Everyone Should Have This Underutilized Cocktail-Making Accessory in Their Kitchen, Says the World's Most Influential Bartender

All it takes to get a sense of master bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana's record-breaking mixology resume is landing on the homepage of his painstakingly curated website, a two-decade-spanning list of national, as well as international awards, uplifting cooking books, insider tips, talks, and branded drinks all neatly unfolding before your eyes.

Raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, by Sri Lankan parents, the three-time World's Best Bar winner grew up looking at food and drink as an integral, if not the most important, part of his social life. With a pastry chef as a mom, it would have taken a lot of restraint not to develop a love of baking — or a sweet tooth — both of which he had from a young age. Still, if there's one thing Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, actually picked up from her is that, when it comes to being in the kitchen, "you need to be methodical, you need to have a plan," he once said in an interview with The Gannet. Unsurprisingly, "it's the same thing with drinks," London-based Chetiyawardana added then. "If you're making drinks for friends coming round, a bit of planning makes your life so much easier: set-up, execution, clean up. It really is just a little bit of foresight."

For the prolific Mr Lyan, whose critically acclaimed cocktail destinations Super Lyan, Silver Lyan, Lyaness, and Seed Library, situated in Amsterdam, Washington DC, and London, respectively, continue to push the limits of cocktail making by infusing fresh flair into old classics and playing with unexpected ingredients to go big on taste while minimizing waste, the secret to crafting an outstanding drinking experience lies in knowing what contemporary mixology calls for — starting from the finest bartender essentials, of course.

What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?

The music-fueled atmosphere of One Hundred Shoreditch's high-fidelity bar Seed Library, tucked inside one of the coolest hotels in London. (Image credit: One Hundred Shoreditch. Design: Lore Group and Magpie Studio)

Mr Lyan's Cosmo Salad, a zippy sour with the freshness of a summer dish. Image credit: Courtesy of Lyaness The gimlet-inspired Asteroid Garden at Seed Library. Image credit: Roman Shabodalov Ryan Chetiyawardana's Hitchhiker's Negroni, photographed at Lyaness. Image credit: Courtesy of Lyaness

"The step to upgrading your drinks and dishes is control, and aside from a good knife, ice molds and professional jiggers, my number one recommended item is a set of good scales. The basic ones you get at a supermarket really don't cut the mustard," says the cocktail maestro. Take Mr Lyan's word for it: the options highlighted below will help you perfect your drinks.

Mr Lyan's Go-To Scales

