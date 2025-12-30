11 Resolutions to Set for Your 2026 Renovations to Make Them More Sustainable 

Taking on a home renovation in 2026? Making it more sustainable will not only help combat climate change, but it will also be hugely efficient in mitigating the rising cost of living — all while creating a beautiful, authentic aesthetic in the process.

When we head into a new year, we often have eco-conscious fashion or food resolutions, but not so much when it comes to design or sustainable homes. But that is changing. And design trends are focusing on it more than ever before. "Sustainability is such a big conversation in design at the moment, and it really comes down to making choices that feel beautiful, long-lasting and genuinely thoughtful, rather than trend-led," says Lucy Barlow, of Barlow & Barlow. "A greener home is, in most cases, simply a better home to live in."

If you want to make eco design choices but aren't really sure where to start, our pool of interior designers and experts is on hand to guide the way. Because it's cool to be green...

1. Upgrade the Boiler and Install Smart Tech

Upgrading your boiler and using smart tech will help to create a cozy yet eco-conscious home. (Image credit: Pete Helme Photography. Berkeley Place)

When taking on a sustainable renovation, a great place to start is to look to improve your home's EPC rating. It's not the most glamorous side of interior design, but here's a quick rundown: EPC stands for Energy Performance Certificate and is a measure of a property's energy efficiency, which is graded from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).

The certificate helps you understand how your property uses energy and where you can reduce your carbon footprint and save money in the process.

A certified assessor will evaluate the property and look at features like heating systems. windows and insulation. Nick Cryer, from Berkeley Place, says: "We seek to improve the EPC ratings in all our property renovations from an E rating to a B/A rating, making them more energy efficient. Some of the ways we are doing this include upgrading the boiler and heating controls."

Depending on the age of the boiler, switching to a newer/condensing model can significantly improve your EPC rating. Nick says, "Pairing an upgraded boiler with upgrading the heating systems and installing intelligent controls and thermostatic radiator valves can help save on energy."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smart thermostats, like Hive or Nest, and lighting systems will ensure efficient use of energy and reduce waste or overconsumption. You can get your hands on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat from Amazon — prices at £293.43. Or the Hive Thermostat for Heating Control, also on Amazon.

Interior designer Juliette Byrne says: "Smart thermostats, zoned heating, and automated lighting ensure your home runs far more efficiently. They help reduce energy waste without compromising on comfort or convenience."

Nick Cryer Founder, Berkeley Place Nick is a chartered engineer with over 35 years of experience in property and construction. Starting on site in contracting Nick progressed into consultancy where he led high-profile construction projects for world leading property developers. Nick founded Berkeley Place in 2009, with a mission to challenge conventional practices and build a talented leadership team capable of delivering higher quality and better value in private residential construction.

2. Switch Up Your Lighting

Changing your light bulbs to LEDs is one of the simplest steps towards sustainable design. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

Upgrading all your lighting to LED lightbulbs (like this Lepro Bayonet Light Bulb) is one of the easiest swaps in the switch towards sustainable interior design.

"Replacing old halogen or incandescent light bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED) is the quickest way to make your home more energy efficient and eco-friendly," says Nick Cryer.

As well as planning your home's lighting scheme and upgrading it, if you're carrying out a full refurb or new extension, you can also think about 'daylighting' - maximising natural daylight to reduce artificial light use in the day.

Strategically placed windows, skylights, and sun tunnels will all reduce energy consumption.

3. Opt for Low VOC Paints and Natural Finishes

Choose low VOC paints for non-toxic choice that often has a better depth of color too. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

"Paint is one of the simplest switches people can make," says Lucy Barlow, Barlow & Barlow. "Low-VOC and plant-based paints genuinely improve indoor air quality, and the colour tends to have a softer, more natural depth," she explains.

Lucy's favorites? "We use Edward Bulmer a lot, the pigments are beautiful, and the eco credentials aren’t just marketing. Argile is another favourite for its refined palette and really considered environmental approach."

Remember to choose the correct paint finish for your home, especially if you want to seamlessly fit into your home.

4. Source Materials Locally

Cut transport emissions and source handrcafted, local materials and furniture from skilled artisan craftsmen. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Cut transport emissions by sourcing everything locally, from your building materials to your living room furniture. If possible, try to avoid materials like teak, which are imported from long-haul locations.

Sourcing materials locally also ensures you support local businesses, which in turn embraces circular principles. What's more, artisan-crafted local products are often of higher quality, which means they are likely to last longer and less likely to need replacing.

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, says: "We are seeing a shift towards an appetite for tiles that are designed and produced closer to home. For many homeowners, that shorter journey matters."

She continues, "Transport is one of the most energy-intensive links within the supply chain, so choosing a British-made tile can reduce the carbon footprint of a project before installation even begins. When you combine that with thoughtful design, the result is a space that feels current but with a footprint that is lighter."

nkuku Vivan Grooved Wood Coffee Table £650 at John Lewis Sleek and stylish, this piece is made from 100% mango wood.

5. Also Choose Natural, Reclaimed or Sustainable Materials

Reclaimed materials, like salvaged terracotta tiles, add a beautiful organic element to your home while also minimizing environmental impact. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Sustainable materials might not sound sexy, but they are proof that eco-conscious design aligns with luxury standards. Whether it's old timber or reclaimed terracotta tiles, salvaged materials are timeless and won't date, as well as working to reduce your carbon footprint.

Lucy Barlow is an advocate for using reclaimed materials. She says: "Reclaimed timber, old terracotta, or salvaged stone bring an authenticity you simply can’t fake. "They age beautifully and cut down the carbon footprint of a project. A reclaimed wood ceiling or antique terracotta kitchen tile can completely transform a space, and it’s a design choice that will still look good 20 years from now."

Stainless steel is a great sustainable choice for your kitchen countertops or hardware, being 100% recyclable and durable. Its longevity means you won't have to replace fixtures and fittings every few years, reducing waste with eco-forward design. Cork is another fantastic sustainable material that can be used for flooring or even insulation. It's natural, biodegradable, and can be repurposed, so it won't end up in a landfill.

And solid aged brass is a wonderful option for warm yet sleek fittings. "Longevity is one of the most powerful forms of sustainability, and solid brass delivers that in a way few materials can," says Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel. "It is incredibly robust, which means it stands up to daily handling without loosening, bending, or wearing through its finish. When a handle or knob keeps its integrity year after year, you break the cycle of replacements that quietly escalate the environmental cost of a renovation.

Solid brass also has an inherent sustainability advantage in the material itself. "Brass can be recycled again and again without losing its quality, so the value of the metal never disappears," explains Gareth. "Once it reaches the end of its very long life, it can be melted down and used afresh, creating a circular life cycle that reduces waste at every stage. For us, creating hardware in solid brass is about more than aesthetics or weight; it is about crafting pieces that contribute to a home that evolves slowly rather than being renewed in haste."

Lucy Barlow Founder, Barlow & Barlow Lucy studied fashion before attending the Inchbald School of Design. On graduating, she worked for a number of years with the decorator Mark Gillette in the north of England, creating interiors for a series of big country house estates. She founded her own design practice in September 2013. She says, "It’s so important to create a space that makes your life better. Color, pattern, warmth, beautiful lighting – these are the tools to make you feel happy in a home."

Sealey Superline Pro® Black Edition Stainless Steel Worktop £186.10 at Amazon UK Size: 10D x 10W x 10H millimetres

Color: Silver

6. Tap Into Terrazzo Tiles

Terrazzo tiles can play to to the tastes of maximalists or minimalists - and boost your green credentials at the same time. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

This humble yet design-focused bathroom tile or even kitchen tile is the perfect balance of form and (eco-forward) function. “Sustainability across the home begins with materials that can genuinely stand the test of time," comments Grazzie. "When a finish is built to handle real life without wearing down or dating too quickly, you create a space that evolves slowly rather than being replaced in cycles."

Grazzie continues: "Tiles are a strong example of this. They cope with moisture, heat, and cleaning products, so they stay in place for far longer than many other surface choices. Every year that a material remains in use reduces the volume of waste leaving the home and lowers the environmental impact of continual renovation."

She says terrazzo has become a material people reach for when they want beauty with integrity. "Its charm lies in the fact that it is created from fragments of marble that would otherwise go to waste, bound with resin to form a durable surface," she explains. "It turns the offcuts of the stone industry into something expressive and new, which instantly reduces the demand for freshly quarried material. It is also incredibly hardwearing, so you're not replacing it any time soon, and that long life cycle plays a quiet but essential role in lowering the overall environmental impact of a renovation."

Another plus? You can go as bold or subtle with the print as you like, and it comes in a host of colours from pretty pinks to neutrals.

And, if you want to keep things super eco-efficient, you can choose terrazzo produced in the UK by companies like Quiligotti and Ethical Stone, who create tiles using materials like recycled demolition waste and low-carbon cement.

Claybrook Chunk Sand Big Chip Terrazzo Effect Porcelain Tile £30 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Size: 80x80x1.05cm

Tiles per M2: 1.6

7. Ensure Windows Offer Optimal Airtightness

Cover your windows with beautiful printed curtains to ward off draughts and add a pretty pattern play. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

If you're renovating a period property, your windows will no doubt need work to ensure maximum airtightness. Well-sealed windows will minimize heat loss and maintain energy efficiency, leading to lower bills and less negative environmental impact.

"Around a fifth of an older home’s heat can be lost via its windows," explains Nick Cryer. "Begin repairing, not replacing," he suggests. "It's a sustainable way to conserve historic windows, more effective and better value for money. When possible, use slim double (secondary) glazing fitted into original timber windows. This provides a more authentic appearance whilst improving thermal and sound insulation. Also inserting draught-proofing for minimal air leaks."

Caulk can seal gaps and cracks, while specialized airtapes and membranes can be used in new installations.

Finally, a beautiful pair of printed modern window treatments, such as curtains, can help to minimize draughts while also adding a chic splash of color and pattern to the space.

Dunelm Avis Stripe Pencil Pleat Curtains £35 at Dunelm Size: W 117cm (46") x D 137cm (54")

Color: Khaki (Green)

8. Use Antique and Pre-Loved Pieces

Antique shopping will not only boost your eco credentials but is also "one of the most rewarding ways to bring depth and personality into a modern home," according to Marie Flanigan. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

One of the chicest ways to embrace eco-conscious design is to source your furniture and decor at antique fairs or in vintage shops.

"Adding antiques is one of the easiest ways to make a renovation instantly more sustainable and far more characterful," says Lucy Barlow. "A well-chosen antique mirror or chest of drawers has already lived a life, so you’re not drawing on new resources. We often send clients to places like Lorfords’ hangars in Tetbury (a total treasure trove), Augustus Brandt in Petworth, and Howe on the Pimlico Road for pieces with soul."

Lucy adds: "Even smaller finds on Vinterior or at local markets can bring that sense of longevity into a room."

You can also breathe new life into a small kitchen dining set with some paint and natural wax buffing, as seen above, for an affordable and eco-friendly look that oozes style.

Family heirlooms are another repurposing gem you shouldn't overlook, says Molly Torres Portnof, principal at DATE Interiors. She says: "Utilizing family heirlooms and repurposing pieces that have been passed down is both sustainable and meaningful. Mixing in antique and vintage pieces is a great way to add charm and character to a modern home. Refinishing, repainting, and reupholstering are all relatively simple and cost-effective ways to update heirlooms."

And Marie Flanigan, principal designer at Marie Flanigan Interiors, is also a proponent of antiques. "Antique shopping is one of the most rewarding ways to bring depth and personality into a modern home," she says. "Antique shops are wonderful places to find beautifully crafted case goods such as chests, sideboards, and accent tables that offer character, especially when mixed with newer furniture.

"I also love sourcing antique accent chairs because their scale and detailing make them the perfect complement to a thoughtfully designed space. These pieces mix effortlessly with clean-lined upholstery or contemporary lighting, creating a look that feels both current and timeless."

With the right balance, Marie says, "old and new come together in a way that feels collected rather than decorated."

Harmony Antiques Pair of Antique French Armchairs £695 at vinterior.co Manufactured: 1900s

Style: Antique, French Antiques

9. Install Water-Efficient Features

A metal bath is a more eco-friendly option than acrylic and gives any bathroom gravitas. (Image credit: BC Designs)

From rainwater harvesting systems to smart showers, finding ways to reduce your hot water output is an effective way to minimize greenhouse gases. Invest in smart fittings that monitor usage and flow, or a thermostatic shower fitting that helps conserve energy and water by controlling temperature and flow.

Another sustainable bathroom trend would be to choose a metal bath over an acrylic one.

“Metal baths have an inherent permanence that immediately shifts the sustainability profile of a bathroom," says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs. "Copper, tin, and nickel are naturally robust, so the bath holds its shape and surface for far longer than acrylic alternatives. Acrylic is classed as a single-use plastic, which means once it reaches the end of its life, it cannot be reprocessed into a new bath. A metal bath is the opposite; it can be fully recycled, reclaimed, or even refinished decades later, extending its usefulness and ensuring the material keeps moving through future cycles rather than ending up in a landfill."

What's more, it keeps the water hotter for longer — who knew?

"There is also a performance benefit that has a quieter environmental impact," Keeley adds. "Metal absorbs and retains heat, which stabilizes the water temperature for longer. You do not need to run water as hot, and you are not topping up the bath to keep it warm, which lowers daily energy use in a very natural way.

"Combined with the option to install the overflow at a lower height, reducing the volume of water needed for every bath, these design choices build a space that works beautifully while treading more lightly."

10. Ensure Walls and Floors Are Well Insulated

Proper insulation will minimize heat escaping and help cut greenhouse gasses. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

Another not-so-sexy but important element in your move towards sustainable design is proper insulation. Inefficient insulation can be a particular problem for period properties. Which is why you need to think about your flooring, including kitchen flooring and bathroom flooring.

"The majority of older buildings have either suspended timber floors or solid floors finished with tiling or stone," explains Nick Cryer. "Suspended timber floors in properties cause significant heat loss, particularly if there are large gaps in the floorboards, causing draughts."

The solution? "Timber floors can be insulated by lifting the floorboards and laying mineral wool insulation supported by netting between the joists," says Nick, adding: "Electric underfloor heating is also simple to fit."

You must also consider your walls and roofing. Nick comments: "New insulation can be a very effective way of improving a low EPC rating score.

"Period properties were built with solid brick walls, unlike cavity wall modern properties; therefore, solid wall insulation is a very effective way of improving a property's energy rating, Nick adds. "Solid wall insulation (internally and externally) is considerably more expensive than cavity insulation; however, it will lead to larger savings on heating bills."

Not only will it prevent heat loss, but Nick says it will also protect against fire hazards and improve acoustic capabilities.

11. Reuse Instead of Replace

Swapping out knobs and handles and introducing vintage pieces into your kitchen can add eco credentials without costing the Earth. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

If you're embarking on a sustainable bathroom renovation or a stylish kitchen upgrade, try to repurpose as much as possible for a finish that's eco-conscious and cool.

"There are things you can do if you feel that you do not want to replace your kitchen in its entirety and want to try and live with it as is," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens "I would remove any strip or fluorescent lighting and under-cupboard lighting. I would ensure that you change old appliances for much more energy-efficient new models, and lastly, I would look after your cupboards. If they are wood, keep them oiled or carefully painted and change the knobs and handles to give a fresh new look. This can be fun and just as rewarding and visually different as having a new kitchen; it requires a little imagination, which is creative and satisfying."

If you do want to replace your kitchen cabinets, Helen suggests repurposing them in another space in the house that could do with more storage.

She says: "You could re-use the cupboards in a different room in your home, maybe a garage or outhouse would benefit from a run of storage cupboards that do not need to be brand new."

And, she adds, introduce a little vintage vibe into the space. "Buy vintage pieces such as a pantry cupboard - having a large place to store foodstuffs is such a good way to avoid too many plastics and packaging and allows you to bulk buy, thus making bigger savings and shopping less frequently."

FAQs

Why Does Sustainability Matter in Homes?

"If you care about the environment and want to play your part in meeting our Climate Change Targets, then embracing the climate agenda when enhancing your property is simply the right thing to do," says Nick Cryer.

He explains that residential accommodation accounts for about a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, most of which come from heating and hot water.

He adds: "Investing in energy-efficient home improvements will make a real difference to your carbon emissions – while making your home more comfortable and cheaper to run."

On top of environmental factors, a sustainable design in a home can affect our experiences in it. "Sustainability isn’t just about reducing environmental impact; it directly enhances how we live," says Juliette Byrne. "Greener homes are healthier, more efficient, and more resilient long-term. With every renovation, there’s an opportunity to make decisions that reduce carbon footprint, support wellbeing, and create a space that feels both beautiful and responsible."

Sustainable interior design choices are becoming more prevalent than ever before.

From sourcing sustainable materials to considering factors like insulation and natural lighting at the planning stage, it's a multi-layered process that works together to build a home that's beautiful with minimal environmental impact. And usually, what's better for the environment is better for you, too.

"Recycled content is becoming more common, production methods are cleaner than they were a decade ago, and there is now a much broader vocabulary of tones, textures, and formats to work with," says Grazzie Wilson. "All of this means homeowners can design rooms that look expressive and personal while still making thoughtful decisions that support the long-term health of the house and themselves."