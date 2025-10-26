Everyone Should Have This Underutilized Cocktail-Making Accessory in Their Kitchen, Says the World's Most Influential Bartender
Ryan Chetiyawardana, or simply Mr Lyan, has built an award-winning career out of his boundary-pushing mixology experimentation. But there's just one item that helps him retain "control" behind the counter
All it takes to get a sense of master bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana's record-breaking mixology resume is landing on the homepage of his painstakingly curated website, a two-decade-spanning list of national, as well as international awards, uplifting cooking books, insider tips, talks, and branded drinks all neatly unfolding before your eyes.
Raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, by Sri Lankan parents, the three-time World's Best Bar winner grew up looking at food and drink as an integral, if not the most important, part of his social life. With a pastry chef as a mom, it would have taken a lot of restraint not to develop a love of baking — or a sweet tooth — both of which he had from a young age. Still, if there's one thing Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, actually picked up from her is that, when it comes to being in the kitchen, "you need to be methodical, you need to have a plan," he once said in an interview with The Gannet. Unsurprisingly, "it's the same thing with drinks," London-based Chetiyawardana added then. "If you're making drinks for friends coming round, a bit of planning makes your life so much easier: set-up, execution, clean up. It really is just a little bit of foresight."
For the prolific Mr Lyan, whose critically acclaimed cocktail destinations Super Lyan, Silver Lyan, Lyaness, and Seed Library, situated in Amsterdam, Washington DC, and London, respectively, continue to push the limits of cocktail making by infusing fresh flair into old classics and playing with unexpected ingredients to go big on taste while minimizing waste, the secret to crafting an outstanding drinking experience lies in knowing what contemporary mixology calls for — starting from the finest bartender essentials, of course.
What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?
"The step to upgrading your drinks and dishes is control, and aside from a good knife, ice molds and professional jiggers, my number one recommended item is a set of good scales. The basic ones you get at a supermarket really don't cut the mustard," says the cocktail maestro. Take Mr Lyan's word for it: the options highlighted below will help you perfect your drinks.
Mr Lyan's Go-To Scales
Mr Lyan's third option falls somewhere in between his Hario's go-to and the Acaia model listed above. More affordable than the first two scales, Wacaco promises this scale will be "your secret weapon for consistently delicious coffee" thanks to its auto-detection and a high-sensitivity sensor.
Recommended Readings by Ryan Chetiyawardana
If Ryan Chetiyawardana's mixology tips suddenly got you in the mood for a drinks-fueled nightlife adventure, make sure not to miss out on our edit of bars in London for style connoisseurs. Home for the evening? Turns out there's only two types of cocktail glasses you need to throw a party like someone who knows.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.