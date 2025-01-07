Why Is My ZZ Plant Turning Yellow? An Expert Reveals the Common Care Mistake You're Making

ZZ plants, also known as Zanzibar gem, boast glossy dark green leaves that adorn tall, droopy stems, bringing so much character with their foliage alone.

And while these popular houseplants are not the fussiest of the lot, like any crop, they often encounter minor problems of their own. One of the most common issues that happens to be visually identifiable is that of yellowing leaves.

Worry not! If your ZZ plant is exhibiting yellowing leaves, there are ways of altering its care routine to fix it. We asked gardening experts for their top tips.

Why Are My ZZ Plant's Leaves Turning Yellow?

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that there are a couple of issues that could be leading to a ZZ plant's yellowing leaves. While they are cold-tolerant indoor plants, they do have other sensitivities that require attention.

"The symptom of yellowing leaves in ZZ plants can often be attributed to overwatering, which leads to root rot," he notes. "Or under-watering where the plant isn't receiving enough hydration."

Additionally, he goes on to explain that excessive direct sunlight can also cause the leaves to yellow.

While they are considered to be one of the best low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening, they still require their basic needs to be met. So these are some prime problems to keep an eye out for.

Can You Fix the Yellowing on a ZZ Plant?

"Yes, it’s often possible to correct the yellowing of leaves," says Tony. "Provided the cause is identified early and addressed properly."

This general hardiness is one of the reasons ZZ plants are classified as one of the best houseplants for beginner gardeners. So if you're turning over a new leaf with this rewarding hobby and are having trouble with your ZZ plant's yellowing leaves, you still have a chance to save it from becoming garden fodder.

How to Fix the Yellowing on a ZZ Plant?

If you're looking to remedy your houseplant's yellowing leaves, Tony tells us that the process is fairly easy to adopt and quick to action.

First, he recommends assessing the watering schedule and making sure it’s not excessive. His pro tip for mastering the perfect watering routine for ZZ plants is to allow the soil to dry out between waterings.

"If overwatering is the issue, you may need to repot the plant in fresh soil and ensure the pot has good drainage," he notes. "Just be sure to cut back any mushy, brown roots before repotting."

If underwatering is the problem at play, he recommends establishing a consistent watering routine. "This way you can ensure your ZZ plant gets just enough moisture without becoming waterlogged," he says.

Last but not least, if your ZZ plant is enduring long hours of harsh sunlight, reposition your crop so it isn't privy to overexposure. Plus, you can always pop them in a dim corner since these low-light houseplants thrive in moderate lighting.

If you tend to be a bit of an anxious plant parent and your ZZ plant's yellowing leaves had you feeling solemn at first sight, we're here to tell you that all your plant needs is an amended care routine.

Watering houseplants to perfection can be quite a tricky task, which explains the reason why it happens to be a common culprit. However, with a dash of patience and a rejigged hydration routine, your ZZ plant will be back to sporting its green sheen super soon.

FAQs

What Does an Overwatered ZZ Plant Look Like?

According to Tony, an overwatered ZZ plant typically has yellowing leaves that may also be soft and mushy to the touch. "You might also notice a moldy or rotting smell from the soil, indicating root rot," he says.

If you notice either of these problems affecting your ZZ plant, chances are that you're drowning your crop in too much water.

Should a ZZ Plant Be Misted?

While we love the satisfaction of gently refreshing our plants with a pretty mister, Tony tells us that ZZ plants do not require misting.

"They're known to thrive in low-humidity environments," he explains. "So additional humidity from misting is unnecessary and can contribute to issues like leaf rot."