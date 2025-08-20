Undressed Water Features Are Boring — So, Here Are 5 Aquatic Plants to Add to Your Water Feature to Up Its Style Points

Nowadays, it feels like the curated garden look is incomplete in the absence of a beautiful, soothing water feature. Small and sprawling gardens alike have adopted the look, and it's the perfect way to bring that wellness vibe to an outdoor space.

But it doesn't end with just bringing an aquatic accent into your garden. It's all in the way you style it. And to truly make your water garden stand out, you'll need lush aquatic plants to brighten and beautify.

However, it's worth pointing out that there are different categories of aquatic plants for things like water features and ponds, each serving different functions, and only some of which really contribute to your water feature's outward aesthetics.

Submerged plants, known as oxygenators, sit at the bottom of a water feature, unseen, but contribute oxygen, habitat, and food for aquatic life. Marginal plants are those around the edge of a feature, which soften boundaries and add hiding spots for insects and amphibians. Floating plants sit on the surface, providing shade for the pond below as well as platforms for pond life. Then, you have deeper water plants, that thrive planted at more depth than marginals, and that often have the most exciting, dramatic flowers and foliage.

If you're looking for recommendations, you've come to the right place. So, let's get acquainted with the five aquatic plants to upstyle your water feature.

1. Water Hyacinth

These colorful vertical blooms will make your water feature look so much more interesting. (Image credit: Crocus)

Whether you have a water feature pot or a full pond on display, there's one popular water plant that you'll spot in most stylish gardens. And that's water hyacinth.

"The floating dynamo, as I like to call it, floats with the water current, providing natural motion that the vision traces," says outdoor design expert Andy Wu. "These attractive lavender spikes bloom for months, not weeks."

He tells me that a single water hyacinth clump can cover 20 square feet in two months. So if you want your water feature dressed in green in the blink of an eye, then this Purple Water Hyacinth from Crocus is perfect for you.

Andy Wu Social Links Navigation Landscape Design Expert Andy has spent over two decades working with gardening and outdoor designing, having undertaken his first backyard project in 2003.

2. Cardinal Flower

Go slightly gothic with black stems and vibrant red flowers with cardinals. (Image credit: Crocus)

When it comes to picking aquatic plants that deliver on texture, height, and color, Andy tells me that the cardinal flower will stop and catch eye traffic in red. "This perennial native provides vertical drama for the edges of ponds," he says.

"As one of the best flowers for hummingbirds, the cardinal flower provides wildlife activity that other flora cannot provide. This native flower blooms in late summer when much of the rest has gone for the year."

If it's plants for a wildlife garden you're after, you can't go wrong with the cardinal flower. And this 'Queen Victoria' Cardinal Flower from Crocus comes pre-grown, so you can dress your water feature now.

3. Sweet Flag

Even ponds need grass, and sweet flag does feathered foliage best. (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

According to Andy, if you're a stickler for details, even when decorating your water feature, sweet flag is the aquatic plant you need to flex your landscaping talents. "Grass-like foliage forms delicate detailing with variegated broad-leaved plants," he says.

"I especially prefer variegated forms to help lighten deep-shaded pond edges. With this, the typical issue of abrasive pond edges is eliminated. It also conditions the water to hardcape transitions better than with rock alone."

If you love the idea of feathered grass fanning out over your water feature, this Acorus Gramineus Ogon Aquatic Pond Plant from Plants For All Seasons is ideal. Plus, it's a great way to increase your water garden's privacy.

4. Lotus

Lotuses are a trustworthy planting addition to any water feature for a touch of minimalist elegance. (Image credit: Etsy)

"Looking for backyard ideas that offer raw drama through flora? Nothing does it better than a water lotus. With leaves that burst forth three feet above the water and flowers that open with the sunrise and close with the sunset," he advises.

"By planting a water lotus, your house will automatically be the backdrop to a daily flower show. The seed pods take your design into the wintertime and autumn. Plant once and enjoy for generations."

I found these Mini Lotus Seeds from Melissa Jade Gifts on Etsy, and it's a great way to gift your water garden a touch of zen foliage.

5. Water Lily

Lend your water feature some water lilies for a stunning floral flourish. (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

Lastly, we have water lilies. "Water lilies are natural attention-grabbers and they're one of the most popular aquatic plants around," says Andy. And while he admits that they're deemed to be basic, they will never go out of style. These Mrs Richmond Water Lilies from Plants For All Seasons are my personal favorite.

Plus, there are a couple of ways to bring these pretty water blooms into your modern garden in a fresh way. "The trick is to stratify those plants by different heights and dates of bloom," he notes.

"Everyone submerges the vast majority of everything at water level. However, experienced designers infuse depth by the use of floating, emergent, and marginal plants."

FAQs

Can You Put Water Plants in a Fountain?

Yes, you can use water plants in a fountain. If it's a DIY solar panel fountain, most plants will work thanks to the gentle trickle of water. However, if your fountain has a more aggressive flow of water, it's best to position your plants around the waterfall to keep your plants from being submerged or damaged.

If you're looking for more fun, refreshing ideas to style and dress your outdoor space, here's our guide to the best garden trends of the year. Consider it your cheatsheet to an effortlessly in-the-know al fresco space.