3 Ways to Use Water Features That Can Make Your Garden Feel More Private

The moment the sun makes its long-awaited return, peeking its face out from the clouds it's been hiding behind for the past few months, there's nowhere we'd rather be than sprawled out in our garden oasis. The only drawback? The prying eyes of nosy neighbors.

Whether it's just a case of urban paranoia or a genuine nuisance, nothing snaps you out of that summertime bliss like that lingering feeling of a stranger's presence, which is why we're always looking for more ways to amp up the privacy of our garden. We just don't know how it hadn't occurred to us yet that all those water garden ideas we've been dreaming of could help us in that journey.

That's right, all those fairy-tale ponds and futuristic fountains we've been dreaming of each summer could actually work to make your garden feel a little more secluded — when used correctly, that is.

1. Embrace the Waterfall Features

A rock pool beneath your waterfall will make for the most dramatic sound effects. (Image credit: HollandGreen)

"One reason to add a water feature, besides the aesthetic appeal, is that they make outside noise disappear and create a peaceful, secluded vibe," explains Cassi Hallam, from Statement Pavers.

There's nothing more relaxing than the sound of gently cascading water, whether you're trying to fall asleep or finding a place of zen, nothing gets you there quite as quickly as the rhythmic hum of running water. Another pro of this sound effect? It's a great way to dull the noise coming from within and outside of your garden.

"The sound of running water is gentle and soothing, like a built-in white noise machine. It blocks out jarring noises, like your neighbors’ chatter or neighborhood traffic, and can make your garden feel infinitely more private and peaceful, even if you live in a busy area," says Cassi.

Mark Latchford, director of landscape design at HollandGreen, agrees, saying, "Water features are brilliant for adding a layer of privacy because of the sound they create. Whether it’s a soft, trickling flow or a more dramatic splash, that movement helps to mask background noise," making even the most urban garden feel like a truly secluded spot.

"There’s a whole world of options to explore, depending on your space and style. But as a general rule, the bigger and splashier the feature, the more sound it produces, so if you’re looking to block out noise, go for something with a bit of impact," recommends Mark. "Think cascading fountains or waterfalls over rocks rather than a still pond."

A rock pool beneath a waterfall fountain will probably be the most effective option in terms of sound. Plus, they give your garden a beautiful, tropical garden feel.

Mark Latchford Director of Landscape Design at HollandGreen

2. Go Big With Your Style Choice

If you can't find a fountain that's wide enough, try building a structure around the fountain. (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

If your privacy issues are less related to noise and more focused on the visibility of your garden, a more visually commanding water feature, or natural pool, will be your best friend.

"The best types of water features for privacy are ones that are tall and/or wide," says Mike Fretto, from Neighbor.

Fountains that command more space will, in turn, provide more coverage from prying eyes. Plus, a larger fountain means louder noise, so you'll be doubly protected.

"Large fountains tend to be a good option as they can be customized to your yard and your needs," Mike continues.

Generally, what you're searching for when you're looking for enhanced privacy is some kind of barrier between you and the outside world, something to physically block you from the sights and sounds happening beyond your little calm oasis, so you can feel fully immersed in your own solitude. For this mission, larger water features can be a great help.

"Water features that create physical barriers are great for privacy," says Ben Ashton, from Rocky Mountain Turf. "Streams and ponds are things that people have to walk around to invade your space," Ben continues.

You can even use taller water features to act as a sort of privacy screen, blocking out your garden from view.

3. Purposeful Positioning

Providing ample space surrounding your water feature ensures optimal functionality. (Image credit: HollandGreen)

Beyond the type of water feature you select, the way you choose to position it can also impact the privacy of your garden.

"Placement is key," states Cassi Hallam, from Statement Pavers.

A water feature is not a catch-all privacy maker, secluding your entire garden; rather, it is a centralized, focused tool — something to use sparingly, and with great thought behind it.

"You’ll want it to position your water feature where you want that added bit of seclusion, but not so close that the sound of water overpowers conversations," Cassi explains.

While the white noise of flowing water is, in most ways, a winning aspect of incorporating a water feature into your garden, when placed inappropriately, you may end up finding it to be more of a distraction for you, rather than for your neighbors.

"That means installing it slightly away from your main sitting areas," Cassi suggests, "We often suggest integrating water features along your property line or within a screen of hedges or trees to block sightlines from neighbors or nearby streets."

Choosing a slightly set back placement, nearer the back of your yard, towards the perimeter of your garden, will help block outside noise and create the feeling of seclusion.

"One should position a pond or water feature towards the back of the yard, near the property line or fence, to create a visual barrier and mask sounds from the neighbors," suggests Joseph Richardson of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture in Washington, DC.

Positioning your water feature closer to a physical boundary offers a double layer of protection for your garden, kicking up the privacy to the next level.

"Choose a location that complements any existing walkways or gardens to ensure visibility and easy access for maintenance. You also want to select a size and shape that fits your space and desired aesthetic," Joseph continues, "Oftentimes, a water feature's reflection can allow us to make the courtyard garden of a home feel larger."

Making sure your chosen water feature is in harmony with your wider garden's design is crucial for a space that is both visually and functionally successful.

To ensure you've selected the best possible placement, enlisting the help of a landscaping professional could be a good idea.

"A good outdoor designer can be invaluable in helping you choose the perfect spot that maximizes beauty and privacy," says Cassi.

Joseph Richardson Founder of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture

While it's true that a well-placed water feature can help increase the privacy of your garden, as well as its visual appeal, this doesn't mean it's an entirely risk-free addition.

As Ben explains, "Water features can be hazardous. Even a fairly shallow pond could be a drowning risk for pets or children. Make sure you're safe about your choice of water features."

To help mitigate any potential risk, try placing your water feature in a position less accessible to children, or pets.

If you're not quite ready to invest in a water feature, but still need ways to increase the privacy of your backyard, there are plenty of other, less costly, methods to do so. All you need to do is learn how to use plants to make your backyard more private, and then you're ready to enjoy your secluded haven.