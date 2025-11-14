This Is the One Thing I Wish I'd Known Sooner About Watering Houseplants in Winter — It Can Ruin Your Growing Efforts Over One Season

By now, you might be familiar with the fact that the culprit behind most failing winter interior gardens lies in the watering schedule. And of the two extremes, overwatering is a more common problem.

This is because the dry air and drop in temperatures often make us overcompensate in terms of our winter watering schedule for houseplants. But even if you manage to master your plant care, there is one step you should never go without. And that's draining your planter's saucer.

Although it might seem unnecessary and rather simple, this small change can make a major difference in your indoor garden. Here's why.

Why Should You Prioritize Drainage in Your Winter Houseplants?

This neat tip will keep your plants from rotting over the winter months. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

"In winter, most houseplants absorb water more slowly because of the reduced light and cooler indoor temperatures," says Peter Ivanov, plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners. "When the water is left sitting in a saucer or cachepot, the plant’s roots remain in constant contact with excess moisture."

Even the best winter houseplants can face the aftermath of a full saucer of stagnant water. So, implementing this step into your watering routine will help you drain any water your plant isn't absorbing and help your garden feel perfectly hydrated — no more, no less.

And, unfortunately, there are some consequences to leaving your houseplants soaking in a saucer full.

Consequences of Neglecting Drainage

Forgetting to drain your plants might lead to yellowing leaves and a bout of root rot. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

Peter tells me that leaving your plants in a cachepot of water prevents proper aeration in the soil and deprives the roots of oxygen, leading to root rot. "Once root rot begins, the plant will often show signs such as yellowing leaves, stunted growth, and eventually wilting, even though the soil appears wet," she says.

"If the excess water is not drained regularly, the root tissue can break down to the point where the plant struggles to recover, sometimes leading to fatal results. Standing water in saucers can also contribute to fungus gnat infestations, because the insects thrive in consistently damp soil."

Overwatering is one of the most common problems for houseplants in winter. And while you might accidentally treat your plants to a glass too big, prioritizing drainage will help you combat this mistake.

How Do You Know If Your Planter Needs to be Drained?

A quick check post-watering will help you keep your plant's roots from drowning. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

"One of the most important things to understand is that the soil’s surface may dry faster than the deeper layers, so it’s not enough to check only the top. You should test the moisture a couple of centimetres down," says Peter.

"It’s also helpful to water the plants earlier in the day, allowing any excess moisture on the leaves or the soil surface to evaporate before the cooler night period, which reduces the risk of fungal issues."

As a rule of thumb, you can check your planter's saucer around 30 to 60 minutes after watering. At this point, if there's any pooled water, I recommend draining it out to avoid root rot and aid healthy growth.

FAQs

What Can I Use Instead of a Plant Saucer?

If you have any curbed dinner plates that don't get any use, you can repurpose them into makeshift saucers for your indoor garden. Just remember to also ensure that your planter has a drainage hole or carefully use a drill to make one. Alternatively, you can also gift your garden these Terracotta Pot Plant Saucers from Amazon.

Speaking of winter interior gardens, now's a great time to grow your collection by including some special festive foliage. Our guide to Christmas plants features the most stylish cultivars worth gifting or saving for your own space. Plus, some tips on when to start growing them, too.