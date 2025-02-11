I'm Tempted by Wood Countertops for My Kitchen, But Are They Hard to Maintain?

Kitchens are the heart of the home, but mine doesn't quite feel that way (yet), and it's in need of a complete overhaul. After a few years in our small apartment, my husband and I have finally decided to plan and renovate our tiny little kitchen. We've learned quite a lot along the way, including what materials, textures, and shapes work for our space.

There are many kitchen countertop materials to choose from, and while planning our space, my husband and I fell head over heels for wooden countertops — something you often find in English-style homes. My fondness for all things oak and textured wood is something I've been keen to bring into different parts of my home, and as of recently, I had quite the debate on whether we should go for wood or quartz countertops. Spiraling into an array of internet forums and speaking to some experts, we found that the latter might fit our lifestyle best. Wooden countertops need a little more attention to look their best for longer, but are they really difficult to maintain?

A kitchen expert says this material has some pros and cons, but for some, it may be the perfect investment. Although it adds an aesthetic, rustic feel to kitchens, it needs more care and maintenance than other surface choices — and here's why.

Are Wood Countertops Really Hard to Maintain?

Experts say wooden countertops are not all that bad when it comes to maintenance, and they also make quite a stunning contrast within the home. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The butcher block countertop style has become quite the trend over the years, and in all honestly, I fell in love with the way it looks and feels. I mean... you can't go wrong with wooden features in your home, but that's only if you're willing to maintain it, stain it, and give it the care it needs.

But are they really hard to maintain? Kitchen expert and designer Al Bruce from Olive & Barr tells us: "A wooden worktop is a classic choice and has many advantages if you prefer a natural and rustic kitchen. Available in many forms from ash to oak, wood contrasts beautifully against an array of textures, creating an eclectic look." But as beautiful as they may be, Al says they need a bit of maintenance. "Remember, wood does require some maintenance, such as oiling to prevent scratches and to protect from general wear and tear. With care and attention, a wood surface can last a lifetime," says Al.

Tommy Kebbson, designer and owner of the luxury design studio Kebbson & Co says wooden countertops are challenging to maintain and suggests going for natural stone work surfaces instead. He notes: "Wooden countertops are notoriously more difficult to maintain in comparison to other countertops due to more attention needed to maintain the integrity of the material, as well as it easily being marked by scratches, heat damage, and stains."

"I would personally often suggest that we use a natural stone work surface but bring in the deep wood tones in the joinery or insert a butcher's block into the stone as a compromise," Tommy adds.

What Are the Pros and Cons?

A light wooden countertop placed on top of a shaker painted in a darker tone. The wooden counter has been well-kept and maintained — adding an extra shine to this kitchen. (Image credit: Samara Vise. Design: Atelier Cho Thompson)

Although it's difficult to maintain, this countertop has become quite a trendy addition to many homes, but what are some of the advantages and disadvantages?

"The practicalities of wood are well known, more forgiving than a stone worktop, wood can be perfectly shaped to fit every angle of your kitchen, which is especially useful when creating bespoke counters for awkward corners," explains Al. "The forgiving nature of wood also means that if fragile items are dropped on the surface, they are much less likely to shatter."

Al says wood countertops are softer, therefore making them more "susceptible to scratches, but this is only an issue when the wood is not well maintained." Luckily, Al tells us with the right care, "your wooden worktop will last a lifetime — and if you do accidentally make a few minor scratches, your wooden worktop can be gently sanded down to fix this issue."

But it's not all bad, Tommy says wooden countertops are known to be a great sustainable and eco-friendly option and notes that "Wooden countertops are also so versatile and can be customizable, which is always great when designing a kitchen, especially if you are going to be spending a lot of time in there."

FAQs

How Long Can Wood Countertops Last For?

It's all about your care maintenance, according to the experts. "Whether you choose oak, walnut, beech, iroko, ash, maple, or bamboo, with the right care, your wooden worktop will last a lifetime," says Al. "Which is why we use a protective water-resistant finish on all of our wooden worktops to prevent them from splitting, warping or discoloring."

And Tommy agrees, but emphasizes that the wood type is key to keep in mind, He adds: "Wooden countertops can last for decades, if properly taken care of. Wooden countertops are great because they can be rejuvenated time after time through oiling, sanding, and sealing. This does depend on the type of wood and thickness of the wood, however."

What Are the Most Popular Types of Wooden Countertops?

From oak to bamboo, there are lots to choose from, but which type of wood has become most popular for countertops? "Hardwood is the best type of wood to choose for countertops. Oak and maple are very popular, for example," explains Tony. "These are used often as they are hard-woods that can withstand the rigors of modern life."

"Oak tends to be the most popular, as it is a hardwood that can withstand daily life, as well as add a gorgeous warm wooden aesthetic to the kitchen."

It can be hard to know what materials work well for you and your home, but if there's one piece of advice I could give — it would be to go out and see the materials for yourself.

I've been spending most of my weekends visiting different kitchen specialist stores, learning more about the different countertop materials that work well for my small kitchen, and I must say, it's been a game-changer.

If you want to renovate your kitchen but don't know where to start, speak to the experts and, of course, research, research, and even more research. If you do this, you'll avoid those kitchen renovation mistakes.