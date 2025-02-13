Do Upper and Lower Kitchen Cabinets Have to Match? What Designers Actually Think of This Design Trend

Contrasting cabinets are making a statement, and I'm looking to bring them into my home. As you may have already heard, after many years in my small apartment, I decided that it was time to renovate my tiny kitchen. In doing so, I've learned a lot, from understanding what shaker kitchen door I want to what texture and even colors.

Kitchen cabinets are the focal point of every kitchen — at least, that's what I believe. They can ultimately bring a kitchen to life and add character and charm, so what's not to love? But in my journey of finding the right colors for my cabinets, I debated whether to match my cabinets in color or mix them up a bit.

I love a pop of color and contrast in my space (just come to my home, and you'll see), but on my journey to finding the right kitchen design, I asked some experts whether I'd gone completely design crazy or if my upper and lower cabinets really had to match, as many kitchens still do. Their answer surprised me, and well, let's just say color and bold statements take the crown.

Do Upper and Lower Kitchen Cabinets Have to Match?

Neutrals? No more! Mix it up with bright and bold shades that will enhance even the smallest of spaces. (Image credit: Pluck)

Choosing the right kitchen cabinet colors is an integral part of the renovation process. After much research, my husband and I decided to use a darker shade for the bottom cabinets and a lighter shade for the top cabinets. But was this the right choice? To ease my concerns, I asked the kitchen experts, who seemed to approve of contrast.

Victoria Brown, co-founder and director of Musson Brown Architects, tells me that: "Upper and lower kitchen cabinets definitely don’t have to match, and using two complementary colors is an excellent way to add interest to your scheme." When designing a kitchen, Victoria says, "For our clients, we like to add an alternative color through an island or run of tall units, injecting more personality into the space."

"In larger kitchens with high ceilings, there is an opportunity to take this even further, introducing metal or glass within units or worktops for added depth and texture," adds Victoria.

And kitchen expert Valentinos Shiatis from Sola Kitchens agrees, "No, upper and lower kitchen cabinets do not have to match in color. In fact, using two different colors — often referred to as a two-tone kitchen — can add depth, contrast, and visual interest to your space."

"Many designers opt for a lighter color on the upper cabinets and a darker shade on the lower cabinets to create balance and keep the space feeling open," Valentinos continues.

Well... there you have it: contrasting colors are a must this year, and we're here for it. For my small kitchen, I believe mixing colors adds depth and makes the space look a lot bigger than it actually is. Let's just say that after finalizing plans, I cannot wait to see the outcome.

Victoria Brown Social Links Navigation Co-founder and director A Newcastle University graduate and registered architect, Victoria Brown co-founded Musson Brown Architects in 2021 to deliver end-to-end architectural services to clients nationally. As the practice’s technical lead, Victoria ensures each project is executed seamlessly. From the creation of detailed drawings and compliance with relevant standards to ongoing aftercare, Victoria oversees every stage of the construction process. Working with a curated team of designers, landscape architects, civil engineers, manufacturers and many more, she understands what it takes to seamlessly execute a complex project for residential and commercial clients alike.

What Kitchen Cabinet Colors Work Well Together?

Think bold and statement colors that will elevate your space. (Image credit: Blakes London)

There are many kitchen cabinet colors that just never go out of style, but which ones work well together and, in turn, elevate your space?

"Multi-coloured cupboards in brighter mixes and combinations is definitely something we’ve seen a lot more of recently," says Helen Parker, kitchen expert and creative director at deVOL. "The sixties block bold look is fresh and youthful and definitely adds a fun element to your home. Mixed with mid-century classics and straight lines it’s a perfect antidote to the obvious pared-back look so many people opt for. Being bold with color can be scary, especially when mixing several together, but done well, it’s a unique and unusual choice that can make for a very cheerful home."

For the best color combinations for a modern kitchen, Victoria recommends the following:

• Little Green: Madeline and Chocolate Color (if you’re feeling bold).

• Paint and Paper Library: Porcelain and Blue Blood (to achieve a calming space).

• Little Green: Muscovado and Slaked Lime (for a warm, earthy tone).

• Farrow and Ball: Beverly and Shaded white (if you love a deep, clean green).

FAQs

Should I have Darker Cabinet Colors At the Bottom or Top?

I've opted for darker cabinets at the bottom but what do the experts reccomend? "Typically, opting for a lighter wall unit and darker base unit helps to enlarge a space by creating height and openness," says Victoria. "Likewise, featuring a darker island next to a run of lighter units also contributes to a sense of space and movement."

Valentinos from Sola Kitchens agrees and says having darker cabinets at the bottoms creates a grounded look and, "Dark lower cabinets provide a strong foundation and prevent the kitchen from feeling top-heavy."

Well, there you have it — it's time to elevate your kitchen and do something different in your space. Color is a great way to enhance your home's overall appeal and add depth and brightness.

Trust us, this expert-approved advice will save you from those kitchen renovation mistakes, so why not not follow your heart and do something in the heart of the home?