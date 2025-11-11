Why Are My Candles 'Ghosting'? This Burning Problem Might Be Damaging Your Paintwork — Here's the Reasons Why

Have you ever noticed smudged surfaces around where your candles were once lit? That's called candle ghosting, and it might be one of the only disadvantages to this fragrance format. But it's not necessarily about the candle itself — it's more about how you're using it.

Unfortunately, this is the visual aftermath of making some typical candle burning mistakes. However, you needn't lose hope and forego your meticulously curated candle collection.

With the help of some experts, I've laid out the three key reasons your candles are ghosting and how to prevent it from ever happening again. Here's what you should know.

What Does 'Candle Ghosting' Mean?

"'Ghosting' happens when a candle leaves behind a dark, smoky film on the inside of the jar or nearby walls," says Karen Larochelle, founder of Fig & Fire. "It’s basically the candle’s way of saying something’s a little off with how it’s burning — but luckily, it’s an easy fix."

At the very least, ghosting can stain your candle jars and bring down the aesthetic. However, it can also impact the actual fragrance of your scented candles. And at its worst, it can leave smudges on the surfaces around the space, detracting from clean visuals.

So learning how to properly burn your candles and keep from taking away from the ambiance is of utmost importance.

Why Are Your Candles Ghosting?

There are three principal culprits behind your candles ghosting. And every single one of them has to do it with learning how to take care of your best candles and burn them the right way.

By understanding these problems and fixing them immediately, you'll notice a clear difference in how your candles perfume your space and how they look as they age over time, too.

1. Your Wicks Are Too Long

"The most typical issue is the oversized wick," says Isabella Maren, fragrance specialist at VINEVIDA. "The wick is drawing a lot of wax, so therefore, the flame cannot burn all the wax being drawn up by the wick. And this creates a build-up of soot."

To prevent candle ghosting, she recommends cutting the wick back to six millimeters prior to burning. She explains that this quick trim will help to keep the flame clean-burning and allow you to inspire your space with the hottest home fragrance trends in the best way.

2. Incorrect Extinguishing

Tom-Philip Baclagan, product and fragrance developer at Mind Games, tells me that one of the main reasons your candles could be ghosting is because you're extinguishing the flame the wrong way.

"Blowing out a candle can cause the wick on your scented candles to smolder and release extra smoke," he explains. "To avoid this, I recommend using a candle snuffer to cleanly extinguish the flame."

3. Bad Placement

Lastly, Karen points out that airflow interference is yet another possible source of soot buildup. So if your candles are ghosting, it might be time to rethink your placement and shift them into a new zone for better moodscaping.

"When there are drafts or vents, they disrupt the air flow around the candle and make the flame flicker and create soot," she advises. "Burning candles far away from drafty areas or vents will allow for an even burn and zero ghosting."

If you'd like to take a break from open flames on your scented candles but you still want to keep them on display and make the most of their beautiful fragrances, then candle warmer lamps are a safe and stylish option.