their perfect carpet."

3. Elements London

ELEMENTS LONDON is loved by many and makes for a cozy chic finish in a home. (Image credit: Elements Carpets)

ELEMENTS LONDON is a boutique luxury carpet company founded by Gregory Powley-Lynch and Mike Barber. First established in 2010, under the name "Natural Elements," with its first collection of pure new wool and wool-rich products — the company rapidly expanded across the country. Its vision and brand identity later grew to focus on luxury carpets and is now loved by designers across the globe.

Speaking on the brand, Melissa Budasz, from Elements design team says: "We conceive new flooring concepts in London, working with partners and clients across the globe to keep one step ahead. Offering only the finest quality wool carpets and faux silk carpets for domestic and commercial use."

But is the brand worth the investment? Made from the finest of materials, Melissa says the carpets are "engineered with supreme materiality to perform and last like no other; sumptuously soft to the touch, sustainably good for our planet. Our partner Wools of New Zealand is a 100% grower, passionate about promoting wool as a natural fiber into beautiful textiles."

That's not all though, the brand now holds a flooring technology called TEKSILK, which is a yarn system that feels just as soft as silk but is highly durable underfoot. "Providing ethical and sustainable wool is our primary focus, harnessing clever science and innovation," explains Melissa. "Our wool growers have the utmost care and integrity in growing the perfect fiber for its destined product. Introducing a new generation of silky-soft yet extraordinarily resilient luxury carpets, TEKSILK is a revolutionary flooring technology, which we have in 9 of our collections and in over 80 colors. Designed for a multitude of interior styles it's made to last. "

What's the process? The process is simple, all you need to do is head over to the website to view the brand's luxury collection.

Where to buy? Once you've found your carpet of choice, you can then head over to find a stockist by adding your postcode into the box and hitting 'find'. There are a few stores in London to keep an eye out for.

Price Range? "Our collections are available to purchase from nationwide retailers and prices vary depending on the product," says Melissa. "Stockists of our collections can be found on our website."

Looking for more reason to get your carpet from this luxury brand? Melissa tells us: "Carpet isn't just about the surface — It's also about the backing, and ours is one of a kind. Our backing doesn't contain the carbon-based chemical styrene-butadiene. Instead, we use a compound which is far less harmful to the environment — vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), which is less flammable than most standard carpet backings.

"Our backing procedure makes sure that it is a perfect match for both domestic and commercial interiors. And with VAE, you won't endure the annoying after smell of a new fitted carpet. A little extra luxury worth having."

4. Roger Oates

Roger Oates strives to create the finest carpeting for your home. (Image credit: Roger Oates)

Roger Oates is known for its finely crafted designs, beautiful pieces and heritage craftsmanship. As well as its wall-to-wall floor covering, this brand provides consumers with runners and rugs. Its runners are woven in the UK and specially created from 100% wool yarn that is spun and dyed in Yorkshire.

Every stage of the production is done with care, with the finishing of the product done by hand, staying true to the brand's traditions. Andy Guard, creative director, Roger Oates Design tells me: "Roger Oates Design is renowned for its signature stripe stair runners and rugs. The unique flatwoven texture, vibrant designs and bold use of colour, form the company’s iconic striped handwriting for rugs and runners."

What's the process? Whether you're looking for runners, rugs or wall to wall floor coverings, Roger Oates has it all. The website is easy to use and you can browse the type of carpeting you want. A few pieces that stood out to me on the site from the runner collection were The Wookeepers Collection, Shetland Collection, and Outlet Hallway Runners.

Where to buy? Once you've chosen your floor covering of choice, you can head to the 'Where to Buy' section on the website to find a local stocklist in your area. You can also visit a showroom to learn more about the designs and what might work best for you and your home. The showrooms are based in London's Chelsea Wharf and Ledbury, Herefordshire.

Price Range? The prices differ depending on what you go for, but the brand does state on its website that: "Your staircase is as individual as your house, which is why it is difficult for us to give you an exact price for your runner on these pages." But if you are looking for a better idea, here are some quotes below for UK sales only from its website:

1) For one flight of straight stairs with 13 steps (approx. 7m):

Flatweave, Narrow (60cm) or Standard (70cm) (no stair rods) £1358

Flatweave, Wide (85cm) (no stair rods) £1470

Shetland (no stair rods) £1666.

Add 13 plain iron stair rods £650

2) For one flight of stairs with 11 steps and a three step winder/turn at the top or bottom (approx. 8.5m):

Flatweave, Narrow (60cm) or Standard (70cm) (no stair rods) £1649

Flatweave, Wide (85cm) (no stair rods) £1785

Shetland (no stair rods) £2023

Add 14 plain iron stair rods £700

"100% wool runners in a 60cm or 70cm width are £194 per linear meter," explains Andy. "The narrow width flatweave runners can also be joined by hand to create bespoke rugs of any size. Bespoke color and widths £252 per meter (min order 20 Metres)."

"All Roger Oates flatweaves feature a repeating pattern that makes them ideal for joining together to form a distinctive made-to-measure hand-finished area rug or wall to wall floorcovering," Andy continues.

5. Alternative Flooring

A carpet brand that strives to help the planet. (Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Let's talk Alternative Flooring. A British brand known for its design-led carpets, rugs and runners. Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager for Alternative Flooring tells us: "We take pride in combining quality craftsmanship with a bold, creative approach to flooring. Sustainability, natural materials, and innovation are at the heart of what we do, offering unique textures, vibrant patterns, and responsibly sourced fibres that bring character and warmth to any space."

Alternative Flooring's carpets are ethically sourced and remain climate-friendly. The brand strives to put the planet first while also bringing luxury and fine craftsmanship to your home.

What's the process? The process is simple, all you need to do is head over to Alternative Flooring's website and select from its range of carpets, which includes: Natural, wool, faux, patterned, striped, and its 'essentials collection.'

Where to buy? The brand is based in the UK, with a network of trusted retail partners located in 700 different locations across the UK and Ireland. To find your closest store, all you need to do is head over to the website, scroll over 'where to buy' and pop in your postcode or city.

Price Range? As for pricing, Kristy says this all depends on the material, design, and finish used. "We offer a wide range of options, from affordable yet high-quality wool carpets to premium, hand-crafted designs," explains Kristy. "Bespoke rugs and runners, which can be custom-made with our Make Me A Rug Service, offers different border finishes and colour options, at a range of different price points.

"Whether you're looking for an everyday essential or a statement piece, we have options to suit different budgets."

6. Crucial Trading

(Image credit: Crucial Trading)

Crucial Trading is known for its natural floor covering made from wool, sisal, sisool and seagrass. The brand holds over 50 unique collections and "are dedicated to providing innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and excellent customer service, using knowledge of fabrication techniques and eye for aesthetics," says Jon Flannigan, head of product at Crucial Trading.

"Crucial Trading is here to guide and educate, ensuring consumers find the perfect natural flooring to elevate the home," says Jon Flannigan, Head of Product, Crucial Trading. Here is a breakdown of each material and what makes it perfect for certain spaces within the home.

Wool: Timeless and versatile, wool carpet adds warmth, comfort, and natural insulation. It’s luxurious, durable, and great for various areas of the home.

Sisal: One of the strongest natural fibers, ideal for high-traffic areas. Its rustic texture and variety of woven patterns suit many design styles.

'Sisool': A blend of wool and sisal, combining softness with strength. It offers warmth and durability, perfect for busy households.

Seagrass: With its earthy texture and chunky patterns, seagrass is water-resistant, making it ideal for areas prone to spills, like dining rooms or utility spaces.

What's the process? Once you head over to the website, you can choose the type of carpet that you want according to color, material, room, pattern, and range. You can also use the website's visualizer to see how the carpet fits into a certain space.

Where to buy? Looking to get your hands on Crucial Trading's floor coverings? There are a few stockists across London that you can head over to and learn more about the pieces. All you need to do is pop your postcode into the finder.

Price Range? "Crucial Trading’s price ranges vary depending on style and material but usually between the £25-£50 per square meter mark," says Jon.

FAQs

What Types of Carpet Do the Best Brands Sell?

It's important to think about the type of carpeting you choose for your space and as Rupert from The Carpet Foundation tells us, "There is a growing trend towards eco-friendly and biobased materials (the new Purely Natural Collection from Brintons is made from 100% undyed British wool with cotton, jute and natural rubber latex backing)."

Rupert says home-owners are becoming a lot more concerned about the materials they use in their space and the impact it has on the planet. "And you can’t get much more natural or sustainable than wool! Furthermore, it has numerous inherent benefits — its resilience, ability to ‘bounce back’ from compression, comfort, the fact it is flame resistant, absorbs noise, and insulation," continues Rupert. "This latter point is important as with higher energy costs, consumers are looking at other ways to insulate their homes. Wool is a natural solution and has been proved to be the best floor insulator."

Whether you're looking for living room carpet ideas or if you're wondering if you should add carpet to your bedroom flooring — we've got you covered.

This list of brands has been carefully selected to ensure you get the best products that deliver fine craftsmanship as well as beautiful carpets for you and your home. Choose materials and brands that will last a lifetime and make investments that will age perfectly with your home.