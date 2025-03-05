How to Care for a ZZ Plant — Do This If You Want Lush, Green Foliage in Your Home
Also known as the Zanzibar Gem, this plant will quickly become the crown jewel of your collection
One of the universal problems that comes with wanting to have a lush indoor garden is the complication of committing to constant care and maintenance. But the Zamioculcas zamiifolia, commonly known as the ZZ plant, is a sleek exception to the rule.
Native to eastern Africa, this houseplant boasts upright architectural foliage with glossy green leaves that catch the light with a lovely sheen — it's no surprise at all that it happens to be one of the most popular houseplants around.
So if you have your heart set on bringing home this tropical houseplant, here's what experts recommend in the name of professional care.
How to Care for a ZZ Plant
Adopting a proper care routine is the key to making sure your ZZ plant is verdant and thriving throughout the year. So instead of finding your ZZ plant's leaves yellow or wilting, here's what Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, recommends to keep that glossy green foliage fresh.
Temperature: "The ZZ plant thrives in typical indoor temperatures between 18-26°C (65-80°F)," says Jo. "Avoid placing it near cold drafts or direct heat sources though."
Humidity: When caring for a ZZ plant, she finds that they prefer average household humidity but can tolerate dry air quite well.
Watering: "Let the soil completely dry out between waterings," she guides. "Water every two to three weeks but less in the winter months. And be careful not to overwater as that can cause the root to rot."
Soil: "Well-draining soil is essential for healthy ZZ plant growth," she notes. "A cactus or succulent mix works well, but you can also mix potting soil with perlite for extra drainage."
Light: She also points out that these houseplants tolerate low to bright, indirect light and despise direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.
Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.
How to Grow a ZZ Plant
If you'd like to grow your own ZZ plant at home, gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that the first step is to choose the perfect container. "Make sure the pot has drainage holes to prevent water from sitting at the bottom. Then, fill the pot with a suitable well-draining soil mix and plant the ZZ ensuring the root ball is at soil level," he says.
"Next, lace your ZZ plant in a spot with bright, indirect light and water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings. Lastly, remember to fertilize with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer every six months."
Once it's all grown and ready to cut, you can rely on ZZ plant propagation to extend your collection.
I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 438,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.
Price: £15
Size: 13 cm
A pre-grown houseplant saves you from spending time on soil work and allows your home the instant allure of a green flourish. And this Zamioculca Zamiifolia Houseplant from Amazon offers just that.
Price: £40
Size: 80 to 100 cm
If you'd like a statement houseplant that's fit for an indoor plant corner, you can't go wrong with this potted ZZ plant from Plants For All Seasons.
FAQs
Where Should I Place My ZZ Plant?
According to Tony, the best place to position your ZZ plant is in a location that receives plenty of indirect sunlight. "Near a north-facing window or a few feet away from a south or west-facing window would be ideal," he says. "Just avoid placing it in direct sunlight or extremely dark corners."
Should I Mist My ZZ Plant?
Tony points out that ZZ plants generally do not require misting. "They thrive in a range of humidity levels typical of indoor environments," he explains. "So misting could potentially contribute to leaf spotting or fungal problems due to their dense foliage."
Dare we say, ZZ plant care is just as important as its styling. And when it comes to decorating with plants, the Zanzibar gem makes it incredibly easy to style.
To let the sculptural shiny green leaves take center stage, we recommend housing them in a minimal elegant planter. Then, simply pop your ZZ plant on a chic side table, and voila!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
5 Kitchen Cabinet Details to Avoid If You Don't Want Your Space to Look Old-Fashioned
Steer clear of these design details to ensure your space remains stylish for years to come
By Rebecca Foster Published
-
I'm a Color Consultant Who Has Had Light Blue Walls in Every Home I've Owned — Here's How to Make Them Feel Modern
Too many people think that light blue reads as 'coastal' when it comes to interiors, but it doesn't have to
By Patrick O'Donnell Published
-
I'm Taking on This Decluttering Challenge for Lent — 40 Items to Say Goodbye to in 40 Days
During lent, we recommend taking part in this decluttering challenge to pare back your home and have it Easter-ready. So here are 40 things to start with.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
3 Things That Really Matter When Choosing Your Headboard If You Want a Bedroom With Good 'Energy'
When it comes to picking the perfect headboard, here are three key concepts to keep in mind for good Feng Shui
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
9 Things You Can Do to Organize Your Dining Room That Will Make the Whole Space Work So Much Better
These nine expert-approved organization tips will take your dining room from messy to guest-ready in no time
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Flat Vs Pitched Roof Extensions — What's the Better Option for You and Your Home?
If you're planning a new extension, but not sure how to decide on the roof type, our guide explains the ins and outs of flat and pitched roofs
By Amy Reeves Published
-
I Just Discovered the Japanese 'Way of Fragrance', and It Might Be the Purest Way to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
If you want take your ambiance to the next level, here's everything you need to know about the elegant art of Japanese home scenting
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Induction vs Gas Hob — Which Is Best? Warning: This Debate Gets a Little Heated
No decision will impact your cooking more than your choice of hob, so we asked our experts for their thoughts
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Style Your Bird of Paradise Like Kris Jenner Did — Or Take a Note From One of These Experts Instead
Give your bird of paradise the love they deserve with a touch of intentional styling for a magnificent piece of statement foliage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Feng Shui Your Home for Spring — 7 Actions to Take Now for Better Energy This Season
As the season transitions from winter to spring, here are seven important Feng Shui tips experts recommend practicing at home
By Amiya Baratan Published