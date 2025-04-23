Should Your Kitchen Tap Match the Rest of Your Kitchen? Not All Designers See Eye-to-Eye

There are so many different schools of thought when it comes to kitchen design. Some experts love to experiment with all kinds of colors, textures, and patterns, uniting them all for a gloriously busy end result, while others adamantly adhere to a sleek, less-is-more approach.

Then there are those who take inspiration from the latest kitchen tap ideas and combine them with timeless ideas for a classic yet fresh aesthetic.

Here, we are looking at whether or not a kitchen tap should match the rest of the kitchen, or stand in total contrast — is a matchy-matchy look best, or something that really makes this element of the space stand out? Now the designers that we asked didn't really come to a certifiable conclusion, but, it's fair to say, that right now in kitchen design, being too cohesive can be seen as a bad thing.

Should Your Kitchen Tap Match the Rest of the Kitchen?

The warm brass details in this breezy kitchen work so well with the blue cabinetry. (Image credit: Lara Kimmerer. Design: Rebel Builders)

If you haven't given too much thought to the effect kitchen trends and the type of taps could have on your interior scheme as a whole, now is most definitely the time to start.

"Choosing the right tap for your kitchen can help to elevate the look and feel of the space," says Mike Whitfield, luxury interiors expert at LUSSO. "A kitchen tap is a standout feature, taking centre stage in your space and serving as a focal point that both you and your guests will spend a lot of time using. For this reason, it’s important to make the right decisions when choosing a kitchen tap that will complement your other decor choices."

The experts we spoke to had varying opinions on whether or not a kitchen tap should match the rest of the space, with most agreeing that it came down to personal preference more than anything else.

"The decision comes down to the overall aesthetic you're trying to achieve," picks up Megan MacKay, interior specification consultant at Joseph Giles. "If you prefer a timeless, unified look, coordinating finishes are a safe and elegant choice. However, in more eclectic and contemporary spaces, mixing metals and finishes can add depth and visual interest."

That said, it isn't just the materials the tap is made from that need to be considered — its style is, arguably, a more important factor.

"In terms of style, it’s important to ensure your tap matches the overall theme of the kitchen and other fixtures or fittings. For example, a traditional tap will look out of place when used in a modernist kitchen," explains Mike Whitfield. "It is possible to mix and match different metallics, but you should ensure that you have a single dominant style, supported by complementary elements. You should also be careful not to pair clashing metallic finish styles. For example, a brushed gold finish will pair better with a brushed nickel or matte black than with a polished brass or gold."

What Are the Pros of Matching Kitchen Taps?

There are a few reasons why your tap should match your space, according to experts. (Image credit: Marni Mervis, Struktr Studios. Design: Melissa Kite)

If you want a smart, cohesive finish to your kitchen ideas, choosing a matching tap is a good way of achieving this.

"We recommend matching your kitchen tap's finish with other hardware elements, such as cabinet handles and drawer pulls," says Megan MacKay. "This creates a harmonious and intentional look and ensures that the various metallic accents in the kitchen work together cohesively."

Megan isn't alone in her opinion either.

"The kitchen faucet should absolutely match the other plumbing fixtures, as should the cabinet hardware," states Valerie Helgeson, founder and lead design and general contractor at Design Directions. "That’s a non-negotiable for me. I think a faucet with a different finish looks like a mistake."

However, unless you can find a perfect match, a different tact might be better according to Megan MacKay.

"If an exact match isn't possible, the best approach is to create a purposeful contrast rather than selecting a finish that's just close enough," she warns. "This can sometimes result in a clash rather than a complement."

When Is a Contrasting Kitchen Tap Better?

"Your faucet doesn't have to match — it has to make sense..." (Image credit: Astrid Templier)

In the other camp, lie those experts who extoll the many advantages of fitting a kitchen tap that lies in complete contrast to the other fixtures and fittings in the space, as well as your kitchen cabinet ideas.

"Your faucet doesn't have to match — it has to make sense," begins Judi Cooper, principal interior designer at Kitchens Inside Out. "Uniformity can feel safe. But contrast? That's where personality lives. A faucet can be the jewelry of the kitchen. Just don't wear every piece you own at once. Pick your statement. Let it breathe."

Jenna Schnabel Wedemeyer, principal of Schnabel Interiors feels the same way. "Never be overly matchy-matchy with your kitchen tap and other elements such as cabinet hardware and lighting," she says. "There is nothing more boring than having them all in the same finish. Be fun! Be bold! Mix your metals, add the layers and personality we all crave."

"I tend to steer away from the idea that everything in a space has to match perfectly — especially when it comes to kitchen fixtures," agrees Krystal Reinhard, founder and principal designer at Old Soul Design Studio. "A kitchen tap doesn’t need to mirror every other fitting in the room. In fact, keeping everything the same material, color, and style can end up feeling flat and a bit 'big box,' like it was all plucked from the same display wall.

"There’s so much more character and visual depth when you mix finishes and styles thoughtfully," continues Krystal. "A tap can absolutely act as a statement piece — it doesn’t have to blend in. I often mix metals, finishes, or even brands to bring in a sense of individuality. That contrast, when done right, adds dimension and gives the space a more layered, bespoke feel. The key is intentionality. If you’re mixing, it should feel deliberate."

FAQs

What Color Should My Kitchen Faucet Be?

This really does depend on the style of your kitchen, the kitchen wall paint colors, finishes and tones you have used elsewhere and, of course, your likes and dislikes.

"You live in your kitchen — it's not a showroom," points out Judi Cooper. "If you fall hard for a brass tap but your sink is stainless? Go for it. What matters more is the tone — cool with cool, warm with warm. Let the finishes talk to each other like old friends, not strangers at a dinner party."

That said, some colors do tend to be a littler lower maintenance than others, if cleaning is something you have a strong aversion to.

"Stay away from matte black faucets," advises Krystal Reinhard. "They’re notoriously hard to keep clean and tend to show every bit of water residue, whether you have hard or soft water.”

Nailed the design of your kitchen tap? Ensure you do the same for your bathroom by brushing up on the hottest bathroom faucet trends around right now.