'Cut-Out' Rugs Are the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Coveting — "They're Natural Conversation Starters"

My living room has been rug-less for the past six months. The process of finding and purchasing the perfect rug to tie your space together is not easy. So far I have focused my search toward neutral colors and textures that will tie the room together, but then I came across a unique cut-out style that has made me shift gears entirely.

This cool new rug trend proves your area rug can function as the star of the room rather than a just piece that blends into the background. "People are always seeking fresh design ideas, and cut-out rugs break away from the predictable rectangular format," says Sergio Mannino, architect and founder of Sergio Mannino Studio. "Their irregular shapes feel modern, allowing patterns and illustrations to take center stage in a bold, expressive way."

Who would have thought a cut-out irregular shaped rug could be the perfect piece to complete a room? It seems having a little something missing is what adds a little something more.

A cut-out rug acts as a work of art in your living room. (Image credit: Garance Vallée. Design: Nordic Knots)

My love-affair with cutout rugs started when I spotted the Kolaz collection from Art and Loom, where the unique designs felt like a subtle but profound upgrade from a typical abstract rug. "Cut-out rugs play with the concepts of deconstruction and reconstruction," explains the brand's principal designer, Samantha Gallacher. "The open spaces aren’t just decorative elements; they’re integral to the design and add depth. They allow the owner to play with what is traditionally considered an area rug."

Cut-out rugs push the boundaries of how your might choose a living room rug by embracing the unexpected — a popular theme in contemporary design, today. The concept is about choosing a piece that easily doubles as a work of art.

More and more, interior design trends favor elements that act as artistic expressions through striking patterns, color-drenching, or even the quirky 'jolie-laide' trend. Cut-out rugs amplify this phenomenon and offer a more individualized space by merging functionality and aesthetic design.

"With their asymmetrical forms, cut-out rugs introduce movement and energy, disrupting rigid geometric layouts," adds Sergio Mannino. "It is their unconventionality makes them natural conversation starters, drawing attention and curiosity."

You could easily get away with hanging Art and Loom's range of cut-out rugs on your wall. (Image credit: Art and Loom)

How to Style a Cutout Rug

The geometric pattern of a cut-out rug brings energy to any space in the home. (Image credit: Garance Vallée for Nordic Knots)

Though cut-out rugs may seem like a trend that favors the maximalist, they also work well as an accent piece in a minimalist living room. "Each rug demands its own approach, but in general, they stand out best in a minimal setting where they can take center stage — such as against a white floor or paired with light, neutral-toned furniture," says Sergio. "To create a dynamic environment, you can match one of the rug’s colors in other elements of the room, such as a wall, fostering a visual rhythm that keeps the eye moving."

In the space pictured above, you can see the warmth of the golden rug reflected in the warm-toned wood as well as the geometric shapes repeating throughout the space. This visual rhythm, as Sergio describes, keeps the cut-out rug from competing with the other design components.

Cut-out rugs can complement both maximalist and minimalist spaces. (Image credit: Arsight Studio.)

"We envision these rugs in public spaces of the home such as a foyer or formal living room," says Samantha, of Art and Loom. "Rooms that have pieces more spaced out, not really a bedroom or room with a sectional. They are meant to be a conversation piece."

She adds, "The idea is that your rug can become collectible art incorporating many colors and textures without the traditional notion of 'Pattern'. In some instances, they can be the only art in the room against millwork or mirror and you still feel the space is artful."

This means that you may want to style your cutout rug somewhere with a large layout — enough room to be able to clearly visualize the art that is the rug. Cut-out rugs can even soften and elevate a room as a unique wall hanging. Make it a statement in an eclectic living room, like the design below, or add a slightly smaller cut-out rug to a gallery wall for a bit of texture.

Cut-out rugs double as works of art. (Image credit: STUDIO SALARIS. Design: Artemest)

I love it when a trend pops up that inspires creativity, and cut-out rugs have certainly inspired me to finally add that pièce de résistance to my living room. Could this style be the new best rug to buy? I think so.