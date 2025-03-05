How to Care for a ZZ Plant — Do This If You Want Lush, Green Foliage in Your Home

One of the universal problems that comes with wanting to have a lush indoor garden is the complication of committing to constant care and maintenance. But the Zamioculcas zamiifolia, commonly known as the ZZ plant, is a sleek exception to the rule.

Native to eastern Africa, this houseplant boasts upright architectural foliage with glossy green leaves that catch the light with a lovely sheen — it's no surprise at all that it happens to be one of the most popular houseplants around.

So if you have your heart set on bringing home this tropical houseplant, here's what experts recommend in the name of professional care.

How to Care for a ZZ Plant

This hardy plant is far from high-maintenance, so a little care goes a long way. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Adopting a proper care routine is the key to making sure your ZZ plant is verdant and thriving throughout the year. So instead of finding your ZZ plant's leaves yellow or wilting, here's what Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, recommends to keep that glossy green foliage fresh.

Temperature: "The ZZ plant thrives in typical indoor temperatures between 18-26°C (65-80°F)," says Jo. "Avoid placing it near cold drafts or direct heat sources though."

Humidity: When caring for a ZZ plant, she finds that they prefer average household humidity but can tolerate dry air quite well.

Watering: "Let the soil completely dry out between waterings," she guides. "Water every two to three weeks but less in the winter months. And be careful not to overwater as that can cause the root to rot."

Soil: "Well-draining soil is essential for healthy ZZ plant growth," she notes. "A cactus or succulent mix works well, but you can also mix potting soil with perlite for extra drainage."

Light: She also points out that these houseplants tolerate low to bright, indirect light and despise direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.

How to Grow a ZZ Plant

Easy to grow and fairly unkillable, the ZZ plant knows no negatives. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

If you'd like to grow your own ZZ plant at home, gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that the first step is to choose the perfect container. "Make sure the pot has drainage holes to prevent water from sitting at the bottom. Then, fill the pot with a suitable well-draining soil mix and plant the ZZ ensuring the root ball is at soil level," he says.

"Next, lace your ZZ plant in a spot with bright, indirect light and water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings. Lastly, remember to fertilize with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer every six months."

Once it's all grown and ready to cut, you can rely on ZZ plant propagation to extend your collection.

FAQs

Where Should I Place My ZZ Plant?

According to Tony, the best place to position your ZZ plant is in a location that receives plenty of indirect sunlight. "Near a north-facing window or a few feet away from a south or west-facing window would be ideal," he says. "Just avoid placing it in direct sunlight or extremely dark corners."

Should I Mist My ZZ Plant?

Tony points out that ZZ plants generally do not require misting. "They thrive in a range of humidity levels typical of indoor environments," he explains. "So misting could potentially contribute to leaf spotting or fungal problems due to their dense foliage."

Dare we say, ZZ plant care is just as important as its styling. And when it comes to decorating with plants, the Zanzibar gem makes it incredibly easy to style.

To let the sculptural shiny green leaves take center stage, we recommend housing them in a minimal elegant planter. Then, simply pop your ZZ plant on a chic side table, and voila!