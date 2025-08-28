Wait, Why Do My Plants Move at Night? 10 Houseplants That Do It, and the Reason Why

Just as in design, indoor landscaping is taking on a new effort by going beyond basics and treading into the unexpected. Today, we will talk about how you can do this with plants that move.

While we're not quite talking Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, some of the most popular houseplants have the ability to lift, curl, and sway. And although they mostly do so by night, I think it's cool to foster an indoor garden that shows signs of life through movement.

And to add to the vibe of your interior garden, these plants also happen to feature a whimsigoth look that perfectly ties into their subtle shifting by night. Plus, by the time spooky season rolls around, you'll have a lush display to contribute to the occasion.

1. Prayer Plant

If you have a prayer plant, this is your sign to watch it subtly come alive by night. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, tells me that the unassuming prayer plant is one of the indoor varieties that move at night. Known as maranta leuconeura, it also happens to be one of the best houseplants with colorful leaves.

"Known for its patterned foliage and distinct leaf movements, the prayer plant folds its leaves upward at night," she notes. "This response helps reduce moisture loss and mimics a prayer-like posture, hence the name."

If you want to bring this intriguing houseplant into your home right now, this Prayer Plant by Beards & Daisies from H&M is my top choice.

2. False Shamrock

Deep purple leaves, juxtaposing tiny white blooms, and soft shifting is what you can expect from this plant. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

False shamrock, or oxalis triangularis, is next on our list of moving houseplants. And to add to the whimsigoth look of your indoor plant haven, oxalis is a perfect choice if you're looking for houseplants with purple leaves.

"With deep inky purple, triangular leaves, this plant reacts noticeably to light," says Jo. "Leaves open wide during the day and fold down at dusk, creating a dynamic visual shift."

I'm saving this Oxalis Triangularis & Ceramic Pot from Beards & Daisies for my payday shopping list.

3. Stromanthe 'Triostar'

Adopt this houseplant for its pretty pink and green leafage, and stay for the movement. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

We're slowly getting up to the festive season, and if you're looking for special indoor plants to gift, then why not go for one that moves with stromanthe 'triostar'?

"Variegated in pink, cream, and green, the triostar’s leaves lift vertically in low light," says Jo. "The plant's upward motion enhances its sculptural presence after dark."

This houseplant will inject your home with color and subtle drama by night. And if you want to treat yourself to this variety, Tristan Triostar from Patch Plants is a winning choice.

4. Calathea Orbifolia

Although these houseplants are known for their movement, I can't help but admire its glamorous leaves, too. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Calatheas seem to be the reigning species of houseplants that move. And the orbifolia variety might be my favorite of the lot, all thanks to the fanfare the beautiful, big leaves bring to a bare space.

"The plant's broad, silvery-green leaves slowly adjust their angle in response to humidity and light," she notes. "Its movements are subtle but continuous, making this a quietly active species."

My advice is to go one step further and style this Calathea Orbifolia from Beards & Daisies on equally stunning plant stands.

5. Calathea Leopardina

Not just at night — this plant shifts and sways all through the day, too. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

If you like the look of classic green foliage, then let calathea leopardina be your chosen moving indoor plant. And just because they're dipped in green doesn't mean they're boring at all.

According to Jo, this variety features spotted, lance-shaped leaves that reposition throughout the day. "Its responsive nature adds energy to still corners," she advises.

This Calathea Leopardina Houseplant in an Earthenware Pot from Dunelm lets you bring this trend into your home in style. And the Inky Blue planter is ideal for a pop of color.

6. Calathea Roseopicta

How stunning is this calathea roseopicta houseplants? (Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

Calathea roseopicta is next on Jo's list of the best houseplants that move at night. And aside from its ability to bring visual intrigue in movement, it's also stunningly colored.

"Characterized by bold central markings and purple undersides, the leaves fold slightly at night," says Jo. "This reveals the contrasting tones and adds visual depth."

If you're as obsessed with these beautiful houseplants as I am, this Calathea Roseopicta Rosy from Happy Houseplants is a no-brainer.

7. Peacock Plant

The peacock plant is another variety that gently folds its leaves to say goodnight. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

Speaking of houseplants with a splash of hidden color, calathea makoyana is another houseplant that moves under the cloak of darkness. Commonly known as the peacock plant, with some regular TLC, this variety will shine.

"Named for its feather-like patterns, the peacock plant closes its leaves vertically in low light," says Jo. "Thus giving it a distinct silhouette at night."

This Peacock Plant from Bloom & Wild helps you skip the growing phase and relish in the plant's ability to instantly brighten up your home.

8. Pinstripe Calathea

If you want to watch leaves curl without them falling to crisp, the pinstripe calathea should be your pick. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

The pinstripe calathea or calathea sanderiana might look like just another dramatic plant for your goth garden at first glance. But as your home drifts from day to night, you'll notice the plant come alive.

"The calathea sanderiana's dark green leaves feature fine pink striping that curl upward in low light," she explains. "It's a refined option for interiors with muted palettes."

If you're a fellow small-space dweller who needs to make the most of each square foot, this small Calathea Sanderiana Houseplant from Beards & Daisies will make a great fit.

9. Furry Leather Calathea

The furry leather calathea is sly with its movement, so you'll need to keep a steady eye to catch it in motion. (Image credit: Moonpig)

The furry leather calathea, known to experts as calathea rufibarba, is another beautiful member of the moving houseplants club. "Its soft, velvety texture is paired with gentle movement," says Jo.

"This plant's leaves shift position in response to day-to-night cycles. However, it's important to note that motion is slow and often unnoticed unless observed closely."

So if you're interested in adding this Calathea Plant in a Gray Pot from Moonpig to your interior garden, just remember to keep a close eye on this unusual houseplant to spot the movement in action.

10. Rattlesnake Plant

If you see your rattlesnake plant gently lifting its leaves, you'll know it's past your bedtime. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Last but not least, we have calathea lancifolia, aka the rattlesnake plant. Striking leafage and gentle movement aside, this is also one of the best pet-friendly houseplants.

"This moving plant features long, patterned leaves with wavy edges that subtly lift at night," she explains. "And it's ideal for adding texture to a grouped houseplant display."

This Rattlesnake Plant from Beards & Daisies can be a bit of a diva, but I find that some of the most showstopping houseplants often are.

Stylish Pots for Moving Houseplants

DBKD Paper Flower Pot £9 at nordicnest.com Color: Black Keep to the gothic theme, but bring in some texture with this cool Paper Flower Pot by DBKD. Arket Metal Flower Pot £35 at Arket UK Color: Silver My favorite way to style chrome decor is in an interior garden, and this Metal Flower Pot is the pièce de résistance. H&M Metal Plant Pot £13 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Brown Give your houseplant garden some shine and let the plants stay the center of attraction with this Metal Plant Pot from H&M.

Before I leave you to curate your own moving garden, if you're not afraid to shower your collection with some extra love, I recommend looking to our roundup of high-maintenance houseplants that are far from basic and well worth the effort.